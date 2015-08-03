Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- If Monday will mark the swan song for Diamondbacks right-hander Zack Godley in the Arizona rotation, it’s safe to consider his short stay was an eye-opener for the franchise -- if not a flat-out success.

Arizona expects right-hander Chase Anderson to rejoin the rotation following his reinstatement from the 15-day disabled list, meaning Godley (2-0, 2.25 ERA over two starts) is likely the odd man out following his start against the Nationals on Monday in Washington. Performance hasn’t been the issue for Godley as much as workload, for he will enter Monday having thrown 101 1/3 innings this season in the minors and with the Diamondbacks, nearly twice that of his previous professional high of 55 1/3 set last season in the minors.

“With Chase coming back this probably will be (his last start) but you just never know,” Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale said of Godley. “There’s a lot of innings he’s logged already this year and we have to figure out a way to keep him active without killing his arm.”

Godley has done precisely what Arizona stresses throughout its system, working low in the zone, inducing ground balls (his 54.8 percent groundball rate would rank 10th in the majors if he qualified), and utilizing his cutter, sinker and breaking ball. If he is optioned to the minors when Anderson arrives, Godley will likely work out of the bullpen, but he might continue to start with an innings limit.

Whatever the course of action, his maturity remains an asset for the organization.

“One thing you have to realize is he is 25 years old,” Hale said. “He went to a major university (Tennessee) in a major conference (Southeastern) so he has been in situations where his maturity is a little higher than some of our guys. He’s been around the block on a social level. As a first time major league he’s been great.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-53

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Godley, 2-0, 2.25 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Doug Fister, 4-6, 4.39 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Welington Castillo has recorded three multi-hit games over his last four starts after finishing 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored on Sunday. Castillo is batting .315 (35-for-111) with eight doubles, eight home runs and 18 RBIs over his last 35 games.

--1B Jake Lamb recorded his first career multi-double game, recording an RBI double in the second inning and a leadoff double in the ninth. Lamb has nine doubles in 179 at-bats this season and is hitting .370 (10-for-27) over his last seven games.

--LHP Robbie Ray matched his season high by surrendering four earned runs over five innings in suffering his sixth loss on the season. Ray recorded five strikeouts and allowed seven hits while issuing three walks for the second time in three starts. He lost to an American League opponent for the first time in four games (three decisions) this season.

--2B Chris Owings was not in the starting lineup for the series finale against the Astros, a byproduct of an extended slump at the plate. Owings is batting .189/.211/.270 over the last 11 games, a stretch that started following his last multi-hit game on July 20 against the Marlins.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s just tough when you’ve got guys on base and you’re in those high-pressure situations all the time. Eventually, it’s going to catch up to you.” -- D-backs LHP Robbie Ray, after a loss to Houston on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF A.J. Pollock (tight left hamstring) departed in the seventh inning July 31. He will not play Aug. 1. Pollack initially felt discomfort in the previous series against the Mariners.

--RHP Randall Delgado (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28.

--RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. He started a rehab assignment with the Rookie League AZL D-backs on Aug. 2.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. As of July 20, he was playing long toss at 100 feet. The team said July 21 that he was expected to be back on a mound at the end of the month.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20. He started a rehab assignment with the Rookie League AZL D-backs on Aug. 2.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Zack Godley

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Addison Reed

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte