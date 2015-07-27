Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Taking the bat out of Paul Goldschmidt’s is becoming contagious, no more so than when the Diamondbacks play Milwaukee. The Brewers have walked the Arizona first baseman nine times in seven games this season, six times intentionally.

The way the Diamondbacks handled the following plate appearance, that pattern is likely to be repeated.

Goldschmidt has received a major-league-high 22 intentional walks this season, and the next batter is 0-for-19 with three walks. Despite the extra runner on base, the Diamondbacks have scored only five runs in innings when Goldschmidt was pitched around.

Center fielder A.J. Pollock, the Diamondbacks’ second-best hitter, batted fourth behind Goldschmidt for just that reason Sunday, manager Chip Hale said, although Pollock flied out with two out and two on after Goldschmidt was intentionally walked in the fifth inning.

“The Brewers have shown they are willing to intentionally walk Paul at any time in the game, so I want someone who is swinging the bat well and is definitely a threat,” Hale said Sunday after the Diamondbacks’ 3-0 win.

Goldschmidt was 6-for-10 with two homers, three doubles and four RBIs in the first two games of a three-game series May 27-29 in Milwaukee, and he had hits in his first three at-bats in the May 29 game before he was walked in his final four plate appearances, three of them intentional passes, in the Brewers’ 7-6, 17-inning victory.

“It was like Paul was playing video-game baseball,” Hale said of that series. “It was ridiculous, so I don’t blame (Milwaukee manager Craig Counsell). And that’s part of the reason why we have to have people behind Goldy that are definite threats and guys who can do damage. You see how it affects (Giants catcher Buster) Posey with (Hunter) Pence behind him when he is healthy. It changes the game for them.”

Counsell twice ordered Goldschmidt walked intentionally in the third inning this weekend, once with a runner on second and two outs and once with runners on second and third and two outs. The Diamondbacks did not score in either inning.

“I think Goldschmidt and (Washington right fielder Bryce) Harper, for me, really stand out this year as guys you have to be careful of,” Counsell said. “I don’t like walking guys intentionally in the third inning. I really don’t like doing that. The player earns that, the way I see it.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-51

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-5, 2.72 ERA) at Seattle (LHP Mike Montgomery, 4-4, 3.25)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson gave up four hits in six scoreless innings Sunday, the first time in 19 starts he did not give up a run. He struck out six and walked three, one intentionally, while dropping his ERA to 4.60, the lowest it has been since April 19, when it was 4.58. “He was throwing the breaking ball where he wanted to, threw the fastball by people,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “This is the guy we’re starting to see, the guy he was before the injury (bone chips in 2014).” Hellickson extended a strong run for the Diamondbacks’ starters, who have given up one run and 16 hits with 29 strikeouts in their past four outings, an 0.33 ERA. “You never want to be that guy ... I really don’t know the word for it, but you really don’t be the guy” that ends a string of good starts, Hellickson said.

--INF Cliff Pennington, a switch hitter who can play three infield positions well, is the kind of player that a contending team could look to add at the Friday trade deadline, one American League special assistant said this weekend. Pennington, 31, will be a free agent next season after spending the last three years with the Diamondbacks. “It’s really out of your control as a player,” Pennington said. “I think it’s fun to think about. We all play GM a little. It’s one of those things that is real easy to talk about ... but in reality, it’s a hard thing to get a trade done. When it actually happens, it’s not always the cool thing. The grass isn’t always greener kind of thing. I love it here. I love the guys. I still think we can contend here. But, yeah, every player wants to play in the postseason. Every player wants a chance to win a championship. If something were to happen and we were to go in that direction and I got to go to one, that would be cool.” Pennington is hitting .237 and is 6-for-21 as a pinch hitter.

--LHP Oliver Perez, 33, has heard his name in trade rumors every year since he moved to the bullpen 2012, and this year is no different. “Right now I am just trying to do what I can for my team,” said Perez, who is a free agent after this season. “I would love to stay here. I have good friends here. I want to move forward with this team. But I understand it is a business.” Perez, is 1-1 with a 3.42 ERA in 44 appearances. Lefties are hitting .193 against Perez, who has not been scored on in 15 consecutive games.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt, who leads the National League with 430 plate appearances, is likely to be used as the designated hitter at least once during the Mariners’ series in Seattle from Monday through Wednesday, Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “I think we’ll have a different DH every day,” Hale said. The Diamondbacks play three games in Houston after their three in Seattle. “This is an opportunity to get all four outfielders in a game,” Hale said. “It would be a nice rotation.”

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, expected to be activated from the disabled list when first eligible Monday, could see some action at designated hitter this week in interleague games, manager Chip Hale said. Saltalamacchia has been out since July 12 due to a strained neck.

--C Welington Castillo was held out of Sunday’s game after being hit by a pitch in the left elbow Saturday. Castillo remained in Saturday’s game, and X-rays taken after the game were negative, but his elbow was swollen and he took electric stimulation treatment Sunday morning. Castillo, who had missed the three previous starts with a hamstring injury, is expected to be available Monday, manager Chip Hale said.

--SS Nick Ahmed has two hits in his last 37 at-bats, but his one-out walk fueled the Diamondbacks’ two-run rally in the sixth inning Sunday. After peaking at .249, his batting average is at .223.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Teams look for relievers, and this is my third year as a reliever. You have to take it as a positive. A lot of teams want you. I want to do everything for the Diamondbacks, and I would love to stay here because I live here. I want to finish my career here. But it’s part of the process. It’s part of the baseball. You have to understand the situation.” -- LHP Oliver Perez, on the possibility of being dealt before the Friday trade deadline.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (sore left elbow) was hurt July 25, and he didn’t play July 26. He is expected to be available July 27.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He is expected to be activated July 27.

--RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. As of July 20, he was playing long toss at 100 feet. The team said July 21 that he was expected to be back on a mound at the end of the month.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte