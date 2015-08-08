Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Left-hander Oliver Perez is back in a pennant race after the Arizona Diamondbacks traded him to the Houston Astros following Friday’s game.

Perez made 19 consecutive scoreless appearances for the Diamondbacks from June 4, and he will provide a situational left-hander as the Astros’ attempt to hold off the Angels and Texas in the American League West. Perez is 2-1 with a 3.10 ERA, and lefties are hitting .183 against him in 60 at-bats this season.

“It’s why we play baseball,” Perez said of moving into the thick of the race. “It is going to be really good opportunity for me and for my family.”

Perez, 33, was traded to the New York Mets at the trade deadline in 2006, the other time he has appeared in the postseason. A starter at that point in his career, Perez was 1-0 in two NLCS starts against St. Louis.

“(Houston) is in a good spot right now, and I would like to help in any way,” Perez said.

Since June 4, Perez has given up six hits with 18 strikeouts in 14 1-3 scoreless innings. His 19-game scoreless streak was tied for the third-longest in Arizona history behind J.J. Putz and Brandon Lyon (both 24).

Perez signed a two-year, $4.25 million deal with the Diamondbacks before the 2014 season and will be a free agent this winter. A native of Culiacan, Mexico, Perez maintains a home in Arizona not far from the Diamondbacks’ training facility in Scottsdale and said he would be interested in returning to Arizona next winter.

“I’d love to come back here because I know next year this team is going to be in the playoffs,” Perez said. “We have a really good relationship here in the bullpen and here in the clubhouse. This is a really good organization, and I know they are going the right way.”

Perez’s name was rumored at the July 31 trade deadline because left-handed relievers are often in high demand, but since the move was made after, he had to go through waivers before the deal could be made.

“I caught me by surprise,” Perez said. “Normally you feel it before Aug. 1. Right now I didn’t even think about it.”

The Diamondbacks received Class A left-hander Junior Garcia from the Astros.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Reds (RHP Keyvius Sampson, 0-1, 4.50 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-6, 3.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Junior Garcia was acquired by the Arizona Diamondbacks from Houston for LHP Oliver Perez on Friday. Garcia (3-1) owns a 0.96 ERA in nine games with Class A Tri-City and Rookie-Advanced Greeneville.

--RHP Chase Anderson tied his season high with seven strikeouts in an economical seven innings, throwing only 87 pitches, 63 strikes. Anderson was making his first start since July 18, when he gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 3 2-3 innings of an 8-4 loss to San Francisco. He was placed on the disabled list with right triceps inflammation the following day. “I tried to let the triceps rest a little bit and come back feeling strong, and I felt great today,” Anderson said. He is 5-4 with a 4.10 ERA, his ERA skewed by outings in which he gave up eight runs to Colorado on June 23 and seven to the Giants. He has 10 quality starts.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts on Friday after missing his first game of the season Thursday, on the final game of a 10-game road trip in Washington. Goldschmidt had a three-hit game Aug. 5 but had gone hitless in his previous four games, a first since 2013. “If you are going to give him a day off, you are going to give him a day off when there are struggles going along with it,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “It’s the time to do it mentally and physically.” Goldschmidt was 0-for-15 with nine strikeouts from Saturday-Tuesday before getting three singles on Wednesday.

--RHP Evan Marshall remained in the intensive care unit of an El Paso hospital after undergoing surgery to repair a fractured skull suffered when he was struck in the right temple during a game for Triple-A Reno in El Paso. The surgery alleviated swelling and pressure and he is in stable condition, alert, and able to walk, the Diamondbacks reported. “It’s very scary,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Our prayers are with his family and him and for him to take his time and get better step by step.” Marshall was on the opening day roster before being optioned to Reno in mid-May.

--RHP Allen Webster was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday to make room for RHP Chase Anderson, who returned from the disabled list to start Friday. Webster was recalled Wednesday when RHP Zack Godley was optioned to Reno and gave one run in two innings of relief in an 8-3 loss at Washington on Thursday. Webster is 1-1 with a 6.68 ERA in five appearances for the D-backs this season, four starts.

--RHP Archie Bradley is to throw his third bullpen session Sunday and if there are no setbacks will pitch in a simulated game next week before going out on a rehab assignment, manager Chip Hale said. Bradley has been on the disabled list since June 4 after being diagnosed with a right shoulder impingement.

--LHP Keith Hessler, 26, was recalled from Triple-A Reno. He is 4-2 with a 1.68 ERA in 47 relief appearances in the minors.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20. He started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2 and made his third rehab appearance there Aug. 5.

--RHP Randall Delgado (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Aug. 9.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Keith Hessler

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Cliff Pennington

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte