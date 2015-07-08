Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Arizona landed a pair of All-Stars in center fielder A.J. Pollock and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Pollock claimed his spot in Cincinnati after being elected by his fellow players in vote totals released Monday.

Pollock realized that he had the support of his peers.

“I’ve run into a couple of players along the way the last two weeks that kind of went out of their way to tell me they voted for me and they were really pulling for me to get into the All-Star Game,” he said. “For me just them saying that was pretty neat. To be voted in based on the players in general that’s cool for me.”

Pollock is headed to the All-Star Game, which is July 14, for the first time. Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale called him with the news Monday, an off day before the series opener at Texas.

Pollock turned around and called his father.

“He was really excited,” Pollock said. “Just as excited as I was. Talking about when he would throw me BP when I was younger, and it was just kind of pretty neat that a kid from a small town in Connecticut would be going to an All-Star Game.”

Goldschmidt was elected a starter by the fans.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-42

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 6-5, 5.06 ERA) at Rangers (LHP Matt Harrison, season debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson is 5-2 with a 4.63 ERA (24 earned runs in 46 2/3 innings) in his last eight starts. He won his last start on July 2 vs. Rockies after allowing one run in seven innings. He has gone 0-3 with a 3.86 ERA (11 ER in 25 2/3 IP) in five career starts vs. Texas. He is 0-2 with a 2.65 ERA (5 ER in 17 IP) in three games at Globe Life Park.

--OF A.J. Pollock was named as a reserve to the National League All-Star team. This is Pollock’s first All-Star selection, becoming the 21st player in franchise history to be named to the NL roster. Pollock, 27, was batting .303 (96-for-317) with 17 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs, 38 RBIs, 54 runs scored and 18 stolen bases in 81 games at the time of the All-Star announcement. He ranks among league leaders in multi-hit games (T-2nd, 28), hits (3rd), runs scored (T-3rd), stolen bases (5th) and total bases (8th, 147).

--LHP Robbie Ray departed the game with a 4-2 lead and one man on in the eighth inning. It was the longest outing of his career and snapped a three-game losing streak, earning his first victory since June 15. He has allowed just four hits over 14 2/3 scoreless innings in a pair of starts vs. the American League this season.

--3B Jake Lamb had a career-high three hits Tuesday. He drove in the first two runs on a broken bat, bloop single in the fifth. He is batting .419 (13-31) with six RBIs in his last nine games.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt reached base safely four times Tuesday on two singles and pair of walks. He has reached safely at least four times in a game on 11 occasions this season, most in MLB. He has 68 walks, most by an N.L. player prior to the All-Star break since Cincinnati’s Joey Votto in 2013 (71). Goldschmidt is batting .409 (9-22) in his last six games vs. Texas.

--RHP Brad Ziegler earned his career-high-tying 13th save (13 saves in 2013). He has converted 11 straight save chances (13-for-14 overall) and has not allowed a run in his last 12 appearances (12.0 IP).

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s opened my eyes. I‘m really excited about his future because he’s going to get a better breaking ball and trust his changeup more and he’s going to have three pitches. He’s going to be a pretty good pitcher for us.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, on LHP Robbie Ray after a win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He was running in a pool in late June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 6, and he is unlikely to return before the All-Star break.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. Bradley is to rest for the next 10 days before starting a throwing program.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas