Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Diamondbacks have used nine starting pitchers in their first 90 games, and it appears No. 10 will come soon.

Arizona placed right-hander Chase Anderson on the disabled list with right triceps inflammation Sunday, a day after he gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings, and will need another starter to face Milwaukee on Thursday, the seventh game in a stretch of 13 games in 13 days.

With right-hander Archie Bradley still on the disabled list and not close to returning, the D-backs likely will dip into the minor league system to fill the void. Triple-A Reno right-handers Aaron Blair and Jhoulys Chacin and Double-A right-hander A.J. Schugel appear to be the top candidates, although Reno right-hander Allen Webster could be an option. Blair, Chacin and Schugel haven’t started for the D-backs this season.

“We do have some internal candidates, but I‘m not ready to divulge those yet,” Hale said.

The Diamondbacks’ lack of success can be traced to their starting pitching -- they have 36 quality starts, 27th in the majors, and have a 4.73 ERA, 28th in the majors.

A quick look at some of the Thursday candidates:

--Blair, a sandwich pick in the 2013 draft, is 8-4 with a 3.23 ERA in 17 starts at Double-A Mobile and Triple-A Reno this season. He made 11 quality starts in 13 appearances at Mobile and was one-third of an inning short of a 12th quality start before being promoted to Reno in mid-June. Blair was a member of the U.S. Pan American team that played Canada in the gold medal game Sunday night. Blair started Team USA’s 6-5 victory over Cuba in a semifinal game Saturday and did not get a decision after giving up five runs in five innings. He is not on the 40-man roster, so another move would have to be made to create room.

--Chacin was signed as a free agent after he took an opt-out clause in his deal with Cleveland in mid-June. Chacin, who had 38 victories in six injury-affected seasons with Colorado, is 2-3 with a 3.35 ERA in six starts at Reno. Like Blair, he is not on the 40-man roster.

--Schugel made one relief appearance for Arizona in April when the bullpen needed a fresh arm, but he has been used as a starter in the minor leagues this season and has been pitching well at Mobile, where he is 6-2 with a 2.24 ERA in 11 starts. After giving up five runs in his first start at Mobile on May 15, he is 6-1 with a 1.76 ERA in his last 10. Schugel is on the 40-man roster, so his promotion would require the least fuss.

Anderson, who was among the top 15 in NL ERA at 2.84 after beating the Los Angles Angels on June 17, has given up 26 earned runs in his last 25 2/3 innings over five starts, moving his ERA to 4.37. Anderson told Hale he did not feel right during a July 10 start against the New York Mets on July 10, but at the same time did not mention any physical discomfort.

“It just doesn’t seem like his fastball has that extra jump that it did that gave his changeup such success,” Hale said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-48

STREAK: Lost six

NEXT: Marlins (RHP David Phelps, 4-5, 3.86 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa (6-5, 5.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson was placed on the disabled list with right triceps inflammation on Sunday, a day after giving up 10 hits and seven runs in 3 2/3 innings in an 8-4 loss to San Francisco. “We just felt like it was a good time to get him some rest, get him back on track,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It just doesn’t seem like his fastball has that extra jump that it did, that gave his changeup such success.” Anderson has given up 26 earned runs in his last 25 2/3 innings over five starts, bumping his ERA from 2.84 to 4.37, but had not mentioned soreness before. “He told me in New York (on July 10) that he felt strange, but nothing physically, so maybe that’s part of it,” Hale said. Arizona will need another starter Thursday, and minor-leaguers RHP Aaron Blair, RHP Jhoulys Chacin and RHP A.J. Schugel appear the top candidates, but Hale would not get specific. “We do have some internal candidates, but I‘m not ready to divulge those yet,” Hale said.

--RHP Enrique Burgos was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday in order to give the Diamondbacks a fresh bullpen arm, manager Chip Hale said. Burgos gave up four runs in his last two appearances covering one inning, giving up three runs including a Hunter Pence home run in two-thirds of an inning Friday and one run on three hits in one-third of an inning Saturday. “We want to make sure he goes down and works on his fastball command a little more and just keeps developing,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Rookie Burgos, 24, was 1-2 with 2 saves and a 5.14 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 21 innings with Arizona.

--RHP Matt Stites was promoted from Triple-A Reno on Sunday to add a bullpen arm after RHP Enrique Burgos was optioned to Reno on Sunday. Stites has three saves in 15 appearances with Reno after opening the season on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation. He made two scoreless appearances when he was with the D-backs for four days earlier this season.

--OF Danny Dorn was recalled from Triple-A Reno for the third time this season when RHP Chase Anderson (triceps inflammation) was placed on the disabled list Sunday. His promotion gives the Diamondbacks 13 position players and 12 pitches for one of the few times this season. Dorn is hitting .172 with a double in three RBIs in 22 games with Arizona, mostly as a pinch-hitter. He was hitting .434 with 15 doubles, seven homers, 32 RBIs and a 1.150 OPS in 48 games with Reno.

--RHP Wesley Rodriquez agreed to a $100,000 bonus to sign with the Diamondbacks on Friday, the deadline to sign drafted players with college eligibility remaining. Rodriguez, who already has Tweeted that he needs Tommy John surgery, is to be seen by Arizona’s medical staff here Monday when the Diamondbacks “will assess how we want to get him back on the field,” vice president of baseball operations De Jon Watson said. Rodriquez hit 94-99 mph during his senior season at New York George Washington High but dropped to the 12th round because of health issues. “For us, the risk is worth it,” Watson said. Rodriguez, 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, gave up one earned run and struck out 92 in 43 2-3 innings in his high school season. Baseball America listed him as the No. 77 prospect in the draft.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson threw a bullpen session Saturday and is expected to make his next scheduled start Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said. The D-backs were uncertain about his availability because of a blister that appeared during his last start in Texas on July 8. “I think he should be OK,” Hale said. “The trainers think he is good. He thinks he is good.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is not Instructional League. It is not A-ball. It is the big leagues and we are judged on wins and losses. We played a fairly clean game, which is encouraging but you need to win.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, after the Diamondbacks lost their sixth straight game Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps inflammation) was placed on the disabled list July 19.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (blister) threw a bullpen session July 18 and is expected to make his next scheduled start July 21, manager Chip Hale said. The D-backs were uncertain about his availability because of a blister that appeared during his last start in Texas on July 8.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (strained left neck) was placed on the disabled list July 17, retroactive to July 12.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. Bradley was to rest until mid-July before starting a throwing program. There is no timetable for his return.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte

OF Danny Dorn