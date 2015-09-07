Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- The Arizona Diamondbacks won’t be traveling too far from Chase field for the remainder of the season, which is something they’re looking forward to during the final 25 games.

Arizona will play 22 of those games against teams from the National League West, with the exception of the final series of the season against the Houston Astros.

“The way our season has been split up, months just playing our division (and we) had some tough roadtrips, getting back to a normal schedule on the West coast will help us,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said Sunday, when his team lost 6-4 to the Chicago Cubs to conclude a seven-game road trip on the wrong end of a sweep. “We need to have a second wind (and) talk about finishing strong as a group.”

As far as their record goes, it was a road trip to forget. After splitting the first four games at the Colorado Rockies, the Diamondbacks lost the final four in a row and were swept by the Cubs. Hale, however, wasn’t too upset with how his team played.

“We’ve actually played some real good games,” he said. “Friday was a stinker for us (against the Cubs). Other than that, we’ve played very competitive and been in every game. Sometimes the bullpen has been taxed, but we’ve competed really well.”

Now it’s back home to Chase Field on Monday for the start of a nine-game homestand against the San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Despite being out of the race in the NL West and for the NL’s two wild-card spots, Hale said there is a lot left to motivate the Diamondbacks’ rookies and veterans.

“It’s the way people think and act (down the stretch run),” Hale said. “(We‘re) going to remember what they do last. If you finish poorly in September, that’s the last thing we remember as evaluators. That impression is huge, not just performance but effort level.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 65-72

STREAK: Lost four

NEXT: Giants (RHP Mike Leake, 9-7, 3.49 ERA) at Diamondbacks (LHP Patrick Corbin, 4-3, 3.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Patrick Corbin (4-3, 3.67) will start for the Diamondbacks on Monday at Chase Field in a series-opener against the San Francisco Giants. Corbin 1-0 in his past two starts and has allowed just three earned runs in 12 1/3 innings during those outings. He’s posted quality starts in four of his past five outings, going 2-0 with a 3.33 ERA, and the Diamondbacks went 5-1 in those games.

--RHP Rubby De La Rosa had six quality starts in his previous nine outings for the Diamondbacks, but wasn’t able to make it seven in 10 against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field. De La Rosa only allowed three earned runs, but lasted just five-plus innings. He also gave up a 495-foot home run to 3B Kris Bryant in the fifth, which was the first hit he allowed in the outing and also the longest homer hit by a major-leaguer this season.

--INF Aaron Hill might be ready to get back in the starting lineup for the Diamondbacks by Wednesday, according to manager Chip Hale. Hill, who’s battling a bruised hand and hamstring strain, is still having difficulty running at full speed. Hale said Sunday in Chicago that Hill could probably pinch hit, but running was still an issue. ”Aaron Hill is still has a little bit of a tweak in his hammy,“ Hale said. We have to have him run easy to first base. We’re hoping by midweek he’ll be able to start for us.”

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson was scheduled to make his first rehab start for Triple-A Reno on Sunday night against El Paso. Hellickson, 28, was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19 with a strained left hamstring. Depending on the outcome of his start Sunday, he could be activated by the Diamondbacks at some point this week.

--LF David Peralta went 1-for-3 Sunday at the Chicago Cubs and extended his hitting streak to five games for the Diamondbacks. Peralta is hitting .341 in his past 13 games, dating back to Aug. 25.

--C Welington Castillo had a big day for the Diamondbacks against his former team Sunday at Wrigley Field. Castillo went 3-for-4, doubled and hit a ninth-inning homer in Arizona’s 6-4 loss to the Cubs. Castillio is hitting .348 in his past 13 games, with three doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs. His two RBIs Sunday gave him 46 for the season between the Cubs, Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners, matching his career high set last season with the Cubs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “(We played) a good team, and that Cubs team is good. They’re feeling it. They keep playing hard and good things are starting to happen for them as an organization, and I truly believe that’s what’s going to happen with us.” -- Diamondbacks manager Chip Hale, after a loss to the Cubs on Sunday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Aaron Hill (bruised hand) was hurt Aug. 29, and he did not play Aug. 30-31. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 1, and he did not play Sept. 2-6.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 30 and began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Sept. 6.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Zack Godley

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Brandon Drury

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas