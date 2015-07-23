Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Zack Godley was converted from a relief pitcher to a starter this season, his first with the Arizona Diamondbacks’ organization, and the results led him from Class A Visalia to the major leagues in less than four months.

Godley, who was acquired in the offseason trade that sent catcher Miguel Montero to the Chicago Cubs, is set to make his major league debut in a start against the Milwaukee Brewers at Chase Field on Thursday.

The 25-year-old right-hander is 9-4 with a 2.72 ERA in 15 minor league starts this year.

“We had a lot of options, obviously, the guys here, all our pitchers in Triple-A,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “But we felt like this guy has kind of epitomized what we are trying to get through as an organization. He’s a big competitor. The way he pitches is kind of what we are looking for.”

His style and stuff?

“You’ll see that tomorrow,” Hale said. “I‘m not going to give it away.”

Godley threw strikes and commanded the strike zone in Visalia (12 starts) and Double-A Mobile (three) this season. In 89 1/3 innings, he has given up 77 hits and 25 walks while striking out 86. He won his first six starts at Visalia and led minor league baseball in victories in the first week of May. He finished with nine quality starts in Visalia and gave up two hits in five scoreless innings in his first start for Mobile, a no-decision July 1.

Godley is expected to make two starts, and likely three, for the Diamondbacks while filling in for right-hander Chase Anderson, who was placed on the disabled list Sunday with triceps inflammation. Josh Collmenter was a candidate to replace Anderson, as was Triple-A starter Allen Webster. The D-backs could have considered top prospect Aaron Blair, but it is believed they did not want to start his clock toward arbitration and free agency this early.

“It’s Chase’s spot, and we don’t know if Chase is coming back in 15 days,” Hale said. “Is it two starts? Is it three? The one thing I will say is that he was a reliever when we traded for him with the Cubs, so he’s being built up as a starter. There is an issue on how many times he can start from here to October. We have to be careful with that. Definitely he’ll get this start and the next one, and then we’ll see where we are.”

Godley was the Cubs’ 10th-round pick in the 2013 draft out of the University of Tennessee, where he pitched against some of the best college competition. He led the Southeastern Conference in innings and complete games in 2013.

“The one thing we know about him is that he is a big-time competitor,” Hale said. “He knows about those nerves. I think he’ll be excited. There will be some butterflies as usual. Maybe a little struggle early, nut we just deal with it. That’s OK. He’s just a young kid.”

Godley is not on the 40-man roster, so the Diamondbacks must make another move to make room for him Thursday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-50

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Mike Fiers, 5-7, 3.79 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Godley, major league debut)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF David Peralta was hit in the head by a 97 mph fastball from Miami RHP Jose Fernandez and forced to leave the game with two outs in the sixth inning. Peralta lay near the play for several moments and was attended to by the training staff before walking off the field under his own power. He said afterward he passed all the concussion tests and was fine. “It was a scary moment,” Peralta said. “I saw the ball out of his hand and it sort of was riding toward my face. I tried to protect myself. It hit first my shoulder but still got me good on my ear.” Asked if he thought there was intent, Peralta said: “No, no, no, definitely not. It went out of his hand. It happens, and there is nothing you can do about it.”

--LHP Robbie Ray had the shortest of his 10 Diamondbacks starts Wednesday, when he lasted just 4 2/3 innings in a 5-3 loss to Miami. Ray gave up five hits and five runs (four earned) while striking out four and walking three. He gave up three runs on three doubles and a walk in the second inning. “I was feeling great that first inning,” Ray said. “That is something I need to work on, eliminating that bad inning. It got to me today. It got my pitch count up, and I wasn’t able to go deep in this game.”

--CF A.J. Pollock was his given first start off since June 28 Wednesday, although he entered when he pinch-ran for LF David Peralta in the sixth inning and singled in the eighth. Pollock has appeared in all but one of the Diamondbacks’ 93 games, and he is eighth in the NL with 356 at-bats. Pollock and Colorado OF Charlie Blackmon are the only major-leaguers with at least 10 homers and 20 stolen bases. Pollock has 11 and 20, respectively.

--RHP Dominic Leone was ejected in the seventh inning when he hit Miami LF Christian Yelich with a fastball in his backside, four batters after Arizona LF David Peralta was hit in the head by Miami RHP Jose Fernandez. “I was just trying to go in and unfortunately it looked a lot worse than it was,” Leone said. “I wanted to be more aggressive inside and cut one off and got him on the backside. Then I got the quick trigger. (Plate umpire Vic Carapazza) came out guns hot and threw me out. Obviously, he thought there was something there or he wanted to make a statement, I don’t know.” Leone was recalled Tuesday, when the Diamondbacks added a 13th pitcher.

--C Welington Castillo was a late scratch from the lineup for precautionary reasons because of tightness in his left hamstring, although he singled as a pinch hitter in the ninth inning before being replaced by PR Jeremy Hellickson. Castillo was replaced in the starting lineup by C Oscar Hernandez, who was 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We got the bases loaded (in the ninth), and I would any day of the week put those three hitters up there against any pitcher in the league in the situation. (Marlins RHP A.J. Ramos) did a great job.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, after 1B Paul Goldschmidt, CF A.J. Pollock and RF Yasmany Tomas struck out consecutively to end the Diamondbacks’ 5-3 loss to Miami on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF David Peralta (head) left the July 22 game. He passed all tests and is day-to-day.

--C Welington Castillo (tight left hamstring) appeared as a pinch hitter July 22. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (strained left neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. As of July 20, he was playing long toss at 100 feet. The team said July 21 that he is expected to be back on a mound at the end of the month.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18. He underwent surgery May 20.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Ender Inciarte

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF David Peralta