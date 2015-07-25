Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- With Ender Inciarte back from the disabled list and David Peralta swinging a hot bat behind Paul Goldschmidt, Yasmany Tomas has had a little more time off in a crowded outfield recently.

Tomas was held out of the starting Friday, the fourth time he has not started in the Diamondbacks’ eight games since the All-Star break. Tomas has been in a little bit of a skid -- 5-for-26 with a homer, two RBIs and 13 strikeouts -- that was typified by his game Thursday. Tomas homered in the second inning, singled and scored in the fourth and struck out in the fifth, seventh and eighth, leaving five on base. He struck out as a pinch-hitter with a man on in the eighth Friday.

With the shorter length of the Cuban season, the Diamondbacks understood that Tomas might need some time off as the season progressed, as outfielder Yoenis Cespedes did in his first season with Oakland in 2012, when Arizona manager Chip Hale was the A’s bench coach.

“That’s something I learned with Yoenis, and at some point they just begin to burn out,” Hale said. “We’ve tried to get (Tomas) days off. We’ll get him more. He understands that. We’ve talked to Ariel (coach/interpreter Prieto) to let him know that it is not just performance. Some of it could be based on performance or matchups, but a lot of it is just to get him extra rest.”

Tomas is slashing .302/.337/.435 with 15 doubles, six homers and 37 RBIs, and he was 11th in the league in hitting before falling out of the rankings after Friday’s game. His 294 plate appearances are one short of qualifying. He has made less contact as the season has worn on, with 21 strikeouts in his last 15 games.

“This is something that we originally expected,” Hale said. “Maybe it is because the league is getting an idea of him. Is he fatigued a little? Probably. Maybe he is trying to hit for more power because everyone tells him that is what he is supposed to be doing. That’s something we’ve tried to guard against, and continue to let him have good at-bats and get his hits like he did yesterday to right field.”

Tomas’ homer Thursday went into the pool area in right-center field, the second of his six this season that has gone to right-center. One went to right, one to left and two to left-center. The Diamondbacks have said from the start that do not want Tomas to force his homers, and that his power will come.

”I think it is natural for a player“ to fall into a home run trap, Hale said. ”When I was a player and I was getting too many hits to the opposite field, I would wonder why I am not pulling the ball enough, and then I would try to pull it, and all of a sudden I was in a slump. We think we are pretty smart, but we can out-think ourselves.

“The home runs will come whether it is this year, next year or the year after that,” Hale said. “Power comes at different times for players. He has to get back to basics and putting the ball in play and hitting line drives and ground balls to the right side of the field. That’s when he was at his best. He’s striking out because he is swinging at pitches he can’t reach, basically.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-51

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Brewers (RHP Taylor Jungmann, 5-1, 2.04 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 7-5, 4.83 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Patrick Corbin tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts in his best start of the season, his fourth since returning from Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2014 season. He gave up four hits and one walk, losing with Milwaukee RF Ryan Braun homered to break a scoreless tie in the sixth. “Since I’ve been back, I feel like my stuff’s there,” Corbin said. “Just a matter of being consistent and going out there. I think today was the best. Every outing so far it’s been a little better and better, today was the same case.” Corbin is 1-3 with a 3.68 ERA.

--RF David Peralta was 1-for-3 with a single in his return to the starting lineup Friday, although he grounded into a double play with one out and the bases loaded in the third inning in a scoreless tie. Although he passed the concussion protocol after being hit by a pitch in the sixth inning Wednesday, Peralta did not play Thursday. “He was trying to start last (Thursday) night but I didn’t want to do it,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “I‘m glad we got to give him a whole day off. He’s going to be better for it.” Peralta had played 41 straight games, starting 36, before his day off Thursday. He leads the NL with seven triples.

--C Welington Castillo missed his third straight start because of a tender hamstring, although he pinch-hit in the ninth inning, hitting a hard grounder to shortstop to end the game. The plan was to have Castillo catch RHP Rubby De La Rosa on Saturday, but Castillo limped while running down the line on the final play and his availability remains in question. “I didn’t like the way he ran down to first,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He didn’t look so good. He keeps saying he’s fine. I’ll consult with the trainers and we’ll see.” Castillo was at about 80, 90 percent before the game, Hale said, after doing drills.

--RHP Zack Godley threw 88 pitches in his first major league start Thursday, and manager Chip Hale said the Diamondbacks would like to keep him in that range. ”He’s been throwing innings in Double-A, and we’re going to have to look at his innings here at some point,“ Hale said. ”We can’t do too much after being a reliever last year. Godley, a starter in college at Tennessee, was a reliever in his first two pro seasons while in the Cubs’ organization before being returned to the starting rotation this year. Godley threw 26 2/3 innings in a half-season in 2013 and 65 1/3 innings in his first full year last season. Godley gave up four hits in six scoreless innings while striking out and seven without a walk in his major league debut Thursday, the first pitcher to go at least six scoreless innings with no walks and more than six strikeouts, according to Elias.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt walked twice, once intentionally, and leads the league in both categories with 77 walks and 21 intentional walks. After the intentional walk in the third inning loaded the bases, LF David Peralta grounded into a home-to-first double play to end the inning. Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell has intentionally walked Goldschmidt six times this season. “He’s not unlike Bryce Harper,” Counsell said of Goldschmidt. “Those are the two guys in the National League ... every team you go play, you look at who’s the guy, who’s the guy. I think Goldschmidt and Harper, for me, really stand out this year as guys you have to be careful of.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “First time on five days, which was good. Since I’ve been back, I feel like my stuff’s there. It’s just a matter of being consistent. Every outing so far it’s been a little better and better, today was the same case.” -- D-backs LHP Patrick Corbin, who tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts in his best start of the season, his fourth since returning from Tommy John surgery that cost him the 2014 season.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (tight left hamstring) appeared as a pinch hitter July 22, and he didn’t play July 23-24.

--RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. As of July 20, he was playing long toss at 100 feet. The team said July 21 that he was expected to be back on a mound at the end of the month.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte