Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PITTSBURGH -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have become the National League’s highest-scoring team with an aggressive approach at the plate.

Wednesday, Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander J.A. Happ used the Diamondbacks’ aggressiveness to his advantage. He allowed two walks and two hits in six shutout innings as Arizona advanced only one runner past second.

“He kept hitters off-balance,” D-backs third baseman Jake Lamb said. “He made some good pitches at the right time. We just weren’t able to really get anything going.”

Arizona manager Chip Hale said Happ primarily pitched the Diamondbacks inside, then mixed in outside pitches to keep them off-balance.

One bad day won’t change his team’s approach, though.

“We’re an aggressive team,” Lamb said. “We’ve done that all year and we’ve had success, especially first time through we like to get on that fastball early.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-61

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 3-3, 3.43 ERA) at Reds (LHP John Lamb, 0-1, 7.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Zack Godley pitched out of the bullpen for the first time as a major-leaguer after he was recalled from Double-A Mobile on Wednesday. He allowed one run and three hits in two innings.

--RHP Chase Anderson was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Wednesday after he gave up seven runs (five earned) in 4 1/3 innings Tuesday. Anderson spent over three weeks on the disabled list with triceps inflammation, then allowed 12 runs over 9 2/3 innings in his last two starts.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt went 1-for-4 and drove in Arizona’s only run Wednesday. Goldschmidt is batting .333 on the season and leads the National League with 89 RBIs this year.

--LF Ender Inciarte went 1-for-4 and scored the Diamondbacks’ only run Wednesday. Inciarte is batting .279 in August but is 1-for-11 since he collected six hits in three games last week.

--RHP Archie Bradley (shoulder) threw four scoreless innings in a rehab start with the AZL Diamondbacks on Wednesday. Bradley was placed on the 15-day disabled list June 4 and could be in line for a return to Arizona next month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We were patient there. Guys did a good job. But that was it. It wasn’t real pretty offensively until late.” -- D-backs manager Chip Hale, after a loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 10. He was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Visalia on Aug. 17.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. He pitched a simulated game at Salt River Fields on Aug. 12, and threw four scoreless innings in a rehab start with the AZL Diamondbacks on Aug. 19.

--C Gerald Laird (lower back spasms) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21. He underwent surgery April 20. He started a rehab assignment in the rookie-league Arizona League on Aug. 2 and made his third rehab appearance there Aug. 5. He continued his rehab assignment Aug. 11 at Triple-A Reno.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Jeremy Hellickson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Keith Hessler

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas