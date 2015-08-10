Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Maybe Arizona Diamondbacks Chief Baseball Officer Tony La Russa said it best when discussing Paul Goldschmidt’s recent skid.

“Even Sinatra had to clear his throat now and then,” La Russa told Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale.

Ol’ Sedona Red Eyes is back.

Goldschmidt broke out of a 3-for-27 slide with three hits, including two doubles, a walk and an RBI in a 4-3, 10-inning victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday after working through some mechanical issues with hitting coach Turner Ward and assistant hitting coach Mark Grace.

Goldschmidt improved his batting average to .337 and regained the NL batting lead over Washington right fielder Bryce Harper (.335), who passed Goldschmidt after Saturday’s games.

”You’re always working on stuff to get your swing right,“ Goldschmidt said. ”Nothing too crazy. It’s good to get a few hits today. That’s how baseball is. Sometimes you have some bad days or weeks or months or years or whatever. It kind of comes and goes. I felt fine. Just wasn’t getting the results. Good pitches to hit that I missed.

“We have high expectations for ourselves, but you also understand there is a lot of failure in this game. That’s part of it. You are not going to come through every time.”

Goldschmidt’s string of successes -- second in the NL MVP voting in 2013, All-Star appearances the last three years -- can lead to outsized expectations, Hale noted, even among his peer group, the one who know exactly how difficult sustained excellence can be.

”The great hitters ... the fans, the media, even the coaches just assume they are going to come to the park every day and be these monsters, and it just doesn’t happen that way,“ Hale said. ”It is just too hard to maintain that. The other team definitely has something to do with it, with the way they are pitching him.

“Everybody has their own little intricacies with their setup and different things in their swing, and Turner has been working with some different things. That’s with every hitter. Hitters are constantly tweaking their swings, and ‘Goldy’ is no different. The pitchers throwing their pitches and they are executing very well against him right now, but we’ve seen them execute very well all season and him be able to handle those pitches.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 54-56

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Harang, 5-12, 4.11 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 9-5, 4.56 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF David Peralta had a career-high five hits and an RBI Sunday, when his 10th-inning single extended the game-winning rally in a 4-3 victory. “It was a special day, more special because we needed that game. It felt really good,” Peralta said. With his fifth-inning single, Peralta has 53 RBIs. He is averaging one RBI every 5.85 at-bats this season, the best ratio among major league left fielders with at least 200 at-bats. “The swing has been working well for me right now,” Peralta said.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt broke out of a 3-for-27 slide with three hits Sunday, two doubles and a single. He also drove in a run and scored one in. He had no extra-base hits and one RBI in his previous seven games, with 12 strikeouts. Goldschmidt improved his batting average to .337 and regained the NL lead over Washington RF Bryce Harper (.335). Tomas is 4-for-18 with no extra-base hits and no RBIs in August.

--LHP Patrick Corbin gave up seven hits and three runs in six-plus innings, leaving after giving up back-to-back doubles that tied the game in the top of the seventh inning Sunday. He threw 60 strikes in 88 pitches, one short of a season high in his return from Tommy John surgery. Corbin got only four outs in his previous start, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks in a 5-4 loss at Washington last Tuesday.

--RF Yasmany Tomas grounded out as a pinch-hitter while not starting for the third straight game, a first since he became a regular in mid-May. He will be back in the lineup for the first two games of the Philadelphia series Monday and Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said. Hale said he wanted both left-handed hitting OFs Ender Inciarte and David Peralta in the lineup Sunday, along with CF A.J. Pollock. Hale indicated he still planned on keeping a four-man rotation, as he did with RF Mark Trumbo before Trumbo was traded to Seattle. “There is going to be that regular rotation,” Hale said. Tomas is 4-for-18 with no extra-base hits and no RBIs in August.

--C Gerald Laird is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Tuesday at Triple-A Reno, where he will catch and be used as a DH. His rehab window closes on Aug. 22, when the D-backs will have to make a decision on how to proceed. They already are carrying three catchers -- Welington Castillo, Jarrod Saltalamacchia and rookie Rule 5 pick Oscar Hernandez. Laird has missed all but the first week of the season with a back injury that required surgery.

--RHP Randall Delgado (ankle) is scheduled to pitch in an Arizona League game Wednesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a special day, more special because we needed that game. It felt really good.” -- LF David Peralta, who had a career-high five hits and an RBI Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20. He started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2 and made his third rehab appearance there Aug. 5. He is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Aug. 11 at Triple-A Reno.

--RHP Randall Delgado (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28. He is scheduled to pitch in an Arizona League game Aug. 12.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Aug. 9.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Keith Hessler

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte