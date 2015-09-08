Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- Phil Gosselin plans to use the final five weeks of the season to give the Arizona Diamondbacks a good look at his game. So far, as they say, so good.

The infielder hit his second three-run homer in eight days Monday, both in games left-hander Patrick Corbin started, to jump-start Arizona’s 6-1 victory against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field.

The less-mentioned player in the June trade that sent right-handers Bronson Arroyo and Touki Toussaint to the Atlanta Braves, Gosselin went directly to the D-backs’ disabled list when he was acquired because of a fractured thumb he sustained in May.

All he has done since being activated Aug. 31 is drive in eight runs in 23 plate appearances while making starts at second base and third base and even playing a few innings in left field.

”When you miss that much time at the major league level, you never know what it is going to be like when you come back,“ Gosselin said. ”I feel healthy. I feel good, but you never really know.

“Especially with a new team, you want to do well and show these guys that you can play, but at the same time, you don’t want to put too much pressure on yourself. Just trying to go out there and play and let the results be what they may.”

Arizona is deep in infielders. Second baseman Chris Owings, shortstop Nick Ahmed and third baseman Jake Lamb have been the starters most of the season, while Aaron Hill and Yasmany Tomas have played some infield and Gosselin and minor league call-up Brandon Drury were recently added.

“I think we all want to show what we can do going into the offseason,” Gosselin said. “This is the last impression ... first impression for me, last impression for some of these guys. It’s important. We’re not out of the playoff race, either. We’ll keep fighting until we are mathematically eliminated.”

Gosselin is 7-for-23 (.304) in his short time in Arizona. He also has impressed with his instincts. He used a hand-first slide to reach the plate ahead of a throw by Giants right fielder Marlon Byrd in the fourth inning Monday, and he also grounded out to second base to move a runner from second to third in the eighth.

“Those at-bats have been there for us since he’s been activated,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “He has a short swing, really good idea of the strike zone. Is not afraid to hit with two strikes, which is really important. We talk about team at-bats, and he’s really good with that stuff.”

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-72

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Tim Hudson, 6-8, 4.69 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Chase Anderson, 6-5, 4.26 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Phil Gosselin went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and a single in his first game at Chase Field this season. Gosselin, acquired from Atlanta in June for RHP Bronson Arroyo and RHP Touki Toussaint, missed 3 1/2 months with a fractured thumb before being activated Aug. 30. “He has a nice, short swing,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “Is able to take pitches and get deep in counts. Uses the whole field. Could be a possible hit-and-run guy for us.”

--RHP Jhoulys Chacin will be recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said, and he is likely to make at least one more start for Arizona. “I’d like to, yes,” Hale said. “We’ll have to look at the rotation. Maybe we go to six guys. We’ve talked about it and (will) iron it out.” Chacin was 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA in two outings for Arizona, both quality starts, after his contract was purchased from Reno on Aug. 24. He was optioned to the minors a week later.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson gave up three runs and six hits in six innings of a rehab start at Triple-A Reno on Saturday. He is expected to return the rotation later this week, although the Diamondbacks have not announced their starters for a weekend series against the Dodgers. Hellickson was placed on the disabled list with a hamstring injury the day after an Aug. 17 start in Pittsburgh. He is 9-8 with a 4.60 ERA in 23 starts for the Diamondbacks this season.

--LHP Andrew Chafin will be recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, manager Chip Hale said, but he is likely to be used sparingly the rest of season. “The main goal is to finish the year healthy and not have any sort of arm soreness,” Hale said. “If it’s using him once every three days, that might be a possibility. Matching him up. We’ll see what the matchups look like.” The rookie is 5-1 with a 2.41 ERA in 55 appearances for the D-backs. He was sent to Reno on Aug. 30 to lessen his workload.

--CF A.J. Pollock had two hits, including his 16th homer, and a sacrifice fly to continue a month-long hot streak. Pollock is hitting .363 with nine doubles, five homers and 17 RBIs in his past 31 games. Pollock hit leadoff Monday for first time since Aug. 18 and for the fourth time during this streak, which began with a three-hit game Aug. 5.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He said he wanted me to pitch every day, because both times he’s had three-run homers.” -- LHP Patrick Corbin, speaking about 2B Phil Gosselin, who has a pair of three-run shots in the past week, both in Corbin’s starts.

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Aaron Hill (bruised hand) was hurt Aug. 29, and he did not play Aug. 30-31. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 1, and he did not play Sept. 2-7.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 30, and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Sept. 6. He likely will be activated during the week of Sept. 7-13.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

