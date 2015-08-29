Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Paul Goldschmidt said he was only doing what comes naturally when he hustled to first base on a strikeout/passed ball that keyed a game-tying rally in the sixth inning Friday.

”I think that’s what we all try to do,“ Goldschmidt said after the Diamondbacks’ 6-4 victory over Oakland. ”We take a lot of pride in trying to play the game hard. That was one time it paid off. Probably nine out of 10 times they pick up the ball and throw you out at first. That one time helped us win.

“It’s not just me. It’s every single guy on this team. You don’t want to be that one guy that doesn’t hustle that lets them down. We hold each other accountable that way.”

Goldschmidt scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, and his two-run home run off the video board in center field capped a four-run seventh inning. The homer was measured was 466 feet, but it was the 90-foot sprint that most captivated manager Chip Hale.

“I truly believe we won that game because our guy, ‘Goldy,’ hustled on a strikeout,” Hale said. “A lot of guys just get upset and walk back to the dugout. He saw that ball get away and busted it to first base. That, to me, epitomizes our club and that’s why we play the way we play because he gives everything he has every night.”

With a runner on second base and one out, Goldschmidt struck out on a cut fastball from Sonny Gray that hit catcher Stephen Vogt’s glove but rolled far enough behind him that there was no play at first base. Left fielder David Peralta doubled in one run before catcher Welington Castillo’s sacrifice fly scored Goldschmidt to tie the game.

“That’s how he plays, and that’s how he demands his teammates to play,” Hale said. “That’s what you need in your ‘guy,’ as we call him.”

Goldschmidt’s homer, his 26th of the season, hit the base of the video scoreboard in center field and was estimated at 466 feet. He has four homers in his last seven games after ending a dinger drought that lasted 22 games and 103 plate appearances, the longest of his career. He had a 471-foot homer off St. Louis right-hander John Lackey on Wednesday.

“There are days that you can just look absolutely out there horrible and days you can’t get out,” Goldschmidt said. “You look at the end of the year and it all evens outs.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-65

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Aaron Brooks, 1-1, 6.19 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Jhoulys Chacin, 0-1, 2.84 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chase Anderson gave up two runs on five hits in six innings but did not get a decision in Arizona’s 6-4 victory over Oakland on Friday. Anderson struck out three, walked one, and got 12 ground-ball outs. “I‘m just glad to have consistent back-to-back outings,” said Anderson, who pitched 6 2-3 scoreless innings at Cincinnati on Sunday. He had been optioned to Triple-A Reno but was called back to the parent club a day later when RHP Jeremy Hellickson was placed on the disabled list. “When I keep the ball down, I can be successful, and I did that tonight,” Anderson said.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (finger) was held out with an injury sustained when he was struck in the top of his right index finger by a come-backer in the ninth inning Thursday. Hudson could have pitched in an emergency, manager Chip Hale said, “but we are going to try to give him a day or two, not only for his finger but for his arm.” Hudson has pitched four times in the last eight days. “The nail popped up, and underneath there were cuts. It’s just how much pressure you can put on it.”

--SS Nick Ahmed hit ninth in the lineup for the first time since Aug. 2 as a way to get him better pitches to hit, manager Chip Hale said. “Try to open it up for Nick a little bit, so he doesn’t have the pitcher behind him,” Hale said. Since a four-hit game Aug. 3, Ahmed is 9-for66 with two extra-base hits, no RBIs and 15 strikeouts. Hale has batted a position player ninth 14 times this season. Ahmed has done it 10 times and since-traded IF Cliff Pennington four. Ahmed is hitting .215 with 11 doubles, seven homers and 26 RBIs in 368 at-bats.

--C Oscar Hernandez will play in the Arizona Fall League this season in order to gain some at-bats after what has been a largely wasted major league year. “That will help him,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “That will be a good test for him.” Hernandez, a Rule 5 pick last winter, missed the first half of the season with a fractured hamate bone but has only 25 at-bats since being activated in early July. Lessons learned from catcher Welington Castillo and bench coach Glenn Sherlock have been beneficial, Hale said, “but nothing beats playing. That’s why this whole Rule 5 situation is tough. We just haven’t had enough innings for him to play. Yes on the mental side, but physically he’s really missing a year. He’s really working on his swing, which is the main goal here.”

--1B/OF Danny Dorn was claimed off waivers by Toronto on Friday. Dorn, designated for assignment Monday, was 5-for-30 in 23 games in two stints with the Diamondbacks this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I truly believe we won that game because our guy, ‘Goldy,’ hustled on a strikeout.” -- D-backs manager Chip Hale, after a win Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 10. He moved his rehab to Class A Visalia on Aug. 17, then to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 24.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Addison Reed

RHP Matt Reynolds

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas