Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- As it turned out, the Diamondbacks did not have to worry about the two base runners who joined a victory celebration Sunday rather than advancing to the next base after Chris Owings’ game-winning hit in a 4-3 victory over Cincinnati.

Although it was not immediately apparent, the rules were on their side.

After Owings’ fly ball to deep center field with the bases loaded in the 10th inning fell over drawn-in center fielder Billy Hamilton for a hit, both Jake Lamb and David Peralta met Owings and teammates in a party dance near the mound rather than touch second and third, respectively.

Reds manager Bryan Price sought a meeting with the umpires, who after some discussion cited a rule that states once the batter/runner touches first base and the runner from third touches the plate, the game is over in a bases-loaded situation, provided there are less than two outs.

Lamb did not get halfway to second base before turning to greet Owings, and Peralta was about six feet from third base when he headed for the celebration. For a moment, the D-backs runners were convinced they goofed.

“It was ultimate panic mode, for sure,” Lamb said. “We had pitchers coming in (from the bullpen) saying we won, but I slammed my helmet, because I don’t like making bonehead mistakes like that.”

“I was kind of worried, but thank God we got the win,” Peralta said.

As Peralta said, you learn something new every day.

Arizona manager Chip Hale said he hopes his runners play it safe from now on.

“The right play would be to go touch the base and make it easy on everybody,” Hale said.

At the same time, Hale said had the Reds immediately gone after the ball and extended the play, his runners would have reacted properly.

“That ball was so far over (Hamilton‘s) head you never think somebody make a play on it,” Hale said. “If they would have played it like a regular play, I think the guys would have touched the bases ahead of them, because there wouldn’t have been this mass exodus on the field.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-56

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Phillies (RHP David Buchanan, 2-6, 7.23 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 7-7, 4.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Welington Castillo tied a career high with four RBIs with a bases-empty homer in the fifth inning and a bases-loaded triple in the sixth. In between, he was struck in the right side of the head by Phillies RF Domonic Brown as he popped to second base. Castillo went to the ground for a second but remained in the game after being examined by the Diamondbacks’ training staff. “I lost my legs after I got hit -- he got me good straight on my head,” Castillo said. “A little headache, but in a couple of minutes I was feeling good.” Castillo has eight homers in his last 12 games and has a career-high 15, 13 since joining the Diamondbacks on June 4.

--LF David Peralta’s swinging bunt single down the third-base line with the bases loaded in the sixth inning was the first hit in 24 plate appearances by a batter who followed an intentional walk to Paul Goldschmidt this season. Hitters had been 0-for-20 with three walks. “Oh-for-twenty in any situation is going to take a lot of bad luck,” Goldschmidt said. “Maybe we got some payback there. Hopefully we’ll get it back to regular now with some good luck.” Peralta is 11-for-20 in his last five games.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa became the Diamondbacks’ first 10-game winner when his quality start -- six innings, eight hits, three runs -- was supported by 13 runs. De La Rosa struck out three and walked one. “I was up a little bit and paid the price, but after that I made the adjustment,” De La Rosa said. De La Rosa’s father attended the game, the first time he had seen De La Rosa pitch with the Diamondbacks.

--RF Yasmany Tomas returned to the starting lineup with a bang Monday, homering in the fourth inning and singling in the final run of a six-run sixth inning. Tomas sat out Friday’s game and was used as a pinch-hitter Saturday and Sunday when manager Chip Hale opted to keep hot-hitting David Peralta in the lineup against Cincinnati’s three right-handed starters. Hale met with Tomas on Sunday. “I think the time off sometimes for guys, they are able to watch other guys’ approach and figure things out,” Hale said. “I think he has.”

--3B Jamie Romak, who had 33 doubles at Triple-A Reno this season, doubled in a run as a pinch-hitter for his first hit as a member of the Diamondbacks. Romak was purchased Saturday, when the D-backs traded IF Cliff Pennington to Toronto. Romak, 29, was 1-for-21 with a double in 15 games with the Dodgers last season in his first major league stint.

--RHP Randall Delgado (ankle) is scheduled to pitch in an Arizona League game on Wednesday and could rejoin soon after that, manager Chip Hale said. “We possibly could bring him on the road with us and activate him in Atlanta,” Hale said of a 10-game road trip that begins in Atlanta on Friday. “If his foot fine and his arm fine, we’d feel comfortable. He hasn’t missed that much time.” Delgado, 4-3 with a 2.79 ERA, is eligible to return from the disabled list Friday.

--INF Phil Gosselin, who has not played because of a thumb injury since being acquired from Atlanta in the trade that sent RHP Touki Touissant and RHP Brandon Arroyo to Atlanta on June 21, was 0-for-3 while playing second base in the first game of his rehab assignment in the rookie Arizona League on Monday. He is to play second, shortstop and third base during his assignment, manager Chip Hale said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We possibly could bring him on the road with us and activate him in Atlanta.” -- Manager Chip Hale, of RHP Randall Delgado, who is out with an ankle injury.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He was 0-for-3 in the first game of a rehab assignment in the rookie Arizona League on Aug. 10.

--RHP Randall Delgado (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28. He is scheduled to pitch in an Arizona League game Aug. 12 and could rejoin the Diamondbacks soon after that, manager Chip Hale said.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20. He started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2 and made his third rehab appearance there Aug. 5. He is scheduled to continue his rehab assignment Aug. 11 at Triple-A Reno.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Aug. 9.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Keith Hessler

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte