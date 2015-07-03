Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks rookie right-hander Archie Bradley does not have any structural damage in his right shoulder, according to a second opinion rendered by Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday.

Bradley has been on the disabled list since June 4 with shoulder tendinitis.

“The official diagnosis wasn’t something specific,” Bradley said after returning from Pensacola, Fla., on Thursday. “There was some stuff going on, but nothing that was very big at all. Just a little more severe (for of tendinitis), I guess you could say. The continuing to throw just kind of revved it up and kind of made it more intense.”

Bradley is expected to rest his shoulder for about 10 days before beginning a throwing program. He is 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA in a season that also included a stay on the disabled list when he was struck in the face by a line drive April 28. Bradley was 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA before the line drive, 0-3 with a 10.91 ERA in four games between stops on the disabled list.

“When I‘m healthy, I can compete and win games here” said Bradley, 22. “But when I am not, obviously you saw the results.”

Bradley and the Diamondbacks were relieved that the diagnosis was not worse.

“Obviously you don’t want to have any type of injury, but especially the shoulder. The shoulder is a lot more complicated than the elbow,” said Bradley, who spent time on the minor league disabled list with elbow inflammation last year. “There are so many different parts working in there, it’s kind of scary. If it would have been bad, it could have affected my career. I‘m glad it was minor. Now it is just about being positive and trusting the treatment and trusting the process.”

Bradley said both Andrews and the D-backs’ orthopedist, Dr. Gary Waslewski, have ideas on how he can condition his shoulder to prevent further setbacks.

“There are definitely some things I know now that I can do to prevent this from happening in the future,” Bradley said. “I was sort of changing the way I throw to compensate from my arm, but that is something you never want to do. Things I can continue and carry on into the offseason that they should make a notable difference moving forward.”

The frustrating part of the injury, Bradley said, was that his velocity remained in the 92-94 mph range even while the shoulder did not feel right, finally causing him to bring it to the team’s attention.

“Mentally I felt right,” Bradley said. “I was in the right frame of mind. The ball just didn’t really come out. My shoulder wasn’t reacting the way I thought it should. Just frustrating. Annoying. I don’t want to do anything that could jeopardize my career and the Diamondbacks. They have a lot invested in me, and I want to live up to that. I want to help this team win for years to come.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-41

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 3-10, 6.67 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 4-2, 3.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson rebounded from his least effective start of the season to handle Colorado on Thursday, giving up one run and three hits in seven innings. Hellickson, who was charged with seven runs in a 7-2 loss at San Diego on Saturday, struck out six and did not walk a batter. He is 10-0 in 12 career starts when he goes at least six innings and does not have a walk. “It was definitely one of my best games, stat-line wise, but I’ve been feeling good for a while now,” Hellickson said. “I just have to work to my strengths. And that’s keeping the ball down and getting ahead of guys and throwing strikes. The fastball command and the life on my fastball makes all the difference with the curve ball and changeup.” Hellickson is 5-2 in his last seven decisions and has made seven quality starts in his last nine.

--LF David Peralta had a two-run triple to break a tie against Colorado LHP Chris Rusin in the sixth inning, his second two-run triple against a left-hander in four games. Given an opportunity to play against lefties because of the injury to Ender Inciarte, Peralta has seven hits in his last 16 at-bats against lefties after opening the season 2-for-22 against them. “He worked on it in winter ball and he was expecting to get playing time against lefties and I think he was a little disappointed he wasn‘t, so he’s proven to me he deserves to play against lefties,” manager Chip Hale said. “So when Ender comes back he’ll still get his at-bats against certain lefties.”

--LHP Patrick Corbin still appears to be the top candidate to make the start against Colorado on Saturday. Although it seems to be a foregone conclusion, the Diamondbacks made no public pronouncement Thursday. “Obviously, Patrick is in the mix,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

--SS Nick Ahmed was 1-for-5 with a single in his fifth start of the season in the leadoff spot while usual No. 1 Ender Inciarte (hamstring) recovers on the disabled list. Ahmed has hit leadoff the last three times the Diamondbacks have faced a left-handed starter, and is hitting Ahmed is hitting .333 with a .424 on-base percentage against lefties this season.

--3B Yasmany Tomas’s two-run double in the seventh inning came on a pitch way off the plate inside. “I think if he took it it would have hit him in the stomach,” manager Chip Hale said. “So he can do that. He has that type of swing where he can stay inside the ball. He can hit balls off the plate and keep them fair.” Tomas is hitting .340 in 97 at-bats at the cleanup spot this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was definitely one of my best games, stat-line wise, but I’ve been feeling good for a while now. I just have to work to my strengths, and that’s keeping the ball down and getting ahead of guys and throwing strikes. The fastball command and the life on my fastball makes all the difference with the curveball and changeup.” -- Diamondbacks RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who rebounded from his least effective start of the season to handle Colorado on Thursday, giving up one run and three hits in seven innings.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He was running in a pool in late June. He will begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League during the first weekend of July, and he is unlikely to return before the All-Star break.

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14, June 20 and June 26. He is a candidate to start for the major league team July 4.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. Bradley is to rest for the next 10 days before starting a throwing program.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on June 23.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP Matt Stites

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF/INF Danny Dorn