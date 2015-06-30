Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Left-hander Patrick Corbin is expected to join the Arizona Diamondbacks’ rotation in Texas the week before the All-Star break, manager Chip Hale said Monday.

Corbin has one more rehab start scheduled July 2 for Triple-A Reno, and if things go well, he could start on normal rest July 7, Hale said.

The D-backs plan to keep Corbin in the rotation the rest of the season, although they will closely monitor him for any aftereffects from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in March 2014.

”He’s going to be one of our five starters,“ Hale said. ”Obviously, we will watch his pitch count and we will watch his innings. I don’t foresee him going over 100 pitches (in a game) this season. We’re going to hope to keep him under that and really be careful and see how his arm feels after each start.

“If we have to skip him, we will. If we can give him extra days with days off, we’ll try to put him in that spot.”

With Rubby De La Rosa, Chase Anderson, Jeremy Hellickson and Robbie Ray pitching well of late, right-hander Allen Webster appears the most likely to nudged out of the rotation when Corbin returns. Webster is 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA in four starts after giving up four runs in 3 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Diamondbacks’ 10-6 loss at Chase Field on Monday.

Corbin, 25, was 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA in 32 starts in 2013, making the NL All-Star team in his first full season. He hurt his elbow in the middle of March 2014, as the Diamondbacks cranked up spring training a week early in preparation for a two-game series against the Dodgers in Australia on March 22-23.

Corbin is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four rehab starts, the past three with Double-A Mobile. His latest start was his most efficient, when he gave up four hits and two runs (one earned) in six innings Friday during a no-decision against Tennessee.

“He told me it’s the best he’s felt,” Corbin said. “There was a rain delay of about an hour that threw him off to start the game, but he said once he settled in, it was as good as he has felt. That’s as confident as I have heard him talk about his outings.”

The Diamondbacks believe it would be too much to expect the Corbin of 2013 when he returns in July.

“It’s too hard,” Hale said. “It’s been a long time off. Tommy John guys you have to be careful with, as we’ve seen with our relievers here. You can’t expect him to come back looking like he did when he got hurt. It will take him some time. I think 2016 he will be back to the guy we saw as an All-Star pitcher.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-39

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Dodgers (RHP Carlos Frias, 5-5, 4.31 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 6-3, 4.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Welington Castillo has 12 RBIs in 15 games and 51 at-bats since being acquired from Seattle in the Mark Trumbo deal on June 3. His double off the left field fence scored a runner from first and broke a 6-6 tie to begin a four-run eighth inning Monday. “His swing is starting to really come, and we knew that when we were trying to trade for him in spring training,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “If he got enough at-bats, his swing would be one that would work here and help us win.”

--RHP Allen Webster threw more strikes than balls in 3 2/3 innings Monday, when he gave up four runs on five hits and four walks. He threw 72 pitches, 35 strikes, in his fourth start since being recalled from Triple-A Reno. “I didn’t have the stuff and I didn’t have the command that I would like to have,” Webster said. “I haven’t had it the last two starts, but the team has battled back and we’ve gotten the win.” Webster is 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA, and his rotation spot appears the most tenuous as the Diamondbacks prepare for the return of LHP Patrick Corbin in the Texas series July 7-8.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) is to make one more rehab start July 2 for Triple-A Reno in Albuquerque before joining the Arizona rotation during a two-game series in Texas on July 7-8, manager Chip Hale said. “He’s going to be one of our five starters,” Hale said. “Obviously, we will watch his pitch count and we will watch his innings. I don’t foresee him going over 100 pitches (in a game) this season. We’re going to hope to keep him under that, and really be careful and see how his arm feels after each start. If we have to skip him, we will. If we can give him extra days with days off, we’ll try to put him in that spot.” Corbin, 25, was 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA in 32 starts in 2013, making the NL All-Star team in his first full season. He hurt his elbow injury in mid-March 2014 and missed all of last year.

--RHP Aaron Blair was named to U.S. Pan American Games team Monday. Blair is 8-4 with a 3.06 ERA in 16 minor league starts, 13 with Double-A Mobile before being promoted to Triple-A Reno the second week of June, and he led the affiliated minor leagues with 100 innings after his third start at Reno on Sunday. A supplemental first-round pick in the 2013 draft, Blair led the Southern League with 11 quality starts and was one-third of an inning short of a 12th while there.

--RHP Archie Bradley is scheduled to see Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday to get a second opinion on the right shoulder soreness that forced him to the disabled list on June 4. The Diamondbacks’ MRI showed no structural damage, but Bradley felt tenderness in a 63-pitch rehab start at Triple-A Reno last Wednesday, when he gave up six hits and three earned runs while striking out three in four innings. “It was hurting the whole time,” Bradley said.

--RHP Jake Barrett was named to the U.S. Pan American Games team on Monday. Barrett, 23, is 2-3 with 11 saves and a 4.94 ERA in a combined 29 games for Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Reno this season.

--RF Yasmany Tomas’ two-run homer that tied the game at 4 in the sixth inning was his fourth of the season and his first at Chase Field. The homer hit the outstretched arm of fan who appeared to be lean into the field of play, but the call stood after review. “We’re trying to rule if it hadn’t hit the fan, what would have happened,” crew chief Mike Winters told a pool reporter. “The ruling on the field was, the ball was going to leave the yard, and that’s what they came up with also.”

--LF David Peralta’s game-tying, two-run triple in the seventh inning off Dodgers LHP Adam Liberatore produced his first two RBIs against left-handed pitching this season. He had been 6-or-32 (.188) with two doubles, two walks and 10 strikeouts against southpaws.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s always good playing every day because you keep your body in shape and you see more pitches. You have more chance to do well. I know I can hit a little bit, but I don’t worry about my offense.” -- C Welington Castillo, who hit a tiebreaking, eighth-inning double Monday, leading the Diamondbacks to a 10-6 win over the Dodgers.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He was running in a pool in late June, and he is expected to return when he is eligible July 1, manager Chip Hale said.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14, June 20 and June 26. He is due to make one more rehab start, for Triple-A Reno on July 2, before rejoining the major league rotation July 7 or July 8.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He will see Dr. James Andrews on July 1 for a second opinion on an MRI that the Diamondbacks believe showed no structural damage.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on June 23.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF/INF Danny Dorn