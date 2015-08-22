Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- The Arizona Diamondbacks lead the National League in runs scored despite the fact that their big bopper in the middle of the lineup -- first baseman Paul Goldschmidt -- hasn’t homered in nearly a month.

The last time Goldschmidt went deep was July 27. He has two homers since June 25, after homering 20 times to that point.

Manager Chip Hale said he’s pleased with Goldschmidt’s approach and doesn’t believe there’s anything wrong physically. Still, the lack of power production from a guy who hit 75 homers the past three seasons is noticeable.

“Everybody watches what he’s doing,” said Hale. “A lot of home run hitters, when they do hit their home runs, they hit them in bunches. Physically he feels good. It’s hard to be that good over 162 games.”

There’s been nothing noticeably different about Goldschmidt’s approach at the plate.

He’s recorded eight RBIs in the past eight games. He’s batting .450 with runners in scoring position in the previous 11 contests.

Goldschmidt’s .329 average, 22 homers, 89 RBIs, and 92 walks lead the club.

In Friday’s 6-3 win at Cincinnati, Goldschmidt went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts, after going 0-for-5 on Thursday.

“If you ask him, he’ll tell you he’s disappointed in his production,” Hale said. “Those pitches you hit home runs on in the big leagues are few and far between. He’s just missing those pitches. He’s still giving us competitive at-bats.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-61

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Randall Delgado, 4-3, 2.70 ERA) at Reds (RHP Anthony DeSclafani, 7-8, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt has homered only twice since June 25. This after hitting 175 homers over the past three seasons. He went 0-for-4 on Friday night with three strikeouts, but came in batting .450 with runners in scoring position in his previous 11 games. “He’s a tough guy to take out of the lineup with all the things he can do,” said Hale.

--C Jarrod Saltalamacchia, despite playing in 47 games, has emerged as a quality bat off the bench and a solid teammate. “He’s been unbelievable in his approach ... at the plate, and in the clubhouse being a team guy,” said manager Chip Hale. “He’s been a really good surprise. Just happy to have him.” He is 6-for-10 with a walk in his past 11 pinch-hit appearances, including a double in the eighth inning on Thursday.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa allowed two runs in seven innings in Cincinnati on Friday night with a walk and six strikeouts. He also collected two hits. “He’s the guy who’s become our horse,” said manager Chip Hale. “We wanted him to go deep. He did a great job.” De La Rosa’s outing was crucial for the Diamondbacks who logged seven relief innings the night before.

--CF A.J. Pollock fell one hit shy of tying a club record with seven consecutive hits when Reds third baseman Todd Frazier snared his hard liner in the sixth inning on Friday night. Pollock finished 4-for-5 with a double, homer, RBI, and two stolen bases. “That’s a pretty good night,” said manager Chip Hale. Pollock is the first player in the majors this season to reach 30 doubles and 30 stolen bases.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “A lot of home run hitters, when they do hit their home runs, they hit them in bunches. Physically he feels good. It’s hard to be that good over 162 games.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, on 1B Paul Goldschmidt, who has homered only twice since June 25.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 10, then moved his rehab to Class A Visalia on Aug. 17.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. He pitched a simulated game at Salt River Fields on Aug. 12. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 19.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Addison Reed

LHP Keith Hessler

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas