Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

PITTSBURGH -- Jeremy Hellickson is hopeful of being able to make his next start Saturday night against the Reds at Cincinnati.

The Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander said he felt better Tuesday, a day after leaving his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates because of cramping in his gluteus muscle that was caused by dehydration.

Hellickson said he was OK following his regular workout regimen but said the bigger test would come before Wednesday night’s game against the Pittsburgh when he has his between-starts throwing sessions.

“I will probably get a better idea once I get on the mound,” Hellickson said.

Hellickson became sick to his stomach on Sunday night but was able to pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing only one run, on Monday night to beat the Pirates. After being removed from the game, Hellickson immediately went to the trainer’s room and was administered intravenous fluids.

“I didn’t eat anything during the day so I just felt tired, without a lot of energy,” Hellickson said.

Despite not feeling well, Hellickson his six-start road winless streak as he won away from home for the first time since May 30 at Milwaukee.

“It shows what type of pitcher he is, especially here as hot and humid as it is,” Diamondbacks reliever Addison Reed said. “When it’s hot, you’re losing a lot of fluids and a guy isn’t feeling good ... it’s a great job by him.”

RECORD: 62-57

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Rays, 3-8, 3.29 ERA) at Pirates (LHP J.A. Happ, 0-1, 4.66 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Keith Hessler had an interesting 15th inning Tuesday night in the Diamondbacks’ 9-8 loss at Pittsburgh. He singled in the top of the inning for his first major league hit but was throwing trying to stretch it into a double. He then took his first career loss in the bottom half when Pittsburgh C Francisco Cervelli singled and scored on SS Pedro Florimon’s triple.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and three walks. It was the 16th time he has walked at least three times in his five-year career.

--LHP Robbie Ray (3-8, 3.29 ERA) will start Wednesday night at Pittsburgh. Ray has lost his last three starts with a 5.87 ERA. He lost his lone career start against the Pirates last season while pitching for the Detroit Tigers, allowing four runs in five innings on Aug. 12.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Everything was going good and then a couple mis-located pitches. That’s what happens. Unfortunately it went just far enough and off the wall where he was able to score from first on it. Two outs, you know he’s running on contact. Very frustrating but it’s just the way it worked out.” -- D-backs LHP Keith Hessler, after a 15th inning loss to Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 10. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Visalia on Aug. 17.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. He pitched a simulated game at Salt River Fields on Aug. 12, and if there were no setbacks, he was to go out on a rehab assignment, manager Chip Hale said.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20. He started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2 and made his third rehab appearance there Aug. 5. He continued his rehab assignment Aug. 11 at Triple-A Reno.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

