Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks committed to rookie shortstop Nick Ahmed this spring in large part because they believed in his defense.

That part of his game has been as advertised. According to one advanced fielding metric, Ahmed has saved eight runs more than the average player this season, second among shortstops.

Lately, Ahmed is rolling on the other side of the ball.

Ahmed hit his second two-run homer in as many games Tuesday, although the bullpen could not hold the 3-2 lead his fourth-inning homer provided in a 6-4, 10-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Starting with a two-hit game against the Washington Nationals on May 12, Ahmed has filled up the box score. He is hitting .301 with six doubles, a triple, six homers, 23 runs, 19 RBIs, 12 walks and four stolen bases in 42 games. His slugging percentage is .496.

He has lifted his batting average from .130 to .234, and the Arizona manager Chip Hale has used Ahmed in the leadoff spot three times in the past week as a table-setter for first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Ahmed batted eighth most of the year.

“He’s worked hard at it, and we trust his pitch judgment right now, being able to take some pitches and survive,” Hale said of Ahmed’s hitting approach. “He’s worked hard at what he’s been asked to do, and he deserved (a chance to hit at the top of the order).”

Ahmed is hitting .333 with a .439 on-base percentage and .918 on-base-plus-slugging percentage against left-handers this season. Hale said that Ahmed likely will be at the top of the order against left-hander Brett Anderson in the final game of the Dodgers series Wednesday.

“I’ll look at him (at leadoff) against lefties mostly,” Hale said. “I think that’s where he’s most effective in that spot with his on-base percentage.”

Ahmed likely will be a strong option for Hale at least through the All-Star break as nominal leadoff man Ender Inciarte recovers from a strained hamstring. Inciarte is not expected back until the third week of July.

RECORD: 37-40

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Dodgers (LHP Brett Anderson, 4-4, 3.13 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 2-3, 1.98 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up two runs in 5 2/3 innings Tuesday, but the bullpen could not hold a 3-2 lead, the third blown save behind De La Rosa this season and the second in as many starts. “It was a rough night for Rubby,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “They were all over him. Every inning they were in scoring position and getting the leadoff guy on. I thought he did a great job of handling it.” De La Rosa left with a 2-1 lead after seven innings at Colorado on Thursday, but the bullpen gave up five runs in the eighth.

--RHP Allen Webster was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, a day after giving up five hits, four runs and four walks in 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers. Webster was 1-1 with a 7.11 ERA in four starts after replacing RHP Josh Collmenter in the rotation June 13. “He needs to work on location with his fastball,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That’s the main thing. He needs to work on his breaking ball. His changeup and sinker are very good pitches, but his sinker, he needs to be able to locate it.” Webster threw five no-hit innings in his first start at San Francisco on June 13 but gave up 13 earned runs and six homers in 13 1/3 innings in his final three starts. “He’s going to have to do some things to get that breaking ball a little tighter,” Hale said, “because after a while, big league hitters sit on one pitch.”

--RHP Matt Stites was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday when RHP Allen Webster was optioned to Reno. Stites, who opened the season on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation, was 0-1 with three saves and a 3.00 ERA in nine appearances with Reno. “Have not seen him, but the word from our minor league people is that he is throwing the ball very well,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said before the game. The Diamondbacks are carrying nine relief pitchers. “It’s nice to have so we don’t blow anybody out,” Hale said. Stites retired the lone batter he faced Tuesday night to finish the 10th inning in his major league season debut.

--C Oscar Hernandez, a Rule 5 pick who has been on the disabled list since spring training with a fractured hamate bone, is close to returning. “We should see him here over the weekend, activated,” manager Chip Hale. Hernandez is 6-for-28 with three doubles and two RBIs in 10 rehab games, the last five at Triple-A Reno. The Diamondbacks must place Hernandez on the active roster or offer him back to Tampa Bay.

--OF Ender Incirate (hamstring) is expected to play in the rookie-level Arizona League on a rehab assignment this weekend, manager Chip Hale said, but is not likely to return to the major league roster until after the All-Star break. “A guy that uses his legs so much on defense and on the bases, we’re going to probably give him that whole next week to play games and then probably see him after the break,” Hale said. Inciarte, who has been the leadoff hitter most of the season, is hitting .287 with 11 doubles, two homers, nine stolen bases and 21 RBIs.

--RHP Josh Collmenter appears to be the top candidate to start Saturday, when the Diamondbacks will need a starter after optioning RHP Allen Webster to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday. “We have some choices,” manager Chip Hale said, acknowledging that Collmenter is the most logical choice among those on the roster. “We’ll figure that out. Collmenter could definitely do it.”

--1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 11 games with a fifth-inning single. Goldschmidt, who also walked, leads the majors with 61 walks. He has reached base via hit or walk 159 times, the most in the majors and 15 more than Detroit 1B Miguel Cabrera, who ranks second.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was just lack of command. I have been fighting it since I have been back. I just have to make better pitches. You can’t really feel your way around up here. You have to be ready and be sharp and tonight I wasn’t sharp.” -- RHP David Hernandez, who took the loss Tuesday as the Diamondbacks fell 6-4 to the Dodgers in 10 innings. He has given up five earned runs and 10 hits over six innings in eight appearances since coming off the disabled list.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He was running in a pool in late June. He will begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League during the first weekend of July, and he is unlikely to return before the All-Star break.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14, June 20 and June 26. He is due to make one more rehab start, for Triple-A Reno on July 2, before rejoining the major league rotation July 7 or July 8.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He will see Dr. James Andrews on July 1 for a second opinion on an MRI that the Diamondbacks believe showed no structural damage.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on June 23.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

