Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

NEW YORK -- Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Chase Anderson has 10 days to figure out what is going wrong for him in the first inning.

Another rough start doomed Anderson on Friday, when he gave up four runs with two outs in the first inning of the Diamondbacks’ 4-2 loss to the New York Mets at Citi Field.

In his last two starts, Anderson has allowed seven runs -- all of which have scored in the first inning. He didn’t factor into the decision on July 3, when the Diamondbacks pulled out a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies.

“I felt like the last couple of games the first inning has kind of been not friendly to me,” Anderson said. “I just have to get going from the get-go and, you know, make better quality pitches.”

The first inning woes are nothing new for Anderson, who has a 7.41 ERA in the first inning of his 17 starts this season and a 3.20 ERA thereafter.

“I feel like if I get past the first inning, everything is good from there,” Anderson said.

Anderson sounded ready to try anything to figure out how to make the first inning more like the rest.

”Take what I have from the bullpen into the game,“ Anderson said. ”Maybe change my routine a bit of what I do before the game.

“Maybe throw a little more pitches in the bullpen just trying to, I guess, get more feel for the fastball. So I will probably change it up next time.”

Manager Chip Hale said Friday he planned to slot Anderson into the fifth spot in the rotation coming out of the All-Star Break, which means he won’t start again until July 21.

The respite is coming at a good time for Anderson, who is 1-2 with a 7.77 ERA in his last four starts, a stretch in which his overall ERA has risen from 2.84 to 3.91.

Both Hale and Anderson suggested the time off will allow the 27-year-old to clear his head a bit. Anderson is in the midst of his first full big league season after making 21 starts as a rookie in 2014.

“Maybe the days off and the break, just taking a deep breath, will help,” Hale said.

“Ten days off will be nice,” Anderson said. “I will try to get away from the game a little bit and come back in the second half ready to go.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-43

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 1-0, 3.60 ERA) at Mets (RHP Matt Harvey, 7-6, 3.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Patrick Corbin will make his second start since returning from Tommy John surgery when he takes the mound for the Diamondbacks on Saturday afternoon in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Corbin earned the win in his first start of the season on July 4, when he allowed two runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out three over five innings as the Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 7-3. It was the first major league appearance for Corbin since Sept. 27. 2013, a little more than six months before he underwent Tommy John surgery. Corbin is 0-2 with a 6.46 ERA in three career starts against the Mets. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Mets on Aug. 9, 2013, when he gave up two runs over six innings in the Diamondbacks’ 5-4 victory at Citi Field.

--CF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) played in his second rehab game for Double-A Mobile on Friday, when he went 1-for-4 with a triple. It was the fourth rehab game overall for Inciarte, who is hitting .308 in 13 at-bats between Mobile and the rookie-level Arizona League Diamondbacks. Inciarte was placed on the disabled list June 16 and is expected to be activated after the All-Star break. He is hitting .287 with two homers, 21 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 63 games for the Diamondbacks.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (right thumb blister) is expected to take his first turn in the rotation after the All-Star break. Hellickson left his final pre-All-Star Game start on Wednesday after four innings due to the blister. Manager Chip Hale said Friday that he hadn’t talked yet to Hellickson but that Hellickson was going to get 10 days off anyway with the All-Star beak and that the extended rest should give him enough time to heal. Hellickson is 6-5 with a 5.04 ERA in 17 starts this season.

--RHP Chase Anderson took the loss but survived an injury scare Friday night as the Diamondbacks fell to the Mets 4-2. Anderson allowed all four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over a season-low 4 1/3 innings. His evening nearly ended with two outs in the fourth, when he was hit in the left calf by a comebacker off the bat of Mets center fielder Juan Lagares. Anderson writhed around in pain for about a minute after being hit but got up under his own power and remained in the game after throwing a few warm-up pitches. Anderson is 4-3 with a 3.91 ERA overall but 1-2 with a 7.77 ERA in his last four starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He battled and was able to limit it to the four, which in most games would give us a chance to win. We just ran into an extremely impressive pitcher in (Noah) Syndergaard.” - Arizona manager Chip Hale on the performance of Diamondbacks starter Chase Anderson on Friday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chase Anderson (left calf) was hit by a comebacker on July 10. He remained in the game and is expected to make his first start following the All-Star break as scheduled on July 21.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (blister on right thumb) left his July 8 start. He is expected to be ready for his first start after the All-Star break.

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He was running in a pool in late June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 6, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Mobile on July 9. He is unlikely to return before the All-Star break.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. Bradley is to rest for the next 10 days before starting a throwing program.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20, and he will be out until early to mid-July.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas