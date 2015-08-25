Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Jhoulys Chacin has always had good success against Arizona, and his first outing for the Diamondbacks was more of the same.

Chacin gave up three runs, two earned, in 6 1/3 innings of a 5-3 loss to St. Louis on Monday, his first major league appearance since June 28, 2014. He joined the starting rotation Monday after being purchased from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day. He missed the second half of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery.

“It was OK,” Chacin said. “I think I can do better. I made good pitches when I needed to, but they are a tough team. They know what they are doing and they execute. It was a tough game, but I am happy to be back out there.”

Chacin, 27, had a roundabout return to the majors. After undergoing shoulder surgery that cost him the second half of the 2014 season, Chacin was released by Colorado in spring training and signed a minor league deal with Cleveland in mid-April. Chacin was 1-3 with a 3.21 ERA in seven starts at Triple-A Columbus before opting out of his deal to sign with the Diamondbacks on June 29.

Chacin was 5-3 with a 3.39 ERA in 12 starts for the Diamondbacks’ Triple-A affiliate in Reno, making six quality starts. He is the 12th starter Arizona has used this season.

”I talk about being in the now,“ Arizona manager Chip Hale said when asked about the reason Chacin was promoted. ”We want to win today, and we thought he gave us the best chance to win today.

“He pitched well. He did a great job. He threw strikes, worked quick. He let guys play. He deserved a better fate. I was really happy with what I saw.”

Chacin was 5-3 with a 3.04 ERA in 13 career appearances against Arizona in his six seasons with Colorado. He has more victories only against Dodgers, having beaten them seven times in 18 appearances.

A solid starter when healthy in his six seasons with Colorado, he was 38-48 with a 3.78 ERA and 514 strikeouts in 124 appearances with the Rockies. He ranks in the top 10 in Colorado franchise leaders in strikeouts, victories, games started and innings pitched.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Cardinals (LHP Jaime Garcia, 5-4, 1.79 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-9, 3.38 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin gave up three runs, two earned, while going 6 1/3 innings in his first start of the season after being purchased from Triple-A Reno earlier Monday. Chacin gave up six hits and struck out five in his first major league appearance since June 28, 2014, with Colorado. He missed the rest of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery. “It was OK,” Chacin said. “I think I can do better. I made good pitches when I needed to, but they are a tough team. They know what they are doing and they execute. It was a tough game, but I am happy to be back out there.” Chacin signed a minor league contract with the Diamondbacks on June 20 after opting out of a minor league deal in Cleveland and was 5-3 with a 3.39 ERA in 12 starts with Reno.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt is expected to miss a day soon because of the impending birth of his first child. “We have a few different contingency plans,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “She is doing really well. Hopefully the baby wants to stay in a little longer. We’re going to lose him for two or three days, period. Is it against St. Louis? Is it against Oakland? Is it against Colorado? It may not be our choice.”

--RHP Archie Bradley was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday. Bradley, who had been on the disabled list since June 4 with right shoulder inflammation, is unlikely to return when rosters can be expanded Sept. 1. “I think he has to pitch at least two more times to show that he is lengthened out enough to throw 100 something pitches and be effective,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We don’t want to get him hurt.” Bradley threw four scoreless innings in a start in the rookie Arizona League on Tuesday. Bradley, 2-3 with a 5.80 ERA, previously spent three weeks on the disabled list after being struck by a line drive in the face in the game against Colorado on April 28.

--C Gerald Laird was released after being designated for assignment over the weekend. Laird, who missed all but the first week of the season with a back injury that required surgery, opted to begin a rehab assignment on Aug. 2 rather than later, as the Diamondbacks offered, in order to try to catch on with a team before playoff rosters are set. “He really wanted to get playing and get to a team, and we gave him that opportunity,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. Laird was 4-for-14 with a double and three RBIs in six games at Triple-A Reno.

--RHP Zack Godley was optioned to Double-A Mobile when RHP Jhoulys Chacin was purchased from Triple-A Reno for his start Monday. Godley, who threw 3 2/3 relief innings and was the winning pitcher in the 11-7 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday, is 4-0 with a 1.90 ERA in five major league appearances. He has pitched 116 1/3 innings between two minor league stops and the D-backs this season after logging 55 1/3 all of 2014, when he was a reliever in the Cubs system. “It is an innings thing,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We need to back off him a little bit. He’ll be back in 10 days.” Godley will be used out of the bullpen when he returns, Hale said.

--1B/OF Danny Dorn was designated for assignment Monday to make room on the 40-man roster for RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who was purchased from Triple-A Reno. Dorn was 5-for-30 in three separate stints with the Diamondbacks this season after spending the previous 10 years in the minor leagues. He is hitting .386 with 26 doubles, 10 homers and 53 RBIs in 75 games at Triple-A Reno.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We made some mental mistakes, and they cost us. As you learn to win and be a winning team, a winning organization, you can’t have games like that.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Archie Bradley (right shoulder tendinitis) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 2. He threw a simulated game June 18. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on June 24, but he didn’t feel comfortable in that game, so he was sent back to Phoenix to be evaluated. He met July 1 with Dr. James Andrews, who found an impingement at the top of Bradley’s shoulder but no major damage. He pitched a simulated game at Salt River Fields on Aug. 12. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 19. He was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Reno Aug. 24. He will need several starts to build up his arm before any possible return to the majors, manager Chip Hale said.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 10, then moved his rehab to Class A Visalia on Aug. 17.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Matt Reynolds

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas