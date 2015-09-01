Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Brad Ziegler’s run of 22 consecutive saves, tied for the longest active streak in the majors and the second-longest streak by an Arizona Diamondbacks reliever, technically remains alive.

Even so, Ziegler was largely responsible for a ninth-inning meltdown Monday that led to the Diamondbacks’ 5-4 loss to Colorado.

The Rockies rallied for four runs in the bottom of the ninth. All the runs were charged to Ziegler (0-3), but the two-run, game-winning hit from Ben Paulsen came off Matt Reynolds.

J.J. Putz set the franchise record with 28 straight saves from July 27, 2011-April 12, 2012. Gregg Olson had 22 straight saves from June 13-Sept. 22, 1998.

Ziegler took the mound with a three-run lead in the ninth, but his chances of passing Olson and helping the Diamondbacks win for just the second time in eight games unraveled when he gave up four hits in two-thirds of an inning.

The Rockies’ game-winning rally began when pinch hitter Daniel Descalso grounded a single to right-center to open the ninth against Ziegler.

With one out, shortstop Jose Reyes grounded a double through the hole at second base. Third baseman Nolan Arenado lined a two-run single off the top of the left field wall, cutting Arizona’s lead to 4-3.

After Ziegler got right fielder Carlos Gonzalez to fly out, second baseman DJ LeMahieu hit a bouncer off Ziegler’s glove. The reliever ran for the ball, threw while falling down, and the ball sailed over first base, putting runners on second and third for catcher Nick Hundley, who walked.

“That was definitely the worst pitch I threw,” Ziegler said of the ball Arenado hit. “But even then, I had a chance on the chopper back to me and lost it in the lights, believe it or not. Then when I went to pick it up, I rolled my left ankle, so I tried to spin and throw on one foot. It probably wasn’t the smartest decision. I should’ve just ate the ball and kept it first and second.”

Reynolds, the only left-hander in Arizona’s bullpen, relieved Ziegler as the Rockies sent left-handed-hitting Paulsen up to pinch-hit for Matt McBride.

Paulsen swung and missed Reynolds’ first two pitches, both fastballs, and then lined a fastball to right-center for a walk-off single. Reynolds was charged with his first blown save in his fifth appearance in the big leagues since undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2013, and Ziegler was the losing pitcher.

“On the last pitch, I was trying to expand with a fastball and didn’t quite get it out there enough,” Reynolds said. “You get him in a situation there, you have some opportunities to get the ball out of the zone and hopefully he goes after one, takes a poor swing on one. Just didn’t make the pitch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-68

STREAK: Lost three

NEXT: Doubleheader -- Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 3-3, 3.78 ERA) at Rockies (LHP Yohan Flande, 3-1, 4.09 ERA); Diamondbacks (RHP Rubby De La Rosa, 11-6, 4.46 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Kyle Kendrick, 4-12, 6.43 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-4 with a double, reached base in a 30th consecutive game against the Rockies. He is 49-for-120 (.408) in that stretch with 12 doubles, seven homers and 35 RBIs. This season, Goldschmidt is hitting .370 (20-for-54) against Colorado with five doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs.

--LHP Robbie Ray allowed five hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings and was in line for his first win in nine starts since July 7 before the Rockies scored four runs in the ninth to win 5-4. Ray has lost six straight decisions. He made his Arizona debut at Coors Field on May 6 and gave up one run in six innings, earning a win in Arizona’s 5-1 victory. In his two starts at Coors Field, Ray is 1-0 with 1.54 ERA while allowing 10 hits and three walks with 13 strikeouts in 11 2/3 innings.

--INF Phil Gosselin (fractured left thumb) was activated from the 60-day disabled list and started at second base in his Arizona debut. He went 0-for-4 before leaving the game in the eighth. The Diamondbacks acquired Gosselin, 26, from Atlanta on June 20 for RHP Bronson Arroyo and RHP Touki Toussaint. Gosselin hit .325 (13-for-40) in 20 games with the Braves with four doubles and two RBIs. In 14 rehab games at Triple-A Reno, Class A Visalia and in the rookie-level Arizona League, Gosselin hit .316 (18-for-57) with five doubles, two homers and 11 RBIs.

--RHP Allen Webster was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, a day after throwing five innings and allowing three runs (one earned) in a no-decision against the A‘s. In six games (five starts) this season, Webster is 1-1 with a 5.88 ERA.

--RHP Kevin Munson was designated for assignment, clearing a spot on the Diamondbacks’ 40-man roster for INF Phil Gosselin. In 29 games for Triple-A Reno, Munson, 26, went 2-3 with a 4.60 ERA. He was Arizona’s fourth-round pick in 2010. The Phillies selected Munson in the Rule 5 draft in December 2013 but returned him to the Diamondbacks in March 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a win we felt like we should’ve had. We could’ve scrapped (for) more runs. You never want to go that many innings without scoring runs. It just didn’t feel great going into that last inning, and it came back to haunt us.” -- CF A.J. Pollock, after the Diamondbacks blew a three-run, ninth-inning lead and lost 5-4 to the Rockies on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daniel Hudson (sore right index finger) was hurt Aug. 27, and he didn’t pitch Aug. 28-31. He is day-to-day.

--2B Aaron Hill (bruised hand) was hurt Aug. 29, and he did not play Aug. 30-31. The injury is not believed to be serious.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 30.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas