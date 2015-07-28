Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Welington Castillo’s return to Safeco Field on Monday went a lot better than the short stint he spent in the home clubhouse earlier this season -- for nine innings, anyway.

The Diamondbacks catcher made his second start at the Seattle Mariners’ stadium, where he spent a six-game homestand backing up Mike Zunino, and made more noise than he ever did as a Mariner. His second-inning homer Monday was Castillo’s sixth as a Diamondback, which is six more than he hit during a 15-day stint with the Mariners.

The home run loomed huge in the Diamondbacks’ 4-3, 10-inning win over Seattle, but Castillo didn’t get to stick around for the finish because of another pitch off his left elbow. Castillo took a pitch from Seattle closer Carson Smith off his elbow in the top of the 10th inning, marking the second day in a row he got hit there.

Castillo, who was wearing protective gear on the elbow this time, was able to stay in the game long enough to run the bases. By the bottom of the frame, Jarrod Saltalamacchia -- recently activated from the disabled list -- donned the gear as a defensive replacement.

After the game, manager Chip Hale seemed mildly concerned about the latest beaning.

“We’ll see how it goes,” said Hale, who has two other options in Saltalamacchia and Oscar Hernandez. “It’s the same exact spot. This time he had a pad on it. Hopefully, there’s no (bone) break. He’ll get an X-ray, for sure. I don’t know if he’ll be able to go tomorrow.”

It was a tough way for Castillo’s triumphant return to his once-and-temporary home to end.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-51

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Godley, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 2-1, 4.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Monday’s game. Saltalamacchia was officially placed on the disabled list July 17, retroactive to July 12, with a strained neck.

--RHP Dominic Leone began this season with the Mariners but never got the chance to make it back to Seattle. He was optioned to Double-A after Sunday’s game against Milwaukee, which meant he wouldn’t get to pitch against the team that traded him to Arizona on June 2.

--C Welington Castillo made his second start at Seattle’s Safeco Field on Monday night and celebrated the occasion by hitting a home run on his first at-bat. But he had to leave the game after being hit by a pitch on the left elbow -- for the second day in a row -- in the 10th inning. Manager Chip Hale said Castillo will undergo X-rays on the elbow. Castillo spent 15 days as a Seattle Mariner but made only one home start before being dealt to the Diamondbacks in the June trade that sent OF Mark Trumbo and LHP Vidal Nuno to Seattle.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his first home run in more than two weeks Monday, when he hammered an 0-1 pitch from Seattle starter Mike Montgomery into the left-field seats for a first-inning solo shot. It was his second home run this month. Goldschmidt opened the season on a home-run tear, with five over the first two weeks of the season and 19 by June 24. Since then, Goldschmidt has just two home runs in 92 at-bats.

--3B Jake Lamb returned to his hometown of Seattle and delivered the game-winning RBI on a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning. Lamb said he ordered 50 tickets for the game but saw closer to 90 people sitting in his section when the game started. “I think they’d still like me if I didn’t get the (RBI),” he said. “I’d like to think so, anyway.”

--LHP Andrew Chafin earned his second save of the season Monday night after two teammates failed in their attempts to finish the 4-3 win over Seattle in the ninth. With closer Brad Ziegler unavailable after three consecutive appearances, Arizona tuned to Daniel Hudson and veteran lefty Oliver Perez in the ninth. Seattle ended up tying the game 3-3 before the Diamondbacks took a one-run lead into the bottom of the inning -- and Chafin closed it out.

--LHP Oliver Perez had a chance to earn his first save since 2013 on Monday night, but he was unable to get the final out of the ninth inning without giving up the hit that brought in the tying run. Perez’s last save came, coincidentally enough, as a member of the Seattle Mariners -- the team Arizona beat Monday night.

--RHP Zack Godley is looking to follow up on his impressive major-league debut when he gets his second career start Tuesday in Seattle. The 25-year-old rookie threw six shutout innings, allowing four hits, in his debut last week.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I think they’d still like me if I didn’t get the hit. I’d like to think so anyway. But it was nice to get the RBI.” -- 3B Jake Lamb, who delivered a bases-loaded sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th, leading the Diamondbacks to a 4-3 win over Seattle.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Welington Castillo (sore left elbow) was hurt July 25, and he didn’t play July 26. He took a pitch off his elbow for the second game in a row July 27. The good news was that, this time, he was wearing protective gear. He is scheduled to undergo X-rays, and manager Chip Hale intimated that the July 28 game appears unlikely.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia (strained neck) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 12. He was activated July 27.

--RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. As of July 20, he was playing long toss at 100 feet. The team said July 21 that he was expected to be back on a mound at the end of the month.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

CATCHERS:

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Welington Castillo

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte