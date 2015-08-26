Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Three weeks after suffering a catastrophic head injury when he was struck by a line drive, right-hander Evan Marshall was welcomed back in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ clubhouse Tuesday.

Marshall sustained a fractured skull and was forced to undergo emergency surgery to relieve swelling and bleeding on the brain after being struck while pitching for Arizona’s Triple-A Reno affiliate on Aug. 4.

The operation began within 90 minutes or so of Marshall being hit, and Marshall and the medical personnel who cared for him since believe the quick first response of Reno trainer Joe Metz and the staff at two El Paso hospitals are the only reasons he is alive today.

“I was an inch away from not making it, you know,” Marshall said, choking with emotion as he looked at his wife, Allie, at a media briefing. “I could have woken up and not remembered ...”

The injury has put Marshall’s career on hold for the time being, although he is determined to get back on a mound. A top relief prospect who spent most of 2014 in the major leagues, Marshall hopes to pitch again this season, but a return in 2016 is more likely, according to Christina Kwasnica, the medical director of rehabilitation at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix. Marshall was transferred to Barrow from El Paso and spent in a week in the hospital. He is now receiving out-patient therapy.

“It was 20 staples up the side of my head, but if this little scar is the price I have to pay to continue my career, that’s fine,” Marshall said. “It’s healed up and the staples are gone. I‘m blessed and thankful. The speed that everyone acted is what allowed me to wake up and remember who I was, because every minute that went by, damage was being done.”

Marshall, 25, is progressing better than expected, and he surprised Kwasnica by saying he ran the previous two days.

”Everything seems to be back to normal as far as my speech and my thoughts, and especially physically, I really feel like myself,“ Marshall said. ”The next step is to make sure I am right and take the time to do this the right way and proceed from there. It was a little slow at first, but everything came back almost immediately. I‘m starting to have fun with workouts again. I’ve gotten my heart rate up again. I passed all the tests. I don’t have any post-concussion symptoms or anything. It’s been fun moving around again.

“This is my first day being back, and it’s been great therapy, just being back and be around the game. I’ve been their biggest fans just watching on TV. It’s been really uplifting and really motivating.”

Marshall made 13 relief appearances for the Diamondbacks earlier this season, going 0-2 with a 6.08 ERA. In 31 games for Reno, he was 3-2 with a 6.40 ERA.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-63

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Cardinals (RHP John Lackey, 10-8, 2.99 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 3-3, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Robbie Ray lost his sixth consecutive decision over seven starts when he could not get out of the fourth inning Tuesday against St. Louis. He gave up four runs in the first inning and was removed after hitting a batter and giving up a single in the fourth. “That first inning I couldn’t command my fastball,” Ray said. “I couldn’t command anything. When you get behind in counts, they make you pay.” Ray gave up five hits and a season-high five walks. “I feel great,” he said. “My arm feels great. It is just a bump in the road, and we are going to look at the positives from today. It was just a bad day.” Ray is 3-10 with a 3.86 ERA.

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin will stay in turn in the rotation and make his second start of the year Saturday, manager Chip Hale said. Chacin gave up three runs (two earned) in 6 1/3 innings in a 5-3 loss Monday against St. Louis, his first appearance in the majors since May 28, 2014, with Colorado. “Chacin pitched well enough to get another start for us,” Hale said.

--RHP Randall Delgado pitched two scoreless innings in his return to the bullpen Tuesday, and he could be a candidate to start one game of a Sept. 1 doubleheader in Colorado when the Diamondbacks will need a sixth starter unless they want to use a starter on short rest. “We need him in that bullpen now,” manager Chip Hale said. “With the seven (relievers), it’s not going to last. We’ll look for spots in September to give him a start.” Delgado gave up six hits and four runs in a spot start Aug. 22, when he lasted 2 1/3 innings in his first start of the season.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt had an unusual double in the fourth inning, when his line drive hit the right-center-field fence right at the 376-foot sign and lodged in the padding. St. Louis RF Jason Heyward raised his hands to signal what happened, and umpires called it a ground-rule double. Goldschmidt had two hits and a walk in three plate appearances before leaving in the eighth inning. His .330 batting average ranks second in the NL.

--RHP Evan Marshall visited the Diamondbacks’ clubhouse three weeks to the day after he was struck in the head by a line drive while pitching for Triple-A Reno in El Paso. Marshall suffered a fractured skull and was given emergency surgery that night to alleviate swelling and bleeding in the brain. “I’ve been beaming since we pulled into Chase (Field),” Marshall said. “Getting to play baseball in the big leagues is one of the greatest things you can do, and the relationships you build with your teammates are spectacular. All those calls and texts ... I can’t tell you anyone who didn’t call and text.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They jumped on him. That is easy to see, but we made some mistakes again behind him on defense. We let them get some extra bases. You just can’t do that with a team like this.” -- Manager Chip Hale, on LHP Robbie Ray, the losing pitcher Tuesday as the Diamondbacks fell 9-1 to the Cardinals.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 10. He moved his rehab to Class A Visalia on Aug. 17, then to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 24.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Matt Reynolds

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas