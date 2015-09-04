Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

DENVER -- The matchup was far from ideal, but manager Chip Hale had little choice when he turned to left-hander Keith Hessler in the seventh inning.

The Diamondbacks had recalled Hessler from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day. The only other left-hander in their bullpen is Matt Reynolds. But he had pitched the two previous days and was unavailable. Those two outings were Reynolds’ fifth and sixth with the Diamondbacks since his Tommy John surgery Sept. 24, 2013.

Hessler came on to face Carlos Gonzalez with no outs and the bases loaded. With two right-handed hitters following Gonzalez, he was the only hitter Hessler was going to face.

After getting Gonzalez to swing and miss at a first-pitch slider, Hessler threw a second slider for a ball and a third that was belted 458 feet for a grand slam, giving the Rockies a 7-4 lead. Gonzalez’s two-run homer in the eighth made it 9-4, which was the final score.

Hessler appeared in eight games with the Diamondbacks last month. Now in nine games, he has allowed three home runs and 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings.

“He’s just going to have to get the ball down and hit his spots better,” Hale said. “He got the swing and miss on the first breaking ball down and away and then he just hung it. It’s inexperience. It’s hard to put him in that situation, knowing that when we sent him down he’d had a hard time with (allowing home runs), but Matt Reynolds was not available today and he’s our only lefty. So wanted to match up. It just didn’t go well.”

Hessler relieved Randall Delgado, who took over for starter Chase Anderson and pitched the sixth before giving up two singles and a walk in the seventh to set the stage for the Hessler-Gonzalez encounter.

“Randall had the first inning, and he seemed to tire out in the second inning,” Hale said. “We tried to use Hessler to get the one lefty as just a one-hitter guy and he just hung his breaking ball.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-69

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Godley, 4-0, 1.90 ERA) at Cubs (LHP Jon Lester, 8-10, 3.59 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Paul Goldschmidt flew back to Phoenix after Tuesday night’s game to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. He will rejoin the team in Chicago but could miss Friday’s game against the Cubs. The Rockies and Diamondbacks played a split doubleheader Tuesday, which the Diamondbacks swept. Goldschmidt played the entire second game, which ended at 9:48 p.m. MDT. Arizona manager Chip Hale told Goldschmidt not to worry about the length of the game and that Hale would remove Goldschmidt from the game, if necessary, to make a flight home. “He was excited,” Hale said. “But he was concerned about us winning those games. He was very concerned about the team, and he was very concerned about his wife and the baby. I think this is a great situation where he can get everything off his mind, and he can come back fresh on Friday or Saturday.”

--RHP Zack Godley will be recalled from Double-A Mobile to start Friday at Chicago. In five games, three starts, with the Diamondbacks this season from July 23-Aug. 22, Godley is 4-0 with a 1.90 ERA. Godley began his career in the Cubs’ organization after they drafted him in the 10th round in 2013. Godley, 25, was acquired by the Diamondbacks in the Dec. 9, 2014, trade that sent C Miguel Montero to the Cubs. Godley was sent down to Mobile last month to limit his innings. Manager Chip Hale said, “Even when we sent him down I wanted to start him. He started the other day (Sunday) for Mobile and pitched five innings so he’ll pitch for us against the Cubs, and he’ll pitch for us against the Giants (on Sept. 9) and then he will probably go into the bullpen. That’s what we have to do just to make sure those innings stay at least in some semblance of being under control.”

--SS Chris Owings went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. It was his eighth three-hit game of the season, third against the Rockies and second in this four-game series. He has four three-hit games since Aug. 20 and is hitting .360 (18-for-50) since then. In his past 16 games, Owings is hitting .429 (9-for-21) with runners in scoring position.

--CF AJ Pollock went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly. Since the All-Star break, Pollock is hitting .365 (62-for-170) with 14 doubles, four triples, four homers, 19 RBIs and 21 stolen bases. He has stolen 14 straight bases, a streak that dates from July 21 and is tied for the fifth longest in club history.

--LHP Keith Hessler was recalled from Triple-A Reno. He was brought in in the seventh with no outs and the bases loaded to face one batter -- left-handed hitting Carlos Gonzalez -- and yielded a grand slam. Hessler, who appeared in eight games last month with the Diamondbacks, is 0-1 with a 16.88 ERA (10 earned runs, 5 1/3 innings). He has allowed 10 hits, including three homers. Hessler, who signed with the Diamondbacks as a non-drafted free agent June 9, 2011, was a combined 5-2 with one save and a 2.14 ERA (14 earned runs, 59 innings) with Reno, Double-A Mobile and Class A Visalia this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s inexperience. It’s hard to put him in that situation, knowing that when we sent him down he’d had a hard time with (allowing home runs), but Matt Reynolds was not available today ... (and we) wanted to match up. It just didn’t go well.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, of LHP Keith Hessler, who was recalled from Triple-A early Wednesday then gave up a grand slam later that day.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Aaron Hill (bruised hand) was hurt Aug. 29, and he did not play Aug. 30-31. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 1, and he did not play Sept. 2.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 30.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Patrick Corbin

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Brandon Drury

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas