Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Archie Bradley took a step forward Wednesday in his recovery from right shoulder tendinitis.

Whether the rehab immediately leads the right-hander back to the Arizona Diamondbacks remains uncertain.

Bradley made his first rehab start Wednesday for Triple-A Reno, and he allowed three runs in four innings at Tacoma. He gave up six hits with no walks while striking out three.

Bradley, who threw 40 of 63 pitches for strikes, is scheduled to make a second rehab start, after which there are no guarantees he will rejoin the Diamondbacks. He has been sidelined since June 2.

“He needs to pitch better than he was pitching before he got put on the DL and show that he’s back to the guy we saw in spring training,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said Wednesday before the Diamondbacks’ 8-7 win over the Colorado Rockies. “If not, he needs to be optioned and get ready down there. So there’s no guarantee he’s going to be coming back just because he went on the DL.”

Bradley went 2-0 with a 1.45 ERA in his first three career starts before sustaining a sinus fracture in the right side of his face April 28 when struck by a line drive off the bat of Colorado’s Carlos Gonzalez.

Bradley, 22, returned to the Arizona rotation May 16. He went 1-2 with an 11.81 ERA before going on the disabled list with shoulder soreness.

The seventh overall pick in the 2011 draft, Bradley had just five games of Triple-A experience before opening the season with the Diamondbacks.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 6-3, 4.96 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Jorge De La Rosa, 4-3, 5.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his 20th home run, a two-run shot in the fifth inning that gave Arizona a 5-3 lead. He became one of five Diamondbacks in franchise history with three or more seasons with at least 20 homers. Goldschmidt reached base in a 24th consecutive game against the Rockies; he is 42-for-98 (.429) in that stretch. He has also hit safely in five straight games and 12 of his past 14, going 21-for-52 (.404) in that entire span.

--RHP Brad Ziegler retired the side in order on eight pitches in the ninth to earn his 11th save, two shy of his career-high set in 2013. He has converted a career-high nine straight save opportunities and 11 of his past 13. In 32 games this season, Ziegler is 0-1 with a 1.45 ERA. First batters are 5-for-32 (.156) against him this year.

--RF Yasmany Tomas was back in the lineup Wednesday after being scratched Tuesday due to the effects of altitude while the Diamondbacks were taking batting practice. Manager Chip Hale said, “He was actually good by game time (Tuesday night). We didn’t want to take a chance of putting him in there and running him around a bunch with the chance of pulling a muscle. He’s good today, got a lot of liquids in him and he’s ready to go. It’s just tough for guys who haven’t been in this altitude much.” Tomas grounded out in his first at-bat, then hit a double followed by three singles in his final four at-bats for a career-high four hits.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson is on track to make his scheduled start Saturday at San Diego. He was hit by a pitch in his lower back and then tweaked the back taking a swing in his Sunday start against the Padres. However, Hellickson threw his regular between-starts bullpen session and underwent an MRI exam Wednesday that revealed no damage, manager Chip Hale said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I didn’t want to walk anybody, put a tying run on base, give them any momentum. Just go out there and throw strikes and trust that defense.” -- RHP Brad Ziegler, on pitching a 1-2-3 ninth inning Wednesday to close out the Diamondbacks’ come-from-behind, 8-7 win over the Rockies.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasmany Tomas (illness) did not play June 23. He was back in the lineup June 24.

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He was running in a pool in late June, and he is expected to return when he is eligible July 1, manager Chip Hale said.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14 and June 20. He is due to make two more rehab starts, including one June 26 for Mobile.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24. He is scheduled to make at least one more rehab start, after which he might be optioned to the minors.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on June 23.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF/INF Danny Dorn