Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- In his previous start, on Saturday in Houston, Jeremy Hellickson lasted just 3 1/3 innings and was tagged with the loss while allowing seven hits and six runs.

Reliever Josh Collmenter helped save the bullpen that day with 4 2/3 innings, and Collmenter did so again here on Tuesday as he came on in the second inning for starter Patrick Corbin and went 3 2/3 innings.

“My last start Colly picked me up,” Hellickson said.

Hellickson will try to save the Arizona bullpen when he makes his next start, on Thursday in Washington in the series finale. The Diamondbacks won, 11-4, on Wednesday with 17 hits and will try to win three of four games in the series.

“It is a good lineup, with a lot of veterans in there,” said Hellickson, standing by his locker in the clubhouse Wednesday, of the Nationals. “When my fastball is up I get hit. My curveball has been pretty good. I have to be a lot more consistent.”

The Iowa native made his minor league debut in the Tampa Bay system 10 years ago and was called up to the majors for the first time five years ago, also with the Rays.

He was traded to Arizona by Tampa Bay on Nov. 14, 2014 and is 7-7 with an ERA of 4.95 in 20 starts this season.

“I love it here,” Hellickson said of Arizona. “It definitely was pretty weird at first” to be traded.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 7-7, 4.95 ERA) at Nationals (RHP Joe Ross, 2-3, 3.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa (8-5, 4.59) started on Wednesday in Washington and gave up two runs in the first but settled down to get the win. He gave up two runs in five innings and allowed just two hits. He said the Nationals were setting on his four-seam fastball. “Then I had to switch my game plan,” he said. Manager Chip Hale was pleased that his starter recovered. “He settled in and got us through five,” Hale said.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt had three hits one night after he struck out four times. “I think Goldy felt better good,” manager Chip Hale said. Hale said he still may hold the slugger out of the lineup for the series finale in a day game Thursday, but he said it will be a team decision.

--LF Ender Inciarte was one of three Arizona hitters with three hits Wednesday. He lifted his average to .293 and scored two runs, and had a triple.

--CF A.J. Pollock had three hits Wednesday. He was the No. 2 hitter in the order and scored a run. He is now hitting .305.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson will start at Washington on Thursday in the series finale. He has allowed 119 hits in 111 innings with 94 strikeouts and 32 walks. The Iowa native has made 20 starts and opponents are batting .270 against him.

--RHP Zack Godley was sent to Double-A Mobile after he won his first three MLB starts with an ERA of 1.50. He could return to Arizona at some point but his innings with be monitored, according to chief baseball officer Tony La Russa.

--RHP Allen Webster was called up from Triple-A Reno and RHP Zack Godley was sent to Double-A Mobile. The Diamondbacks needed more bullpen help after LHP Patrick Corbin went just 1 1/3 innings as a starter on Tuesday. In his Arizona debut on June 13 he got the win on the road against the Giants. Webster was not used Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I tried to put my emotions down. They tried to jump on me (and the four-seam fastball). Then I had to switch my game plan.” -- RHP Rubby De La Rosa, referring to a rough first inning Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20. He started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2 and made his third rehab appearance Aug. 5 in the Arizona League.

--RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. He made a rehab start in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2. His next start could be in the minors or for the Diamondbacks.

--RHP Randall Delgado (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. As of July 20, Bradley was playing long toss at 100 feet.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Allen Webster

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte