Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Jeremy Hellickson’s hamstring injury is more serious than first thought. Thus, Chase Anderson’s stint in the minors was shorter than was expected.

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed Hellickson on the 15-day disabled list Thursday with a strained left hamstring, and they recalled Anderson from Triple-A Reno. Both are right-handers.

The moves became necessary when Hellickson was unable to throw his side session Wednesday. He experienced cramping during his start Monday, but he felt better Tuesday and was hopeful of making his next start Saturday night against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.

Hellickson is 9-8 with a 4.60 ERA in 23 starts.

Anderson, who owns a 6.69 ERA in his past seven starts, was able to return sooner than the required 10-day period because he is replacing an injured player.

Anderson will start Sunday’s series finale against the Reds.

“We told Chase when we sent him back that we wanted him to locate his fastball better,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We know he has the ability. We wanted to give him a couple starts down there, but you know, it’s baseball.”

The Diamondbacks (59-61) are 15-10 in their past 25 games, including a 5-4 win over Cincinnati on Thursday.

Right-hander Randall Delgado will move into the rotation will start Saturday’s game in Hellickson’s place.

Hale said Delgado earned the chance to join the rotation. Delgado has a 2.20 ERA in 43 appearances and hasn’t allowed an earned run his past seven outings.

“He has the velocity and repertoire of pitches,” Hale said. “We want to give him a chance. He’s started in the past. ... He’s only 25. He’s been able to learn the hitters. We will leave him in the rotation.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-61

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 10-5, 4.40 ERA) at Reds (LHP David Holmberg, 1-2, 5.95 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Gerald Laird was recalled from his rehab assignment Thursday and then designated for assignment. Laird appeared in only one game for the D-backs this season. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 9 with lower back spasms and was transferred to the 60-day DL on April 21, a day after undergoing surgery.

--LHP Patrick Corbin lasted just two innings Thursday at Cincinnati after tossing 6 2/3 shutout innings in his previous start. Corbin was roughed up by the Reds for four earned runs and eight hits. He needed 47 pitches to get through his two frames.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He just didn’t have it. The pitches piled up early.” -- Manager Chip Hale, on LHP Patrick Corbin, who was knocked out early Thursday in the Diamondbacks’ 5-4 win over the Reds.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 10, then moved his rehab to Class A Visalia on Aug. 17.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. He pitched a simulated game at Salt River Fields on Aug. 12. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 19.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Keith Hessler

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas