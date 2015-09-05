Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- It was a rough outing Friday for right-hander Zack Godley, just up from Double-A Mobile and called on to work a series opener against the playoff-contending Chicago Cubs.

He gave up six runs on four hits, walked six and struck out three in 4 2/3 innings of work. Godley (4-1) struggled with control at the outset as the Cubs sent eight batters to the plate in the first to open quick 3-0 lead that grew to 6-1 by the fourth.

“(Godley) was probably just a little over-amped,” said Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale. “He was pitching against his old team and he was trying obviously to do a little too much.”

The Diamondbacks acquired Godley from the Cubs in a deal last December that send catcher Miguel Montero to Chicago.

Godley wasn’t the only Arizona pitcher who struggled.

Right-handed reliever A.J. Schugel gave up seven runs on five hits -- all after two were out -- in an eight-run Diamondback fifth.

Schugel worked just 2/3 of the inning but none of the runs were earned.

He became only the second Diamondbacks pitcher to allow at least seven runs but none earned since right-hander Rick Knott allowed eight unearned runs on Oct. 7, 2001 at Miami.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-70

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Diamondbacks (LHP Robbie Ray, 3-10, 3.72 ERA) at Cubs (RHP Jake Arrieta, 17-6, 2.11 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Welington Castillo went 1-for-3 with a double and run scored in his first game at Wrigley Field as a visitor. The Cubs traded Castillo -- their one-time starter -- to the Mariners in May and Seattle sent him to Arizona on June 3. He has 15 homers and 27 RBIs in 62 games with the Diamondbacks. Castillo is 13-for-42 (.310) in his last 12 games.

--1B Paul Goldschmidt is expected back by Sunday after his wife, Amy, delivered their first child on Wednesday. Mother and son were reported to be doing fine. Goldschmidt is batting .322, tied for third in the league. He’s fifth in home runs (27), second in RBIs (97) and total bases (269).He needs one walk to set a franchise single-season record of 101.

--1B Jake Lamb went 2-for-2 with a homer, run scored and two RBIs. His two-run homer in the seventh inning was his fifth straight to come on the road. Lamb is batting .367 in his last eight games with five multi-hit games.

--LHP Robbie Ray (3-10, 3.72 ERA) makes his first career appearance against the Cubs on Saturday. He’s looking for his first win since July 7 at the Rangers. Ray’s 2.64 road ERA is seventh in the NL and 11th in the majors. In his most recent start on Aug. 31, he allowed just one run over 5 2/3 innings with a career-high-tying eight strikeouts but had no decision in a 5-4 walk loss to the Rockies.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Aaron Hill (bruised hand) was hurt Aug. 29, and he did not play Aug. 30-31. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 1, and he did not play Sept. 2-4.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 30.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Zack Godley

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Brandon Drury

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas