Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Arizona Diamondbacks’ search for a starting pitcher could begin earlier than expected.

In an interview with AZCentral.com, general manager Dave Stewart said that the organization is toying with the idea of making a trade before Friday’s deadline in an effort to bolster the rotation for the future.

“I don’t know if it’s better to address it at the winter meetings or now,” Stewart said. “We have to sit down and figure out when would be the best time to address it.”

The deadline market of starting pitchers is pretty fertile, even after starters like Cincinnati’s Johnny Cueto (to Kansas City) and Oakland’s Scott Kazmir (to Houston) have already been moved. Stewart mentioned Philadelphia’s Cole Hamels as a possible target but added that the price was probably too steep.

Other high-end possibilities include David Price and Jeff Samardzija, but both are scheduled to become free agents at the end of the season and could presumably be signed on the open market. That leaves a group that includes San Diego’s James Shields, Cleveland’s Danny Salazar and Milwaukee Brewers pitchers Wily Peralta and Jimmy Nelson. Two Seattle starters who faced the Diamondbacks this week -- lefty J.A. Happ and Tuesday night starter Hisashi Iwakuma could also be available.

“There are guys,” Stewart said.

The question now is whether the price will be better leading up to Friday’s deadline or when the winter meetings begin.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 48-51

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 1-3, 3.68 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 12-5, 2.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Welington Castillo was not in Tuesday’s lineup after taking a pitch to the left elbow in the 10th inning of Monday’s game. Castillo got hit by a pitch in the exact same spot on day earlier, against the Milwaukee Brewers.

--RHP Brad Ziegler was one of 15 players nominated for the Bob Feller Act of Valor Award. The honor is given to the major league player who annually best exemplifies Feller’s integrity, values and dedication.

--RHP Randall Delgado turned his right ankle during pre-game warmups Tuesday and was placed on the 15-day disabled list after the game. Delgado is 4-3 with a 2.79 ERA this season.

--RHP Addison Reed, Arizona’s demoted closer, was recalled after Tuesday’s win over Seattle. Reed will fill the void after reliever Randall Delgado went on the DL. Reed had a 5.92 ERA with three saves over 25 appearances before getting optioned to Triple-A in June.

--LF David Peralta filled up the stat sheet during Tuesday night’s 8-4 win at Seattle. He had three hits, drove in the Diamondbacks’ first two runs and added a stolen base in the seventh. After going 3-for-4 in the win, Peralta is now hitting .351 (13-for-37) with seven RBIs over his past 11 games.

--CF A.J. Pollock stole his 23rd base of the season Tuesday night, and what made it notable is who was on the mound. Seattle starter Hisashi Iwakuma hadn’t allowed a stolen base since Sept. 2013, a span of 35 starts. Baserunners were 0-for-9 on steal attempts during that span.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a third-inning single Tuesday night. He had a pair of hits and scored twice in the win over Seattle.

--LHP Patrick Corbin brings a three-start losing streak into his scheduled Wednesday appearance, but that’s not entirely his fault. The Diamondbacks have scored just four total runs over those three starts. Corbin’s last win -- his only one of the season -- came in a 7-3 win over the Rockies on July 4.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He’s learning that if he keeps the ball down, he’ll get a lot of ground balls,” manager Chip Hale, on RHP Zack Godley after a win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Randall Delgado (ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list July 28.

--C Welington Castillo (sore left elbow) was hurt July 25, and he didn’t play July 26. He took another pitch off his elbow July 27. The good news was that, this time, he was wearing protective gear. He is scheduled to undergo X-rays, and was not in the lineup July 28. He is day-to-day.

--RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. As of July 20, he was playing long toss at 100 feet. The team said July 21 that he was expected to be back on a mound at the end of the month.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Zack Godley

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Addison Reed

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte