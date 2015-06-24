Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Hoping their former closer can restore his confidence and develop his split-fingered pitch to where it can be used in games, the Arizona Diamondbacks optioned Addison Reed to Triple-A Reno on Monday.

Reed, who lost the closer job in mid-May, was 2-2 with a 5.92 ERA in 25 games for the Diamondbacks, allowing 31 hits and 11 walks, four of them intentional, in 24 1/3 innings with 20 strikeouts. Opponents are hitting .304 against Reed, who is 3-for-5 in save opportunities.

”He understands he has to do better. He has to pitch better,“ manager Chip Hale said before the Diamondbacks lost 10-5 to the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. ”He’s going to go down and work on his split-finger fastball. He’s going to add that to his repertoire, be able to throw it in games and maybe get away with some mistakes down there where he wouldn’t get away with it here. His fastball command has got to get better. We expect him to be back here.

“We need him to be Addison Reed. We need the good pitcher that we had. And if we don’t get that, then we’re not going to be as successful as we want to be.”

Hale said Reed began working on the splitter on the side with pitching coach Mike Harkey and bullpen coach Mel Stottlemyre Jr., and both liked the pitch and think his fingers and motion lend themselves to making the pitch very effective.

“I think he has lost his way a bit,” Hale said. “He understands that. He has to rehab the mind more than anything. He needs to get confidence again and get that fastball location better than it is.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 34-36

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Allen Webster, 1-1, 6.55 ERA) at Rockies (RHP David Hale, 2-2, 5.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Yasmany Tomas was scratched from the lineup while the Diamondbacks were taking batting practice. Manager Chip Hale said Tomas was dealing with altitude sickness, which was causing nausea and dehydration. Danny Dorn replaced Tomas in right field and batted sixth, and he went 0-for-4.

--LHP Patrick Corbin, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery performed in March 2014 and has made three rehab starts, likely will make two more. The next one will be Friday for Double-A Mobile. Corbin made his first rehab start for high Class A Visalia, then pitched twice for Mobile. In his most recent outing, he threw 79 pitches, 51 strikes, in 5 2/3 innings Saturday and allowed two runs on three hits and three walks with two strikeouts.

--RHP Chase Anderson is 3-2 this season, and both losses came against the Rockies. In 4 2/3 innings Tuesday, he gave up a career-high eight earned runs. The start was his shortest since he went 4 2/3 innings at Washington on Aug. 19, 2014. Anderson yielded three homers at Colorado. He entered the game having allowed three homers in 79 1/3 innings in his previous 13 starts.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-4 with a walk, has reached base safely in 23 consecutive games against the Rockies dating to last season. He has reached base safely in 17 straight road games, going 29-for-63 (.460), and in 33 of 34 road games this season, going 48-for-133 (.361) away from home.

--C Oscar Hernandez (fractured left hand) moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on Monday, and he went 0-for-2 with a walk. Hernandez, who was acquired from Tampa Bay in December in the Rule 5 draft, played in five rehab games for Class A Kane County and went 2-for-13 with two RBIs. He has been on the disabled list all season. Hernandez broke the hamate bone in his left hand March 10 in a Cactus League game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You can’t leave the ball up in this park. They’re going to make you pay for it. It’s just something to learn from. I’ve just got to keep the ball down. That’s the only thing I can really take from this. Baseball -- you have those days and you learn from them.” -- RHP Chase Anderson, who gave up three homers Tuesday in the Diamondbacks’ 10-5 loss to the Rockies.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasmany Tomas (illness) did not play June 23. He is day-to-day.

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He was running in a pool in late June, and he is expected to return when he is eligible July 1, manager Chip Hale said.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14 and June 20. He is due to make two more rehab starts, including one June 26 for Mobile.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw 54 pitches in a simulated game June 18.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on June 23.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF/INF Danny Dorn