Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Are the next three days opportunity knocking for the Arizona Diamondbacks?

Or will they become a reality check?

After salvaging the final game of a three-game series in San Diego to reclaim third place in the National League West, the Diamondbacks headed home to Arizona where on Monday night they welcome the division-leading Los Angeles Dodgers to Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks go into the series trailing the Dodgers by six games. But they could cut that to three with a sweep on their home field. Impossible?

Well, the Diamondbacks won’t be facing Dodgers aces Clayton Kershaw or Zack Greinke in the series. And Arizona is 18-18 at Chase Field.

But they are 2-7 against the Dodgers, although they won the only previous series played between the two teams this season at Chase Field.

However, when they had an earlier chance this season to face the Dodgers in a three-game series without facing Kershaw or Greinke, the Diamondbacks were swept by the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. In fact, they are 0-6 against the Dodgers in Los Angeles this season.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-39

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Dodgers RHP Mike Bolsinger (4-2, 2.95 ERA) at Diamondbacks RHP Allen Webster (1-1, 6.46)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson allowed four runs on five hits and a walk Sunday against the Padres at Petco Park in San Diego. All the runs scored on the three home runs allowed by Anderson. But he won the game and is 4-1 over his last 11 starts since May 3 with a 3.45 earned run average. He has a career record of 3-1 against the Padres with a 3.60 ERA. Anderson is 3-1 in nine road starts this season with a 3.93 ERA.

--CF David Peralta hit a solo home run in four at-bats Sunday. He has reached base in all 11 games he has played at Petco Park, going 14-for-41 (.341). Peralta has a lifetime .310 average (26-for-84) against the Padres. He is also hitting .324 (12-for-37) in his last 10 road games. Peralta has hit safely in nine of his last 12 games, going 13-for-44 (.295).

--C Welington Castillo’s game-turning, three-run homer in the second inning Sunday was his sixth of the season. He has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 7-for-24 with half of his season home run total and nine RBIs.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt had a hit Sunday to extend his hitting streak to nine straight games. In fact, he has exactly one hit in each game of the streak, going 9-for-31. He also reached base in a 22nd straight road games (34-for-81) and 38 of his last 39 road games (53-for-151).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The guys bounced back. Those are tough games when you’ve lost two and they feel pretty good about themselves.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Haler, after his team beat San Diego on Sunday after being blown out the previous two nights.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He was running in a pool in late June, and he is expected to return when he is eligible July 1, manager Chip Hale said.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14 and June 20. He is due to make two more rehab starts, including one June 26 for Mobile.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He is going to see Dr. James Andrews for a second opinion.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on June 23.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Welington Castillo

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF/INF Danny Dorn