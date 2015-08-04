Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- Arizona pitcher Daniel Hudson, 28, is no stranger to the national capital region.

He was born in Lynchburg, Va., and grew up in the Tidewater region of Virginia, about three hours southeast of Washington. He pitched at Old Dominion University in Norfolk and the Monarchs faced powerhouse University of Virginia in non-conference games while he was at ODU.

The right-hander hopes to have family and friends at Nationals Park at some point in the four-game series, which ends on Thursday. His parents live in Virginia Beach.

“It is fun to be back home and on the East Coast,” he said Monday. “And playing in front of family and friends is fun.”

The boxscore for Hudson on Monday night may not have looked very good, as he gave up five hits and four runs while retiring just one batter in the ninth. He entered the game with Arizona leading, 6-0, and gave up a homer to Ryan Zimmerman, an RBI single to Wilson Ramos and a two-run double to Michael A. Taylor before Brad Ziegler got the last two outs for the save.

“A lot of groundballs that found holes. Just tough luck,” said manager Chip Hale, noting the ground single up the middle by Ramos was just a few feet from being a double play to end the game.

Hudson is from a region that has produced major leaguers such as Zimmerman, New York Mets outfielder Michael Cuddyer and third baseman David Wright, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Mark Reynolds and San Diego outfielder Justin Upton, among others.

“Everyone kind of knows each other and says hi to each other when we see each other during the season,” said Hudson, who played with and against Upton in travel ball as a youth.

Hudson is 3-3 with an ERA of 4.06 in 39 games, with one start. Prior to Monday, he had an ERA of 1.64 in his last 11 outings and has held hitters to an average of .136 with runners in scoring position in 22 at-bats since May 10.

“It has been up and down. I have some spurts where I have been a little more consistent,” said Hudson, standing in the Arizona clubhouse before Monday’s game. “I have been pitching some in tight situations and it has been a lot of fun.”

Hudson made trips to Nationals Park in 2010 and 2011 but has dealt with injuries the past few years. He pitched in just one minor league game in 2013 and saw action in just three games for Arizona last year.

One of the young pitchers with Arizona is lefty Robbie Ray, a former minor leaguer in the Washington system. “He has been a lot of fun to watch,” Hudson said. “He has an electric arm. That is rare to see from the left side. He has really good stuff.”

Ray started on Sunday in Houston and is not slated to make a start against his former team in the four-game series in Washington. He is 3-6 with an ERA of 3.01 in 12 starts.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-53

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 2-3, 3.21 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Max Scherzer, 11-8, 2.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Godley gave up three singles and no runs in six innings on Monday at Washington in the first game of the series. He became the third Arizona pitcher to win his first three big league starts. “I felt really good,” he said. “I was locating pitches really well.” He was called up from Double-A Mobile on July 23. Manager Chip Hale said after Monday’s game the D-backs are not sure how long Godley will stay in the rotation since they do not want to over-extend him as a rookie. Hale said he will have conversations soon with GM Dave Stewart and Tony LaRussa about the rookie.

--LHP Patrick Corbin, who missed all of last year after Tommy John surgery, will make his sixth start on Tuesday against the Nationals in Washington. In his last three starts, he is 1-2 despite an ERA of 2.00 in 18 innings as batters have an average of .169 against him in that stretch. In three career starts against Washington, he is 1-1 with an ERA of 4.26. His team won, 3-2, in his only start at Nationals Park in 2013. Corbin missed last year due to Tommy John surgery.

--OF David Peralta had two hits, including a homer, in a 6-4 win Monday at Washington. He is hitting .284.

--RHP Brad Ziegler came on with one out and a man on second in the ninth with the score 6-4 on Monday. He got the last two outs for his 19th save. “He did a great job,” said Arizona manager Chip Hale.

--INF Nick Ahmed hit a home run on a 3-1 count in the third inning to give Arizona a 1-0 lead against starter Doug Fister. He ended the night with four hits in four at-bats and is now hitting .232. He has 19 multi-hit games this year.

--C Gerald Laird played a minor league rehab assignment game Monday for the second day in a row in the Arizona League. He was retired in his first at-bat Monday.

--RHP Chase Anderson made a minor league rehab assignment Aug. 2 and manager Chip Hale said Monday his next start could be another minor league rehab appearance or a start with the Diamondbacks.

--OF A.J. Pollock (left knee soreness) was back in the lineup Monday after not playing on Aug. 1 and 2. He hit second in the lineup and had one hit in three at-bats.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was excellent. We came out and swung the bats. We always hustle.” -- D-backs manager Chip Hale, regarding Arizona’s energy after defeating the Nationals 6-4 Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--CF A.J. Pollock (tight left hamstring) left the July 31 game, and he did not play Aug. 1-2. He was back in the lineup Aug. 3.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20. He started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2 and played Aug. 3 as well in the Arizona League.

--RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. He started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2 and manager Chip Hale said Aug. 3 his next start could be another minor league rehab appearance or a start with the Diamondbacks.

--RHP Randall Delgado (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. As of July 20, he was playing long toss at 100 feet.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Zack Godley

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Addison Reed

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte