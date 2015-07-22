Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Brad Ziegler is a prime target as the trade deadline approaches, but he is going nowhere.

Ziegler, who has converted a career-high 15 saves this season after taking over the closer’s role in late-May, is seen as part of the Diamondbacks’ future, general manager Dave Stewart told The Sports Xchange this week, and as such will not be moved.

“The best way to answer that question is, for us to continue to close games, he has to be part of that equation,” Stewart said when asked if Ziegler could be moved by the July 31 deadline. “Right now I‘m not entertaining a move.”

The D-backs have a $5.5 million option that includes a $1 million buyout on Ziegler, 35, and the price to retain him ($4.5 million, in essence) is more than acceptable for a reliever who has a career-low 1.08 ERA in 41 appearances this season. Ziegler has given up 33 base runners -- 22 hits and 11 walks -- in 41 2/3 innings while converting 13 straight save chances. He is 15-for-17 this season.

It seems a no-brainer, Stewart indicated.

“He’s not showing any signs that he’s not going to be good next year,” Stewart said. “Even if he is not your prototypical closer, let’s say we get a closer internally because I don’t know if we are going to be able to trade for one, then we can still bump him into that eighth inning role because he does a great job. He’s a tough guy to talk (trade) about.”

Ziegler has made 15 straight scoreless appearances, and his streak of 16 2-3 scoreless innings is fourth in the NL behind Dodgers starters Zack Greinke (43 2-3), Clayton Kershaw (20) and Pittsburgh reliever Mark Melancon (17 1-3). Ziegler is 19-6 with a 2.39 ERA in 287 appearances since joining the Diamondbacks at the July, 2011 trade deadline.

“I’d love to stick around here,” Ziegler said. “I was here in 2011 when we made the playoffs and I’ve kind of been through the rebuild, and I would love to still be here when we got back there.”

Ever the realist, Ziegler understands anything is possible, however.

“If someone offers a good prospect, I think it would be difficult for them to turn down when they know it is something that is potentially a lot more long-term than I would be for the team,” Ziegler said. “At the same time, I‘m glad that they feel like I‘m an important part.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-49

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Marlins (RHP Jose Fernandez, 2-0, 2.37 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-4 2.29 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson tied his season high with seven innings and did not walk a batter, but a couple of mistakes cost him in a 3-0 defeat to Miami and RHP Mat Latos on Tuesday. Hellickson hung a breaking ball that SS Adeiny Hechavarria hit for an RBI single in the fifth inning, then gave up a solo homer to LF Michael Morse in the seventh. ”I like those types of games,“ Hellickson said of the pitcher’s duel. ”I felt pretty good, just can’t make the mistakes when he is throwing that well.“ Arizona expected Hellickson to pitch around Hevhavarria with Lats on deck in the fifth. ”I can get him out,“ Hellickson said. Just made a bad pitch.” Hellickson is 4-1 with a 2.76 ERA in his last five home starts.

--RHP Dominic Leone was recalled from Double-A Mobile on Tuesday to add length to the bullpen that was without closer RHP Brad Ziegler, who pitched two innings Saturday and had a five-out save Monday. “We felt like with Ziegler throwing so many pitches, we wanted to get another arm and have him available,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He’s been throwing very well in Mobile. He’s figured some things out.” Leone acquired from Seattle in the Mark Trumbo/Welington Castillo trade May 3, is is 0-5 with an 8.03 ERA in 11 major league games this season, one with the Diamondbacks. He was 1-1 with a 4.38 ERA in Mobile.

--RHP Archie Bradley continues in his throwing program and is expected to get back on a mound in nine or 10 days. Bradley, who has been on the disabled list since June 4 with shoulder tendinitis, is playing catch at 100 feet. Bradley appears unlikely to return until after rosters expand on Sept. 1, although it could be sooner.

--OF Danny Dorn was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, two days after he was recalled for the third time this season, when the Diamondbacks added RHP Dominic Leone and moved from 12 pitchers to 13. Dorn was hitting .167 in 23 games with Arizona, mostly as a pinch-hitter. He is hitting .434 at Reno.

--RHP Addison Reed would have joined the Diamondbacks when they made a pitching move to add RHP Dominic Leone on Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said, but he is on paternity leave after his wife delivered their child Monday. Reed, optioned to Triple-A Reno on June 22, is 1-1 with four saves and a 2.16 ERA in nine appearances for the Aces. “He was the guy that we were going to bring here, and we still might after he comes back,” Hale said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I always say the hitters tell you something about the pitcher, and we have good hitters.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, after a loss vs. Miami on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (blister) threw a bullpen session July 18 and is expected to make his next scheduled start July 21, manager Chip Hale said. The D-backs were uncertain about his availability because of a blister that appeared during his last start in Texas on July 8.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (strained left neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. As of July 20, he was playing long toss at 100 feet and progressing toward a bullpen session. The team said July 21 that he is expected to be back on a mound in nine or 10 days.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF David Peralta