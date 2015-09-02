Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- Patrick Corbin is making progress in his return from Tommy John surgery.

In the first game of Tuesday’s split doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander made his 11th start for the Arizona Diamondbacks since undergoing the operation on March 25, 2014, and the results again were encouraging.

Corbin allowed two solo homers, the only runs he gave up in 6 1/3 innings. He yielded seven hits with no walks and four strikeouts in Arizona’s 6-4 victory.

The Diamondbacks swept the doubleheader with a 5-3 victory in the second game.

Corbin is 4-3 with a 3.67 ERA. He has 13 walks and 56 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings.

“I thought today my changeup was really good,” he said, “probably the first game since I’ve been back where I got to throw it and use it effectively. So I was happy about that.”

Corbin went 14-8 with a 3.41 ERA in 2013 before missing the entire 2014 season. He made his first minor league rehab start this year on June 15 for high Class A Visalia and made his fourth and final rehab start for Double-A Mobile on June 26 before making his 2015 Diamondbacks debut on July 4.

On Tuesday, Corbin threw 56 of his 78 pitches for strikes against the Rockies and threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 24 batters he faced.

Corbin threw a 97-pitch complete game at Coors Field on May 20, 2013, allowing three hits and one run with one walk and 10 strikeouts while winning 5-1. That outing came during a stretch when Corbin won his first nine decisions to start that 2013 season.

Asked whether he felt he was close to where he was then, Corbin said, “For sure. There’s been games where I’ve been locked in and had everything working, had the really good slider, so it’s definitely there. There’s just some ups and downs in this process now, which is hard to take, but today felt good.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-68

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-5, 4.22 ERA) at Rockies (RHP Jon Gray, 0-0, 6.00 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt hit his 27th homer in the first inning of the second game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. He has reached base in 32 consecutive games against the Rockies since July 5, 2013. That is the second-longest streak for an Arizona player against the Rockies. During his streak, Goldschmidt, who went 2-for-10 in the doubleheader, is batting .392 (51-for-130) with 12 doubles, one triple, eight homers and 35 RBIs.

--RHP Enrique Burgos was recalled from Triple-A Reno, and he pitched a scoreless seventh inning in the second game of the doubleheader, striking out the side. In 23 games over three stints with the Diamondbacks, Burgos, 24, is 1-2 with two saves and a 4.91 ERA with 35 strikeouts and 11 walks. In 25 games with Reno and Double-A Mobile, Burgos went 0-1 with 11 saves and a 3.70 ERA.

--RHP Matt Stites was recalled from Triple-A Reno where he was 1-1 with three saves and a 3.86 ERA. Stites, 25, who began the season on the disabled list with right elbow inflammation, is beginning his third stint this season with the Diamondbacks. In four previous games with them, Stites had a 3.86 ERA (one earned run, 2 1/3 innings).

--INF Brandon Drury had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno, and he made his major league debut in the first game of the doubleheader. He went hitless in four at-bats, grounding out four times, once into a double play. Drury, 23, hit a combined .303 (159-for-524) with 40 doubles, five homers, 61 RBIs and 65 runs in 130 games with Triple-A Reno and Double-A Mobile. The Diamondbacks acquired Drury from Atlanta on Jan. 24, 2013, in the seven-player deal that sent OF Justin Upton to the Braves.

--RHP Daniel Hudson, who hadn’t pitched the previous four days due to a sore right index finger, returned to action in the first game of the doubleheader Tuesday. He allowed one run in the ninth inning but still recorded his third save of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was really good to have nothing going and all of a sudden find something late in the game like that.” -- CF A.J. Pollock, after the Diamondbacks scored four runs in the seventh inning to pull out a 5-3 win over the Rockies in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday. Arizona won the first game 6-4.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Daniel Hudson (sore right index finger) was hurt Aug. 27, and he didn’t pitch Aug. 28-31. He returned to action Sept. 1.

--2B Aaron Hill (bruised hand) was hurt Aug. 29, and he did not play Aug. 30-31. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 1.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 30.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Brandon Drury

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas