Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks sent rookie reliever Andrew Chafin to the minor leagues Sunday to prevent them from the natural temptation, given his success this season, to use him more.

“Sometimes we have to make these moves to protect him from us,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said with a smile. “He just needs the time off, and we need to be vigilant in taking care of our arms.”

Chafin entered spring training as a candidate for a role in the starting rotation but after converting to the bullpen late this spring has been one of the best rookie relievers in the league this season. Chafin is 5-1 with two saves and a 2.41 ERA, and he leads major league rookie relievers with 67 1/3 innings.

Even before left-hander Oliver Perez was traded to Houston in late July, Chafin pitched in high leverage situations, not only a left-hander specialist but also in occasional two-inning bursts. Chafin has nine holds, and he had a streak of 19 consecutive scoreless innings broken Monday. He gave up seven hits and struck out 18 in 20 1/3 innings during that stretch.

“Nobody is ever happy about being sent down,” Chafin said, “but the way I see it, it is best for me right now and it is best for the team right now. They don’t want to push me too hard, and if I‘m up here and not able to pitch, it doesn’t do the team any good.”

Chafin, 25, is not expected to pitch for Reno, Hale said, but will take one or two bullpen sessions to stay sharp. He is to return after Reno’s season ends Sept. 7. Chafin’s fastball sat at 90 mph Saturday, when he took his first loss of the season by giving up two hits and a run, a few ticks down from usual.

“He’s a little tired,” Hale said. “He’s been so good in every role, long left-handed setup, going multiple innings, in the late part of the game. And I would not be afraid to use him as a closer if we needed to.”

Chafin established himself as a key component moving forward.

“For me, he is right where he needs to be for us to be a championship team,” Hale said. “He’s a key cog in that. We explained that this was for and for his arm. He’s definitely shown us what he can do. He’s probably one of the brightest surprises on the team this year.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-67

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-10, 3.86 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Chad Bettis, 6-4, 4.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Silvino Bracho was purchased from Double-A Mobile when LHP Andrew Chafin was optioned to Triple A- Reno on Sunday. Bracho was 2-1 with 19 saves and a 1.60 ERA in 43 appearances at Class A Visalia and Mobile. Opponents were hitting .181 against him, and his WHIP is 0.89. “He’s a big location guy,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Hits spots. Keeps the ball down. I don’t think his velocity is going to wow anyone at this point, but we’ll see.”

--RHP A.J. Schugel gave up an RBI single and got a strikeout in 1/3 of an inning Sunday, when was recalled from Triple-A Reno to fill the roster spot created when RHP Addison Reed was traded to the New York Mets for minor league RHP Matt Koch and RHP Miller Diaz. Schugel, in his second stint with the Diamondbacks this season, was 9-9 with a 4.84 ERA in 21 starts between Reno and Double-A Mobile this season.

--INF Phil Gosselin is to be activated Monday, when his rehab assignment expires. Gosselin been on the disabled list with a thumb injury since mid-May suffered when he was playing with Atlanta. “It’s been tough missing the bulk of the season,” Gosselin said. “Getting traded in the middle of it was definitely a twist I wasn’t expecting, but I think it is going to best for me at the end. I‘m happy to be here in Arizona.” Manager Chip Hale has said he expects to get Gosselin some time at second base and third base the last five weeks. “Nobody here has really seen me play, just kind of a random guy walking around the clubhouse,” Gosselin said. “I‘m excited to show them what I can do and help the team out.”

--RHP Matt Koch, 24, was acquired from the Mets in the trade that sent RHP Addison Reed to the Mets. Koch was 4-8 with a 3.46 ERA at Double-A Binghamton. The Mets’ third-round draft pick out of the University of Louisville in 2012, Koch was used primarily in the bullpen this season but is coming off his best start of the season, when he gave up three hits in seven shutout innings of Aug. 28 start against New Hampshire.

--RHP Miller Diaz, obtained in the Addison Reed trade with the Mets, was 5-12 with a 4.71 ERA in 23 appearances, 21 starts, at Class A Port St. Lucie this season. Diaz, 23, has 98 strikeouts and 60 walks in 124 1-3 innings.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It is not fun when a guy is throwing at your head. If you can’t pitch inside, you shouldn’t throw inside. That is unacceptable. Hopefully, we will get some new rules where if that ball is around his head, he gets thrown out of the game automatically.” -- D-backs manager Chip Hale, after Oakland LHP Drew Pomeranz threw three pitches that were high and inside to Diamondbacks RF Ender Inciarte Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 30 and is expected to throw a simulated game on the road trip that begins Aug. 31.

--RHP Daniel Hudson (finger) was held out for third straight game after taking a come-backer off his right index finger Aug. 27. He is expected to be ready for the Colorado series beginning Aug. 31.

--2B Aaron Hill (bruised hand) did not play Aug. 30 after taking a hard grounder off his right hand in the eighth inning Aug. 29. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--3B Phil Gosselin (avulsion fracture in left thumb) went on the 15-day disabled list May 18, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 23. He underwent surgery May 20. He began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Arizona League on Aug. 10. He moved his rehab to Class A Visalia on Aug. 17, then to Triple-A Reno on Aug. 24.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Randall Delgado

RHP Allen Webster

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas