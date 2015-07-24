Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Zack Godley was predictably pumped for his first major league start Thursday.

“One hundred percent,” Godley said. “It’s hard not to be.”

However, Godley said some advice from Hall of Famer Tony La Russa helped him combat the nerves and adrenaline.

“He said you know you are going to have nerves,” Godley said. “Everyone does. It’s just being able to take a deep breath and settle in and throw strikes.”

Godley listened so well that he made major league history, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Godley, 25, pitched six scoreless innings in his major league debut, an 8-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, and he struck out seven without walking a batter. He is the first pitcher in the modern era (since 1900) to hit those numbers in his major league debut, according to Elias. Baltimore’s Mike Wright (2015) and the Cubs’ Jeff Pico (1988) went at least six shutout innings with no walks, but both topped out at six strikeouts in their debuts.

“I think I did pretty well,” Godley said. “I think it was a good outing. I was locating my pitches well, all of them, anywhere from fastball to changeup and curveball. Everything seemed to be working well.”

Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart acquired Godley and right-hander Jeferson Mejia for catcher Miguel Montero (and his $40 million salary) at the winter meetings with the intention of turning Godley into a starter, and the change is working well.

A starter at the University of Tennessee before being taken in the 10th round of the 2013 draft and moved to the bullpen, Godley won his first six starts this year at Class A Visalia in his first season in a rotation, and he led all minor-leaguers in victories through the first week of May.

“I’ve enjoyed starting,” said Godley, who tied Max Scherzer’s franchise record with seven strikeouts in his first major league outing. “I like it. I‘m happy that they have given me the opportunity.”

Godley threw 88 pitches, 66 strikes, and started an unusual 1-6-2 double play with runners on first and third and no outs in the third inning, the only time he was in much trouble. He reached one three-ball count. He night was done after he struck out Milwaukee right fielder Ryan Braun on a 12-pitch at-bat to end the sixth inning.

“Obviously he has really good stuff,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That’s one thing that (plate) umpire Brian O‘Nora said. That showed.”

RECORD: 44-50

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Jimmy Nelson, 7-9, 4.29 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 1-2, 4.80 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Welington Castillo missed his second consecutive start, and he might not play again Friday. "Doesn't seem to be anything that we are going to have to DL him, just want to try to stay away from him, maybe for another day," Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Castillo had a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning Wednesday and was available off the bench Thursday. "We'll play it day-by-day," Hale said.

--C Welington Castillo missed his second consecutive start, and he might not play again Friday. “Doesn’t seem to be anything that we are going to have to DL him, just want to try to stay away from him, maybe for another day,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Castillo had a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning Wednesday and was available off the bench Thursday. “We’ll play it day-by-day,” Hale said.

--LF David Peralta did not play Thursday after being hit on the right side of the head by a fastball from Miami RHP Jose Fernandez in the sixth inning Wednesday, but he was cleared to see action. “He passed all the tests, the concussion test, which is not easy to do,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “I was planning on giving him today off anyway. He’s played so many games in a row here.” Peralta, who had played in 41 consecutive games, is hitting .272/.347/.494 with nine homers and 43 RBIs this season.

--RHP Matt Stites was optioned to Triple-A Reno to make room for RHP Zack Godley on the active roster. Stites struck out the only batter he faced Wednesday and is 0-0 with a 3.86 ERA four appearances in two separate stints with Arizona this season.

--INF Phil Gosselin was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day list Thursday. He underwent surgery on his fractured left thumb in late May.

--RHP Addison Reed appears likely to return to the Diamondbacks at the earliest opportunity, manager Chip Hale said Thursday, when talking about the move to option RHP Matt Stites to Triple-A Reno. “We had hoped to have Addison Reed here,” Hale said, “but he had had the baby and couldn’t make it. So next time we get a shot, we’ll hopefully get Addison up.” Reed lost his closer’s job in late May and was optioned to Reno on June 21. He is 1-1 with four saves and a 2.16 ERA in nine appearances in Triple-A.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Thursday, going 0-for-2. He has been out since July 12 due to a strain on the left side of his neck.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I love the intensity. Didn’t seem to be bothered by anything.” -- Manager Chip Hale, on RHP Zack Godley, who fired seven shutout innings in his major league debut Thursday during the Diamondbacks’ 8-3 win over the Brewers.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LF David Peralta (head) left the July 22 game, and he did not play July 23. He passed all tests and is day-to-day.

--C Welington Castillo (tight left hamstring) appeared as a pinch hitter July 22, and he didn’t play July 23. He might not start July 24, too.

--RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. As of July 20, he was playing long toss at 100 feet. The team said July 21 that he was expected to be back on a mound at the end of the month.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20.

