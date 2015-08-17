Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

Arizona Diamondbacks starter Rubby De La Rosa nearly matched Atlanta’s Shelby Miller on Sunday.

Miller worked into the eighth before giving up a hit, which overshadowed De La Rosa’s solid seven innings, where he allowed seven hits and just one run. He walked four and struck out three.

“I felt good today,” De La Rosa said. “I was being aggressive with hitters and threw a lot of strikes. I was trying to paint the zone as much as I could.”

Unfortunately for him, his counterpart felt even better.

“The guy threw a great game against us and we battled to break up the no-hitter,” D-backs manager Chip Hale said. “We had our chances.”

De La Rosa has been on a roll as of late. He left with the score tied Sunday, and since his last loss on July 12, he is 4-0 with two no-decisions.

De La Rosa kept his focus by getting out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth, giving his team a chance to win by only allowing one run to score.

“I tried to lock in and try to get a double-play ground ball,” De La Rosa said. “I did, but then I had to do it again and get the next two hitters. I think it was important to have the ability that inning to lock in and stick with the game plan and get out of that inning without too much damage.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Jeremy Hellickson, 8-8, 4.73 ERA) at Pirates (RHP Gerrit Cole, 14-6, 2.48 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Yasmany Tomas returned to the Arizona lineup Sunday after missing three games because of a calf strain, but was 0-for-4 with a strikeout. Tomas was removed from the Aug. 11 game after feeling tightness while running the bases in the second inning.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa nearly matched Braves pitcher Shelby Miller, working seven innings and allowed seven hits and one run. He walked four and struck out three. He took a no decision, extending his undefeated streak to six games. Since his last loss on July 12, De La Rosa is 4-0 with two no-decisions.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) was able to throw a bullpen session Saturday and could return by September.

--RHP Randall Delgado (sprained right ankle) struck out two in a scoreless inning for Double-A Mobile on Saturday. “He threw the ball really well,” manager Chip Hale said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The guy threw a great game against us and we battled to break up the no-hitter. We had our chances.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, of Braves starter Shelby Miller.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Yasmany Tomas (calf) was removed from the Aug. 11 game. He sat out three games before returning to the lineup Aug. 16.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. He pitched a simulated game at Salt River Fields on Aug. 12, and if there were no setbacks, he was to go out on a rehab assignment, manager Chip Hale said.

--RHP Randall Delgado (sprained right ankle) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to July 28. He was scheduled to pitch in an Arizona League game Aug. 12 and was scheduled to continue his rehab assignment at Double-A Mobile over the Aug. 15-16 weekend, manager Chip Hale said.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 10.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20. He started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2 and made his third rehab appearance there Aug. 5. He continued his rehab assignment Aug. 11 at Triple-A Reno.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Josh Collmenter

LHP Patrick Corbin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Keith Hessler

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF/OF Jamie Romak

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Yasmany Tomas

OF Ender Inciarte