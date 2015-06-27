Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Right-handed starting pitcher Archie Bradley, the Diamondbacks first-round pick (seventh overall) in the 2011 draft, is going to see Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion on the soreness in his right shoulder.

Bradley, who is 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA in eight starts, has been on the disabled list since June 4 with shoulder tendinitis. He complained of soreness after his first rehab start with Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Bradley, who allowed three runs on six hits while striking out three in four innings Wednesday, is on the disabled list with what has been termed shoulder tendinitis.

But any trip to see Dr. Andrews in Alabama means the concerns about the shoulder are deeper. Bradley returned to Phoenix Thursday to be examined by team physicians before the determination was made to seek the second opinion from Dr. Andrews.

”We just don’t know what it is,“ Arizona general manager Dave Stewart said in San Diego Friday. ”Maybe there’s an answer with Dr. Andrews that we’re not getting here. But yeah we’re concerned. We’ve got to take care of his arm. He’s a big prospect for us so it’s important that we take care of those kids. I think we’re going to have to just see what it is, and once we find out what it is we’ll make a plan from there.

“Our reports were his strength was fine. They did say his flexibility was a little down so he’s not as flexible, but strength-wise they felt he was fine. Our tests showed that we thought it may still be just some tendinitis and we were going to put him on some medication, and he wanted a second opinion, so he’s going to see Dr. Andrews.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-38

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-4, 4.94 ERA) at Padres RHP Andrew Cashner (2-9, 4.35 ERA).

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to seven straight games Friday, going 1-for-4 with a two-run single. He is 7-for-23 (.304) during the hitting streak. He has reached base in 19 straight road games, hitting .438 (32-for-73) and is hitting .351 (13-for-37) in 11 games against the Friars this season with three homers and 11 RBIs.

--RHP Patrick Corbin made his third rehab start for Double-A Mobile Friday night. He allowed two runs on four hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out five.

--2B Chris Owings stole second and third in the third inning Friday. He is the second Diamondback to steal two bases in the same inning this season (A.J. Pollock on May 20) and the 35th in Arizona history.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We threw the ball away on that steal (of third), but they made it happen. They pushed the envelope and they did a nice job and it worked.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, after a loss to San Diego on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He was running in a pool in late June, and he is expected to return when he is eligible July 1, manager Chip Hale said.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14 and June 20. He is due to make two more rehab starts, including one June 26 for Mobile.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He is going to see Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on June 23.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF/INF Danny Dorn