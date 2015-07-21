Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks tried several players in the cleanup spot behind Paul Goldschmidt this season, and David Peralta is proving to be the most recent best fit against right-handed pitchers.

Peralta was in his best protection mode again Monday, hitting a two-out, two-run single in the third inning after a walk to Goldschmidt. The hit held up in the Diamondbacks’ 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins at Chase Field.

“I like the challenge,” said Peralta, in his first full season. “Every time they do that and I‘m hitting behind him, it‘s, ‘OK, I‘m going to make them pay.’ I like that.”

Peralta is hitting .275 with nine homers and 43 RBIs, with most of his heavy lifting coming in the cleanup spot behind All-Star first baseman Goldschmidt, who is making another run at the National League MVP award. Peralta is hitting .298 with five homers and 22 RBIs in front of Goldschmidt, invariably treated gently in difficult situations. Goldschmidt has drawn a major-league-high 71 walks after getting two more Monday. He has 19 intentional walks.

“He’s one of the best hitters I’ve ever seen, so they work him a lot,” Peralta said. “I see how they work him, so they are probably going to do the same thing to me. I like it because he sees a lot of pitches. I don’t mind hitting in front or behind him.”

Arizona has used Peralta, since-traded Mark Trumbo and right fielder Yasmany Tomas principally behind Goldschmidt this season, although center fielder A.J. Pollock occupied the spot Sunday. Tomas hit fourth most often recently but was given the past two days off.

”It’s tough job to hit behind ‘Goldy,'“ Arizona manager Chip Hale said. ”Obviously, you are going to get pitched different. It’s the pressure you have on you to come through when they walk Goldy. Tomas has done a nice job. We think he is tiring a little bit at it. We think it is wearing on him a little bit.

“David’s hitting very well. That’s why he’s behind Goldy, number one. It makes him hard to take him out of the lineup.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-48

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Mat Latos, 3-6, 4.90 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 6-5, 5.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa induced four double plays and held Miami to one run in seven innings in his second strong outing against the Marlins this season. “He got double-play balls, and those were huge,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It’s pitching down. He gets those ground balls. When we can get ground balls and let those infielders work, we’re a much better team. Hopefully he’ll see that.” De La Rosa has given up three runs in 16 innings against the Marlins after working a career-high nine innings in a no-decision at Miami on May 18. De La Rosa gave up 16 hits and 10 runs in losing his previous two starts, lasting 8 2/3 innings total.

--SS Nick Ahmed had 10 assists Monday, one short of Stephen Drew’s franchise record for shortstops. Ahmed started two double plays and was the middle man on a third, doing a 360-pivot on that one after taking a throw on the second base side of the bag. “It was a really good feed,” Ahmed said. “I just caught it behind the base and I was trying to slow myself down in order to make sure I touched the base first, so it just kind of happened as a byproduct of slowing myself down and looking down to get the bag. It just was an easy play to spin and keep my body under control.” Ahmed also tripled and scored a run in the Diamondbacks’ two-run third inning. He won a minor league Gold Glove last season.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt was 1-for-2 with two walks Monday, the second walk coming when the Marlins pitched around him with runners on first and third and two outs in the third inning. Goldschmidt is hitting an NL-high .419 with runners in scoring position. Atlanta 1B Freddie Freeman (.418) is second. Manager Chip Hale told Goldschmidt before the game that he would like to give him a day off this week in the middle of a stretch of 13 straight games, the first 10 at home. Goldschmidt’s response: “I‘m going to get a couple of hits today to make sure you don’t sit me tomorrow. Do what you have to do, but I feel fine.”

--RHP Brad Ziegler got a five-out save after coming in with two runners on base in the eighth inning. It was his longest stint in four seasons with the Diamondbacks and his longest since a two-inning save with Oakland in 2009. “I knew we were a little short-handed tonight, so it didn’t surprise me when he called down and asked me to get up in the eighth inning,” Ziegler said. RHP Daniel Hudson, who now holds the eighth-inning setup role, was unavailable Monday. Ziegler threw 40 pitches, tying a career high set twice with Oakland in setup situations. “We wanted to win the game,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “You have to secure the win with your best guy.”

--SS Dansby Swanson, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, had dinner with Diamondbacks officials Sunday night but politely declined to participate in pregame batting practice when offered the opportunity Monday. “When I get a chance to earn it, I’ll do it then,” Swanson said. “They’re trying to get ready for a game. I don’t want to disrupt that.” Swanson signed for a $6.5 million bonus Friday, the deadline for drafted players with college eligibility remaining. Swanson is resuming baseball activity at the team’s spring training complex, and he could play a game or two in the rookie-level Arizona League before leaving for Class A Visalia.

--RHP Archie Bradley is playing long loss at 100 feet as he progresses toward a bullpen session. He has been out since June 2 due to right shoulder tendinitis.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He makes highlight-reel plays, and he makes the routine plays.” -- Manager Chip Hale, on SS Nick Ahmed, who was involved in three double plays Monday as the Diamondbacks beat the Marlins 3-1.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (blister) threw a bullpen session July 18 and is expected to make his next scheduled start July 21, manager Chip Hale said. The D-backs were uncertain about his availability because of a blister that appeared during his last start in Texas on July 8.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (strained left neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. As of July 20, he was playing long toss at 100 and progressing toward a bullpen session. There is no timetable for his return.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF David Peralta

OF Danny Dorn