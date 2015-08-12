Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks are back to .500 for the second time since April 24 with the help of another monster offensive night and right-hander Jeremy Hellickson’s best outing of the season.

Arizona scored 13 runs for the second straight night in a 13-1 victory over Philadelphia, the best back-to-back output since the 2001 World Series team scored 15 and 13 runs in consecutive games against Milwaukee in late September that year.

The Diamondbacks scored 11 runs in the second inning, two short of a franchise record, when they sent 15 men to the men to the plate and had 10 hits and two walks. Hot David Peralta had a grand slam in the second inning and an RBI single in the fifth, giving him 10 hits and eight RBIs in his last 14 at-bats over three games.

Second baseman Aaron Hill homered and singled in the second inning, and right fielder Yasmany Tomas, shortstop Chris Owings and right-hander Jeremy Hellickson had two hits in the second inning. Owings had two doubles and Hellickson had three RBIs, a two-run single in his first at-bat and an RBI single in his second.

“There is a confidence when you hit,” Hale said. “It’s like when we pitch well for a bunch of games. When guys start to hit, the other guys feel good about it. They are getting a lot of at-bats instead of waiting a half-hour, 45 minutes for their next at-bat. It’s just contagious.”

Peralta, who grounded out with a runner on third base in the first inning, took the first pitch he saw in the second inning the opposite way to left field for his 11th homer of the season and his second career grand slam.

“I had a bad at-bat the first time and I was like, ‘Forget about it. Just get them next time,'” Peralta said. “As soon as I hit the ball, I knew it was gone. It feels good when you do something to help the team win. We’re doing really well right now, and we just want to keep doing it.”

Hellickson gave up an unearned run in the first inning and allowed only seven hits in eight innings, his longest appearance since 2013, when he was with Tampa Bay. He struck out six and did not walk a batter.

“The last couple of games I wasn’t getting ahead and throwing enough strikes,” said Hellickson, who broke a two-game losing streak. “The game plan was to get strike one, and I thought my curve ball was pretty good, too. But I can’t throw that when I am not getting ahead of guys, and tonight I was ahead more often than not.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-56

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Phillies (RHP Aaron Nola, 2-1, 3.65 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 5-4, 4.10 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson went eight innings for the first in more than two years to square his record 8-8. He gave up only an unearned run in the first inning while giving up seven hits and no walks. He struck out six and hit a batter. “The game plan was to get strike one, and I thought my curve ball was pretty good, too,” Hellickson said. “But I can’t throw that when I am not getting ahead of guys, and tonight I was ahead more often than not.” Hellickson had two hits and three RBIs in an 11-run second inning, hitting a two-run single in his first at-bat and an RBI single in his second. He tied Edwin Jackson’s team record for hits in an inning by a pitcher. Jackson had two on April 11, 2010, when the Diamondbacks scored 13 runs in the fourth inning.

--SS Chris Owings was 2-for-5 with two doubles, both in the second inning, while making his seventh start of the season at shortstop as starter Nick Ahmed a day off. He had two RBIs on his first double and scored both times. Owings, the regular second baseman, is Ahmed’s only backup following IF Cliff Pennington’s trade to Toronto last weekend, and he is expected to play several games there when the Diamondbacks play 21 games in 20 days beginning in Atlanta on Friday.

--RF Yasmany Tomas was removed in the top of the third inning for precautionary reasons after feeling rightness in his left calf suffered while running the bases in a busy second inning. Tomas singled to left field to lead off an 11-run second inning and doubled in his second at-bat. He scored both times. He is 4-for-6 with a homer in the last two games, although he is likely to get Wednesday off. The Diamondbacks are idle Thursday.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt broke a tie with original Diamondback and Washington manager Matt Williams for fifth place with his 382nd RBI on Monday. Luis Gonzalez (774) holds the team record. Goldschmidt has 24 intentional walks, tying Gonzalez’s franchise record set in 2001. Goldschmidt was hit by a pitch in the back of the left leg in the third in apparent retaliation after Phillies 3B Maikel Franco was hit by a pitch in the left wrist and forced to leave the game. “That’s how the game is played,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “They properly hit ‘Goldy.’ That’s fair.”

--LF David Peralta has 10 hits and eight RBIs in his last 14 at-bats, improving his batting average to a season-high .301. He was 2-for-4 with a grand slam homer and an RBI single Tuesday tying a career-high with five RBIs. His grand slam to the opposite field was the big blow in an 11-run second inning. “He’s able to hit for power the other way, which with his strength he should be able to do,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

--C Gerald Laird was 1-for-2 with a single while catching five innings in the first game of a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Tuesday after having his assignment transferred from the rookie Arizona League.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I had a bad at-bat the first time and I was like, ‘Forget about it. Just get them next time.'” -- D-backs LF David Peralta, who finished 2-for-4 with a grand slam and an RBI single Tuesday tying a career-high with five RBIs in a win vs. Philadelphia.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasmany Tomas (calf) was removed from Tuesday’s game for precautionary reasons in the third inning after feeling tightness while running the bases in the second, manager Chip Hale said.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 10.

--RHP Randall Delgado (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28. He is scheduled to pitch in an Arizona League game Aug. 12 and could rejoin the Diamondbacks soon after that, manager Chip Hale said.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20. He started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2 and made his third rehab appearance there Aug. 5. He continued his rehab assignment Aug. 11 at Triple-A Reno.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. He is scheduled to throw a bullpen session on Aug. 9.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Keith Hessler

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte