Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

CINCINNATI -- Paul Goldschmidt is going to be father soon. Very soon. He’ll get some needed days off then. He could probably use a day now but that’s not going to happen even if the Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman is fighting through one of the toughest stretches of his career.

Goldschmidt is hitting just .241 over his last 23 games even after Saturday night’s 4-for-5 performance that included his seventh multi-home run game in Arizona’s 11-7 win at Great American Ball Park. He was hitless in two at-bats in Sunday’s 4-0 win that wrapped up a four-game series sweep but did walk twice and scored a run.

Despite the recent rough patch, Goldschmidt will be tough to get out of the lineup, at least until fatherhood calls.

“His wife is about to have a baby here, so that will be a 2-3 day break for him in the next 10 days,” said manager Chip Hale. “I called him at the hotel (Saturday night) after talking to him at the ballpark and he just felt that he wanted to be in there. He’s got something going with his swing that he feels good about and he knows these two or three days are coming up so he wants to get as many at-bats as he can.”

Goldschmidt is still enjoying a season any player would be envious to have. He’s hitting .330 overall with a .445 on-base percentage and .556 slugging percentage. He’s hit 24 home runs and driven in 93 runs and on Saturday night he stole his 20th base of the season. It’s the first 20-20 season for an Arizona player since Chris Young and Justin Upton did it in 2011. He’s the sixth Diamondbacks player to achieve the feat.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-61

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP Lance Lynn, 9-8, 2.94 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-9, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Matt Reynolds, recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday, made his first appearance in the big leagues since June 9, 2013, when he pitched a perfect ninth inning against the Reds. Reynolds missed all of last season due to Tommy John surgery. He struck out Joey Votto looking, got Todd Frazier to fly out to center field and retired Brayan Pena on a strikeout swinging. “I was calm and I felt like I was back under control but I was definitely excited to be back out there and competing at this level again,” said Reynolds. “Those are good hitters and they’ve been good hitters in this league for a long time. To get thrown in there is always exciting and fun.” Reynolds found out he would be returning to the majors late Saturday night after Reno had lost at Oklahoma City. He had a 6 a.m. flight Sunday morning to get to Cincinnati.

--CF A.J. Pollock was not in the lineup despite hitting .449 over his last 16 games. It was a scheduled day off, according to manager Chip Hale. “We talked about it,” said Hale. “Yeah he’s swinging the bat well but he’s played in a lot of games in a row and it’s just best to get him that day to breathe a little bit.” Pollock was in need of just one hit against the Reds to equal Devon White’s franchise record of 12 hits in a four-game series. Pollack was available to pinch hit but remained on the bench.

--CF Ender Inciarte has hit safely in 14 of his last 17 starts and is 23-for-68 (.338) in that stretch. He went 1-for-3 with two walks on Sunday and scored a crucial run in the sixth inning that gave the Diamondbacks a 2-0 lead. Inciarte was on second base and eventually came home to score on a throwing error by Reds pitcher Raisel Iglesias.

--LHP Keith Hessler was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday. The 26-year-old went 0-1 with a 15.19 EAR in 5 1/3 innings pitched for the D-backs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re playing hard and sometimes our players are going to hit home runs and sometimes we’re going to have to hustle to get some runs.” -- D-backs CF Ender Inciarte, after a win over the Reds on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 10, then moved his rehab to Class A Visalia on Aug. 17.

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. He pitched a simulated game at Salt River Fields on Aug. 12. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 19.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Zack Godley

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas