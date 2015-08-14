Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Oh-for-three does not make for a good day.

Especially when it involves replay reviews of umpires’ calls.

The D-backs lost two challenges in the fifth inning Wednesday, one by them and one by Philadelphia, but those were nothing compared to the review that went against them in the eighth inning of a 7-6 loss.

After doubling in a run to make it 7-6 and advancing to third on an infield single, Arizona second baseman Chris Owings was ruled out when he tried to score on a ground ball to second base. Cesar Hernandez’s throw was low and to the first-base side, but catcher Cameron Rupp caught the ball and made a swipe tag on the other side of the plate. Home plate umpire called Owings out, a ruling that was confirmed after a four-minute, seven-second review in New York City.

Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale did not see it that way.

“I thought he was safe,” Hale said.

“I guess it wasn’t enough evidence (to overturn the call). That’s what you always hear. That’s their excuse. Not enough evidence.”

Owings believed the physical evidence made him safe.

“I felt like it was more of a backhand and a wrist than the glove,” Owings said of Rupp’s tag. “You can feel that when you slide in. I thought he was going to call me safe. It could have gone either way. Maybe my front foot hooked home sliding in there.”

Phillies closer Ken Giles struck out the next batter, Paul Goldschmidt, with runners on the corners and completed a four-out save in the ninth.

Despite his displeasure, Hale did not blame the close calls for the loss that cost the Diamondbacks (56-57) a chance to extend a three-game winning streak and get over .500 for the first time since April 22.

”They do the best they can back in New York,“ Hale said. ”The rules are, they are looking for clear and convincing evidence, and when they don’t get it, they are not going to overturn a call. That’s just the way it goes.

“We had plenty of opportunities to score runs. That situation right there, we have to do a better job of hitting the ball where we can score a run. It’s not the umpires fault because we weren’t able to tie the game. Let’s make that clear.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-7, 3.13 ERA) at Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 7-6, 4.57 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson could not hold 2-0 and 4-3 leads in his second start after returning from the disabled list, and he took the loss when the two runners he left on base scored in the sixth inning as Philadelphia took a 7-4 lead in a 7-6 victory. “This one’s on me,” Anderson said. “I felt good out there, I just wasn’t as sharp out there. You want to be consistent. I felt today I wasn’t as consistent.” Anderson struck out five and did not walk a batter but gave up two homers.

--LF David Peralta had a pinch-single in the ninth inning, his 11th hit in his last 15 at-bats, after being held out of the starting lineup when he suffered tightness in a quad Tuesday, when he was removed for a pinch-runner in the fifth inning. “When you come out if a game with something that is tight like that, you like to give him at least one more day to feel a hundred percent,” Hale said. “If we were in late September, probably he would play today. The playoffs, he would definitely play.” Peralta had two hits, including a grand-slam homer, and five RBIs Tuesday, and his batting average is a season-high .303.

--RF Yasmany Tomas did not play after suffering tightness in his left calf Tuesday, when he was removed in the top of the third inning. He had two hits in an 11-run second inning. “I think he will be good on Friday,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Tomas has not started in four of the last six games, the first three because of a manager’s decision. He is hitting .303, which would be second among NL rookies if he qualified. He has 338-plus plate appearances, 13 short of qualifying.

--LF Jamie Romak was 2-for-5 with two singles in his first start with the D-backs and his first career start in left field as Arizona was without LF David Peralta (quad) and RF Yasmany Tomas (calf). Romak, purchased last Saturday when INF Cliff Pennington was traded to Toronto, played 74 games at third base and 24 at second at Triple-A Reno. He had played 25 games in the minor leagues the last four season.

--RHP Randall Delgado (ankle) pitched in a rehab game in the rookie Arizona League on Wednesday and is scheduled to make two rehab appearances at Double-A Mobile starting this weekend. “Hopefully get a two-inning stint at the start of next week,” Arizona manager Chip said, adding, “If we get in trouble in our bullpen, it would be a short trip to Atlanta. We could at any moment recall him.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “One of the things we really like about our starting pitching is when we score runs and they go back out and shut the door. And that just didn’t happen today.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, after the loss to the Phillies on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasmany Tomas (calf) was removed from Tuesday’s game for precautionary reasons in the third inning after feeling tightness while running the bases in the second, manager Chip Hale said.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. He pitched a simulated game at Salt River Fields on Aug. 12, and if there were no setbacks, he was to go out on a rehab assignment, manager Chip Hale said.

--RHP Randall Delgado (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28. He was scheduled to pitch in an Arizona League game Aug. 12 and was scheduled to continue his rehab assignment at Double-A Mobile over the Aug. 15-16 weekend, manager Chip Hale said.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 10.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20. He started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2 and made his third rehab appearance there Aug. 5. He continued his rehab assignment Aug. 11 at Triple-A Reno.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

