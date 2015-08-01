Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- Diamondbacks general manager Dave Stewart stuck to the organizational script as the non-waiver trade deadline came and went on Friday, declining to ship a haul of prospects to the Reds for closer Aroldis Chapman, a trade proposal he labeled “uncomfortable.”

While Arizona has climbed to within one game of .500 with its six-game winning streak, the front office opted not to sell off prospects for immediate help. Stewart acknowledged that interest in Diamondbacks veterans was tepid, and with the franchise mindful of payroll parameters, Stewart stayed the course with the current roster.

“I wouldn’t say we got close. Nothing more than just inquiries that led to nothing,” Stewart said.

Stewart said the conversation over Chapman took up most of his time, and while he declined to reveal the number of prospects Arizona was asked to surrender for renting Chapman, a free agent at season’s end, for the next two months, he noted that the price was steep. There were reports that the Padres approached Stewart for an offer for All-Star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, but Stewart has repeatedly deemed Goldschmidt untouchable.

“I don’t know if there was sincerity in it, but the name did come up,” Stewart said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-51

STREAK: Won six

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 7-6, 4.60 ERA) at Astros (LHP Dallas Keuchel, 12-5, 2.32 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Welington Castillo recorded the game-winning RBI with his leadoff home run in the 10th inning off Astros RHP Pat Neshek. The home run was his 11th of the season and ninth with the Diamondbacks. Castillo hit three home runs in the previous three-game series against the Mariners.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak against the Astros to 13 games while finishing 2-for-4. He is hitting .333 (16-for-48) during his streak. In 30 games against American League West opponents, Goldschmidt is batting .352 (38-for-108) with nine doubles, six homers and 19 RBIs plus 17 walks.

--DH Yasmany Tomas recorded his 28th multi-hit game of the season, which ranks first among National league rookies. His multi-hit games total within his first 81 games ranks second in Diamondbacks history behind David Peralta (29 in 2014). His two RBIs upped his season total to 39, which is sixth among NL rookies.

--CF A.J. Pollock departed in the seventh inning with tightness in his left hamstring just behind the knee and will not play on Saturday. Pollock initially felt discomfort in the previous series against the Mariners and felt the hamstring tighten up following his single in the seventh. He was lifted for PR Cliff Pennington, who scored the tying run.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels good. I can’t explain it honestly; just being me. I am seeing the ball better and looking for my pitch and being confident at the plate, not chasing a bad pitch. I just feel comfortable at the plate, and my timing is good.” -- C Welington Castillo, who capped a three-hit performance with a leadoff home run in the top of the 10th inning Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF A.J. Pollock (tight left hamstring) departed in the seventh inning July 31. He will not play Aug. 1. Pollack initially felt discomfort in the previous series against the Mariners.

--RHP Randall Delgado (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28.

--RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. As of July 20, he was playing long toss at 100 feet. The team said July 21 that he was expected to be back on a mound at the end of the month.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Zack Godley

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Addison Reed

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte