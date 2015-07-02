Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- As it turns out, Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin is likely to make his 2015 debut a few days earlier that anticipated.

Corbin is a candidate to start against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said before his team’s 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

Corbin was tentatively scheduled to make a final rehab appearance Thursday for Triple-A Reno, but the Diamondbacks opted to keep him in Phoenix to do between-starts bullpen work. They need a Saturday starter after optioning Allen Webster to Reno on Tuesday.

“We’re looking into starting him, but we’re not 100 percent sure,” Hale said. “We’re going to either have him throw here (for the Diamondbacks) or in the minor leagues. You’re going to put the person that you think gives you the best chance to win that game Saturday. And also (consider) the health of Corbin. We all feel like he’s ready, but we just want to make sure that with his next few days that he feels the way he should feel.”

Corbin, who missed all of the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four rehab starts, the past three with Double-A Mobile. His latest outing was his best, when he gave up one earned run and four hits in six innings while throwing 79 pitches.

Arizona initially talked about having Corbin start July 7 or July 8 in Texas. Now, regardless of where he pitches Saturday, he is expected to start one of the three games in New York against the Mets from July 10-12, the final series before the All-Star break.

“He’s had all the prerequisites,” Hale said. “We just wanted one more (rehab start) in our thinking. And then in rethinking it, maybe he doesn’t need it.”

Right-hander Josh Collmenter, who made 12 starts this season before losing his job to Webster, also was under consideration, but after pitching two innings Wednesday, he appears to be out of the mix. Top prospect Aaron Blair, who is 8-4 with a 3.06 ERA and has made 13 quality starts in 16 appearances at Mobile and Reno, does not appear to be a candidate.

“I think we’d like to keep Aaron on his current development,” Hale said. “He’s had a few good starts here in Reno. Just keep him going. But you never know.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-41

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Rockies (LHP Chris Rusin, 3-2, 4.69 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 5-5, 5.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Ray recovered nicely after giving up five hits and four runs in the first 2 1/3 innings Wednesday against the Dodgers. He didn’t give up another run in his six-inning outing. “I was able to throw my fastball to both sides of the plate,” Ray said. “I just hung a few pitches, off-speed pitches, and they took advantage of it.” Ray gave up four runs for the first time in his seven starts, and his ERA rose to 2.55.

--LF David Peralta homered in the ninth inning off Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen after going 0-for 2 with a hit by pitch against LHP Brett Anderson. Peralta batted eighth, the second straight time the left-handed hitter manned that spot against a southpaw. “I have no worries of David hitting lefties anymore,” manager Chip Hale said. Peralta is hitting .279 with all seven of his homers against righties and .200 against lefties. He had his first two RBIs against a lefty this season with a two-run triple against the Dodgers’ Adam Liberatore on Monday.

--LHP Patrick Corbin was held out of a possible rehab start Thursday for Triple-A Reno and is a candidate to make his 2015 major league debut for the Diamondbacks on Saturday, although manager Chip Hale said nothing was definitive. “You’re going to put the person that you think gives you the best chance to win that game Saturday,” Hale said. “And also (consider) the health of Corbin. We all feel like he’s ready, but we just want to make sure that with his next few days that he feels the way he should feel.” Corbin, who missed all of 2014 after undergoing Tommy John surgery, is 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA through four rehab starts, the past three with Double-A Mobile.

--RF Yasmany Tomas was 2-for-4 with two singles Wednesday, improving his batting average to .319. He is displaying more pull-side pop recently, with an RBI double down the left field line Saturday and a homer into the left field stands Monday. “He’s definitely shown a little more (ability to pull), but we want him to maintain that right-center approach,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That’s when he’s best, and pull the balls that are in on him. We knew he could do that. You (media) guys were more worried about it than we were.”

--2B Aaron Hill homered for the first time since May 10, his one-out shot in the sixth inning breaking Dodgers LHP Brett Anderson’s shutout bid. He added a sacrifice fly in the eighth. It was hit first homer in 95 at-bats and his first two-RBI game since May 12.

--RHP Archie Bradley was examined Wednesday by orthopedist James Andrews, who found no structural damage with Bradley’s sore shoulder, according to Newson6.com in the pitcher’s home state of Oklahoma. Bradley has been out since early June due to right shoulder tendinitis, and he shut down a rehab assignment in late June due to renewed discomfort. Andrews reportedly found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder, and Bradley will be shut down for two to four weeks.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “In this ballpark you think you can score four runs, but Anderson did a good job against us and shut us down.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, on LHP Brett Anderson, who led the Dodgers to a 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He was running in a pool in late June. He will begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League during the first weekend of July, and he is unlikely to return before the All-Star break.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14, June 20 and June 26. He is a candidate to start for the major league team July 4.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. Bradley won’t resume throwing until the All-Star break, at the earliest.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on June 23.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP Matt Stites

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF/INF Danny Dorn