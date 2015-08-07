Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

WASHINGTON -- The Arizona Diamondbacks certainly will be glad to return home when they face the Cincinnati Reds at Chase Field on Friday.

Arizona ended a road trip that saw the team fly 7,475 miles to Seattle to Houston to Washington. The Diamondbacks ended the 11-day road trip Thursday afternoon with an 8-3 loss against the Nationals.

The Diamondbacks won two of four games in the Washington series and ended up 6-4 on the road trip after winning the first four.

“We faced good pitching everywhere we went,” manager Chip Hale said. “It would have been nice to get this one today. Overall, it was a good road trip.”

Hale rested slugging first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and some other regulars in the final game of the road trip.

“They will be fresh for us (in Arizona),” he said.

It will be a fun few days in Phoenix as the team celebrates D-backs Alumni Weekend.

On Friday and Saturday, fans can get their photo taken with the Randy Johnson Hall of Fame plaque.

Johnson’s No. 51 jersey will be retired Saturday, and Sunday will there will be a three-inning alumni game with former players such as Luis Gonzalez, Mark Grace, Orlando Hudson, Jay Bell, David Dellucci and Travis Lee slated to play.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 52-55

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Raisel Iglesias, 2-3, 5.13 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 4-4, 4.37 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson got the start at Washington on Thursday and endured his second rough outing in a row. He gave up five hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He also struggled with his command, finishing with four walks, a wild pitch and a hit batter. “Too many 3-2 counts. It was a pretty tight zone today, both ways,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt got the day off on getaway day Thursday after he had three hits Wednesday but fanned four times Tuesday. Manager Chip Hale said in retrospect there may have been a chance to use him Thursday as a pinch hitter, but Goldschmidt never got in the game.

--RHP Chase Anderson will come off the disabled list to start for the Diamondbacks against the Reds on Friday. He was out since July 19 due to right triceps inflammation, and he pitched four scoreless innings Sunday in a rehab appearance in the rookie-level Arizona League.

--RHP Allen Webster, who was called up Wednesday from Triple-A, pitched two innings and gave up one run in relief Thursday. Webster has an ERA of 6.86 in limited action this year for Arizona.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “For the most part, he kept us in the game. He battled and that is what we expect.” -- Manager Chip Hale, on RHP Jeremy Hellickson, who took the loss Thursday as the Diamondbacks fell 8-3 to the Nationals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list July 19. He made a rehab start in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2. He will be activated for an Aug. 7 start.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20. He started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2 and made his third rehab appearance there Aug. 5.

--RHP Randall Delgado (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. As of July 20, Bradley was playing long toss at 100 feet.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

LHP Oliver Perez

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Allen Webster

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte