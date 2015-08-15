Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

ATLANTA -- Rookie right fielder Yasmany Tomas is expected to be back in the lineup on Saturday.

Tomas tweaked his left calf during the team’s 11-run rally on Aug. 11 and has not returned since. The injury wasn’t considered serious and Tomas was given time off as a precautionary measure.

“We wanted to run him out (Friday) with a full batting practice and have him available off the bench,” manager Chip Hale said. “He’ll probably start (on Saturday.)”

Tomas was 2-for-2 and scored when he suffered the injury against the Phillies. He left the game after complaining of tightness in the calf. He had been 4-for-6 with a homer in the two games against Philadelphia.

It was an untimely injury for Tomas. He played three games against the Braves in early June, starting twice, and went 5-for-11 with six RBIs.

Tomas is one of the leading contenders for National League Rookie of the Year honors. Among rookies with at least 50 games played, Tomas ranks first in multi-hit games (32), is tied for first in batting average (.303), tied for second in hits (97), tied for fifth in stolen bases (five), seventh in RBIs (41) and tied for ninth in extra-base hits.

Tomas is the seventh Cuban to play for the Diamondbacks. He was signed as a free agent in December after spending five seasons with the Cuban Serie Nacional Industriales.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-58

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 2-3, 4.08 ERA) at Braves (RHP Mike Foltynewicz, 4-3, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Patrick Corbin will make his eighth start of the season and first against Atlanta. He received no decision in his last start against the Reds on Aug. 9, when he allowed three runs on seven hits over six innings. Corbin has made two previous appearances against the Braves and has yet to allow a run in 10 innings. In 2013, he pitched seven scoreless innings, struck out eight and walked five.

--LHP Robbie Ray (3-8) is 0-4 since the All-Star Game. On Friday, Ray threw 4 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on six hits and four walks, with no strikeouts, and was helped by three double plays. Over his last six starts, Ray is 0-4 with a 5.08 ERA. He had a 2.16 ERA in his first eight starts.

--OF Yasmany Tomas missed his second straight start with a strained left calf. He is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday. Tomas was 4-for-6 in two games against the Phillies when he tweaked his calf during an 11-run rally.

--RHP Addison Reed threw two scoreless innings on Friday. He has made six straight appearances without allowing a run, a stretch of eight innings. Since being recalled from Reno on July 29, Reed has a 0.90 ERA.

--OF Ender Inciarte was 2-for-3 with a double and scored two runs on Friday. He is hitting .372 (16-for-43) with seven runs scored over his last 11 games. He has hit safely in nine straight starts, going 16-for-39 (.410) during that span.

--OF David Peralta saw his seven-game hitting streak end on Friday on his 28th birthday. Peralta was 0-for-3 with a walk. He had reached base in his last 12 starts.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt had an RBI double on Friday. Over his last eight games, Goldschmidt is 11-for-27 (.407) with seven runs and six walks. He leads the league with 84 RBIs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Tough game. You lose 3-2. Guys are battling, you have the tying run on at points in the game and just couldn’t come through.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasmany Tomas (calf) was removed from the Aug. 11 game for precautionary reasons in the third inning after feeling tightness while running the bases in the second, manager Chip Hale said. He is expected to return to the lineup on Aug. 15.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. He pitched a simulated game at Salt River Fields on Aug. 12, and if there were no setbacks, he was to go out on a rehab assignment, manager Chip Hale said.

--RHP Randall Delgado (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28. He was scheduled to pitch in an Arizona League game Aug. 12 and was scheduled to continue his rehab assignment at Double-A Mobile over the Aug. 15-16 weekend, manager Chip Hale said.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 10.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20. He started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2 and made his third rehab appearance there Aug. 5. He continued his rehab assignment Aug. 11 at Triple-A Reno.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Keith Hessler

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte