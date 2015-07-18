Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks signed Vanderbilt shortstop Dansby Swanson, the first player taken in the 2015 draft, with plenty of time to spare on Friday -- at least 10 minutes.

Swanson, 21, agreed to a $6.5 million signing bonus at about 1:50 pm Arizona time, two days after a morning meeting with Diamondbacks chief baseball officer Tony La Russa in Swanson’s home in Marietta, Ga.

“It was pretty stressful, but I thought everything would get done in an orderly fashion, and it did,” Swanson said.

Swanson hit .335 with 24 doubles, 15 homers, 64 RBIs and 16 stolen bases as a junior in helping Vanderbilt to its second consecutive appearance in the College World Series, where he was the most outstanding play in 2014. He won the Rawlings Gold Bat award as the college player of the year this season.

The slot value of the top pick was $8.5 million, but as all the other 1-1s who have been drafted since the slot process was negotiated into the collective bargaining agreement between teams and the union in 2012, the slot value was not reached. Houston signed high school shortstop Carlos Correa (2012) and college right-hander Mark Appel (2013) to under-slot deals, and the Astros did not sign the first pick in the 2015 draft, left-hander Brady Aiken.

“If you look at the recent history of the draft, that is just what happens,” Swanson said. “I wouldn’t say I‘m surprised, because that’s how things go. The whole trend of signing bonuses is less than what that allotment is. I feel great physically and mentally coming into it. We were able to meet close to the middle of everything. It was awesome to learn how the business works. I‘m glad to go through it now to set myself up for the future.”

Swanson is scheduled to arrive in Arizona on Sunday and spend about a week in the rookie Arizona League before reporting to Class A Visalia, which won the first-half in the California League North and is 15-5 in the second half.

“Our first offer was ahead of scale to where the market set itself, and we just kind of massaged it a few times to finish it off,” Arizona vice president of baseball operations De Jon Watson said.

“There’s definitely some relief because we were picking No. 1 and we were able to sign our first-round pick.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-46

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Giants (RHP Jake Peavy, 0-4, 4.71 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson 4-3, 3.91 ERA)

--LHP Robbie Ray had a career-high eight strikeouts while going five innings Friday, giving up two runs and eight hits. He threw 72 strikes in 99 pitches, and his breaking ball was particularly effective. He got four of his strikeouts on off-speed pitches, keeping Giants hitters off his mid-90 mph fastball with more regularity.

--OF Ender Inciarte grounded out as a pinch-hitter after being activated from the disabled list Friday. Inciarte, who suffered a strained right hamstring in the first inning of a June 15 game, is slashing .286/.315/.369 with 11 doubles, 21 RBIs and nine stolen bases. His return give the D-backs four outfielders for the first time since July 3, when C Oscar Hernandez was activated from the disabled list. Inciarte hit .320 in seven rehab gamers in the rookie Arizona League and at Double-A Mobile.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (neck) was placed on the disabled list Friday, when OF Ender Inciarte was activated. Saltalamacchia suffered neck soreness while swinging a bat in the Texas series July 7-8 and did not play in the weekend series against the Mets before the All-Star break. Saltalamacchia is slashing .213/.319/.344 with one homer and four RBIs in 20 games with the Diamondbacks. His absence leaves Arizona with two catchers, starter Welington Castillo and rookie Oscar Hernandez, a Rule 5 pick whose only major league experience has been as a pinch-runner July 12.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (blister) is not certain to make his next scheduled start on Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said. “It was a consideration to DL him, too,” Hale said of the Diamondbacks’ moves on Friday. “The trainers felt like it was going to be good for Tuesday. We pushed him back from tomorrow (Saturday). It’s still not 100 percent that he is going to be OK on Tuesday.” Hale said RHP Josh Collmenter or an unnamed minor league could make that start if Hellickson is not ready.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We have to figure it out. It is four in a row now. We are a better team than that. We had a three-run lead and we couldn’t hold that. It is not good. You make mistakes against a team like that ... they are very veteran-laden and they took it to us.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, after the Diamondbacks fell to the Giants Friday, their fourth straight loss.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Ender Inciarte (strained right hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list June 16. He was running in a pool in late June. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on July 6, and he moved his rehab to Double-A Mobile on July 9. He was activated July 17.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (neck) was placed on the disabled list with a strained left neck suffered in the two-game series against Texas on July 7-8, manager Chip Hale said.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (blister) is questionable for his next scheduled start July 21, manager Chip Hale said. The Diamondbacks planned to start Hellickson on July 18, Hale said, but pushed him back to give him extra time to recover.

--RHP Chase Anderson (sore left calf) was hit by a comebacker on July 10. He remained in the game and is expected to make his first start following the All-Star break as scheduled.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. Bradley was to rest until mid-July before starting a throwing program. There is no timetable for his return.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte