Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The return of the surgically repaired All-Star arms will continue Saturday, when Arizona left-hander Patrick Corbin is scheduled to make his first major league appearance in 21 months.

Corbin, who missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery late in spring training, will face Colorado at Chase Field, two days after Miami right-hander Jose Fernandez, San Francisco right-hander Matt Cain and Tampa Bay left-hander Matt Moore also made their return from elbow surgery. Fernandez and Moore missed more than a year because of Tommy John surgery, while Cain missed about a year after bone chips were removed last year.

Corbin said he caught the highlights of the three returnees on Thursday, and “they looked very good. I’ve had four minor league games under my belt, so I‘m confident I can come back.”

Corbin was an All-Star in 2013, going 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA in his first full season. He suffered his elbow injury as the Diamondbacks rushed to prepare for a season-opening trip to Australia in March 2014, and had the surgery from Dr. James Andrews on March 25.

“I‘m really excited about this day,” Corbin said. “I‘m anxious to get out there. The past 16 months, this is what I’ve been working for. I’ve done everything I can in the weight room every single day to get that over with. All the hard work and time I’ve put into it with the training staff, everything will pay off tomorrow. I‘m sure I’ll be a little hyped up tomorrow, but I’ve pitched out there before. I‘m used to it.”

Corbin was 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four rehab starts, the last three with Double-A Mobile. He gave up four hits and two runs (one earned) in six innings in his most recent outing at Mobile on June 26, striking out six while throwing 79 pitches.

“The biggest thing was recovery, and I think that has bounced back to where I was before,” Corbin said. “I‘m confident that my stuff is still here and I’ll be able to go out there and compete. You always have questions, ups and downs throughout the recovery process. Every day is a challenge. It’s a new ligament in there. Right now, it feels like normal. I‘m excited about that.”

The D-backs plan to keep him on a 90-pitch limit Saturday and do not want to push him much past that the rest of this season, manager Chip Hale said.

The D-backs have seen mostly positive results from Tommy John survivors Daniel Hudson (two surgeries) and David Hernandez this season, but understand recovery is a long process.

“Tommy John guys, you have to be careful with, as we’ve seen with our relievers here,” Hale said. “You can’t expect (Corbin) to come back looking like he did when he got hurt. It will take him some time. I think 2016 he will be back to the guy we saw as an All-Star pitcher.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 39-41

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Rockies (RHP David Hale, 2-3, 5.95 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson retired 16 of the final 17 batters he faced after giving up three runs in the first inning of a no-decision against Colorado. After 1B Wilin Rosario’s two-run double made it 3-0, Anderson did not allow a base runner until SS Troy Tulowitzki singled with one out in the sixth inning, Anderson’s final inning. “I think I was trying to do too much,” Anderson said of his first-inning difficulty. “I was trying to make a perfect pitch when you don’t have to make a perfect pitch.” He struck out five and walked two as his ERA inched up to 3.71, the highest it has been since April 27.

--LHP Patrick Corbin will be on a 90-pitch limit Saturday when he makes his first major league start in 21 months against Colorado at Chase Field. Corbin, a 2013 All-Star, missed the 2014 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on March 24, 2014. “I‘m really excited about this day,” Corbin said. “I‘m anxious to get out there. The past 16 months, this is what I’ve been working for.” Corbin was 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA in 2013. He was 1-1 with a 4.76 ERA in four rehab starts, the last three with Double-A Mobile. Corbin gave up four hits and two runs (one earned) in six innings in his most recent outing at Mobile on June 26, striking out six while throwing 79 pitches.

--CF A.J. Pollock tossed his helmet in disgust after his apparent hustle double on a close play at second base in the fifth inning was overturned after a three-minute, 18-second review. Pollock appeared to get his right hand on second base while Colorado 2B DJ LeMahieu tagged Pollock’s left hand, but the replay officials said Pollock’s right hand moved off the bag before his left hand reached the bag while the tag was applied continuously, so Pollock was out. “I think they were kind of speculating that my right hand wasn’t on when I was making the transition to my left hand,” Pollock said. “That’s what they called. You live with it and you move on.” Like the Chase Field crowd, Pollock watched replay numerous times on the video board. “I looked at the board ... I‘m not sure there were many people who thought I was going to be out after looking at the replay,” Pollock said. Fans booed throughout the last of the fifth inning and into the sixth. “They were honestly reflecting my reaction,” Pollock said. “I‘m not saying it was a bad call, I‘m just saying I don’t know if there was conclusive evidence.”

--SS Cliff Pennington had his fifth career walkoff hit when his sacrifice fly with runners on first and third in the last of the 10th inning drove in C Welington Castillo from third. “It’s a pretty cool feeling, no doubt,” said Pennington, adding that he feels no pressure in that type of situation.

--C Oscar Hernandez was 1-for-3 with a double in a rehab assignment game for Triple-A Reno on Friday. The D-backs have said Hernandez is likely to be activated this weekend. Hernandez is 7-for-35 with two doubles and three RBIs in 12 rehab games at Reno and Class A Kane County.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “As a hitter, the pressure is on that guy (pitcher), not me. That’s what I tell myself going up there. He’s the guy that has a chance to lose the game, not me. I just have a chance to win it. It’s like shooting a buzzer-beater in a tie game. You can only win.” -- SS Cliff Pennington, who had his fifth career walkoff hit in the 10th inning Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Patrick Corbin (Tommy John surgery in March 2014) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 10. He felt soreness after an extended spring training appearance May 18 and was given a few days off. He pitched in extended spring training again June 1. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Visalia on June 8, then started for Double-A Mobile on June 14, June 20 and June 26. He is set to make his first start since Sept. 27, 2013, against Colorado on July 4.

--C Oscar Hernandez (broken left hamate bone) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to March 27, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 29. He removed himself from an extended spring training game May 11 after fouling off a pitch. He began a rehab assignment with Class A Kane County on June 16, then moved his rehab to Triple-A Reno on June 23. He was 1-for-3 with a double in a rehab assignment game for Triple-A Reno on July 3. The D-backs have said Hernandez is likely to be activated over the July 4 weekend.

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He was running in a pool in late June. He will begin a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League during the first weekend of July, and he is unlikely to return before the All-Star break.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. Bradley is to rest for the next 10 days before starting a throwing program.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

RHP Matt Stites

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF/INF Danny Dorn