Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Aaron Hill is having one of his best stretches of the season. Not coincidentally, it is also one of his busiest.

The Arizona Diamondbacks infielder is hitting .302 with a homer, seven RBIs and a stolen base while playing in 16 of the past 19 games. During that span, he made nine starts at second base, five at third base and was used three times as a pinch hitter.

Adding a veteran presence, Hill beat out a potential double play to keep a three-run second inning alive Thursday and scored later in the inning. He has driven in a run in four of the past six games.

”We’re trying to win games, and we are going to put the best guys out there,“ Arizona manager Chip Hale said before the Diamondbacks’ 5-3 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday. ”He’s earning his spot.

“He’s having good at-bats. He’s hitting the ball hard. I don’t think he’s having as much success as he’d like, hit-wise, average-wise, but he’s very competitive with his at-bats. His defense at third and at second has been excellent.”

A two-time Silver Slugger winner at second base, Hill opened the season in a new role as the primary backup at second base and third base. The D-backs wanted to take a long look at young shortstop Nick Ahmed and second baseman Chris Owings, and Hill got most of his early work at third base. Owings has played a little more shortstop lately, and Hill has also been used at second.

“It’s always nice to get in there and start feeling a rhythm, but I still have a lot of work to do,” said Hill, who is hitting .227 with five homers and 33 RBIs in 269 at-bats. He will finish with the fewest at-bats of any season in his 11-year career.

“I just try to do whatever I can to help this team win. If it works, great. Just keep working at it. When I‘m called upon, I just try to do my best.”

Hill was apprised of his role in spring training and has handled it like a pro.

“Early on when we played him, his at-bats were always solid,” Hale said. “It’s just the young guys, we were trying to get them a shot to get it going. (Chris) Owings and (Nick) Ahmed had their times of really swinging it. Right now, Aaron is giving us the best at-bats. I promised I would get him at-bats, and as the season has gone on, he has gotten more and more.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-65

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 12-5, 2.10 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-5, 4.28 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa gave up five hits and five runs in five innings while having his five-game winning streak stopped Thursday. The outing came in segments. De La Rosa gave up three runs when seven of the first St. Louis 11 batters reached safely. He then retired 11 of 12 before giving up a two-out single and a tiebreaking, two-run homer to LF Brandon Moss in the fifth inning. “I made some mistakes and I paid the price,” De La Rosa said. De La Rosa had made three consecutive quality starts, and his ERA was 2.54 in seven starts during the winning streak.

--LHP Matt Reynolds pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief Thursday in his third appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday. He has given up one run and three hits in 5 2/3 innings since his arrival. Reynolds is expected to be used primarily against left-handed hitters now that LHP Oliver Perez was traded to Houston. He missed last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2013. “He’s earned his way back up,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “His velocity is not what it used to be before the injury, but he’s been getting lefties out. He’s a professional. He’s been there, done that.”

--LF Ender Inciarte had two hits and two walks Thursday to extend his hitting streak to six games, during which he is 9-for-23 with two doubles, a homer and five RBIs. Since a three-hit game Aug. 5, Inciarte is hitting .333 with five doubles, nine RBIs and three stolen bases.

--2B Phil Gosselin, acquired in June for minor league RHP Touki Toussaint and RHP Bronson Arroyo, was 2-for-5 with a two-run double in Triple-A Reno’s 10-9 victory Thursday. Gosselin will complete his 20-day rehab assignment on Sunday, at which point the Diamondbacks must add him to the 25-man roster or option him to the minor leagues. Putting him immediately on the major league roster would require another move, since rosters do not expand to include all players on the 40-man roster until Sept. 1. He has been out since May 18 due to a left thumb injury that required surgery.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Another situation where the anxiety just gets to you. Guys see it right in front of them. They have a chance to be a hero and want it to bad. That is something with experience we should get better at.” -- Manager Chip Hale, on the Diamondbacks’ at-bats in the eighth inning after they loaded the bases with no outs. The Cardinals escaped the jam with their two-run lead intact en route to a 5-3 win.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 10. He moved his rehab to Class A Visalia on Aug. 17, then to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 24.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Matt Reynolds

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas