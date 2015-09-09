Arizona Diamondbacks - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - INSIDE PITCH

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks added two more pieces to their abundant outfield on Tuesday when they promoted Socrates Brito from Double-A Mobile and purchased Peter O‘Brien from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.

Both had big minor league seasons, and both give the D-backs outfielder depth as they look forward to roster building 2016, inasmuch Ender Inciarte, David Peralta, A.J. Pollock and Yasmany Tomas have developed into a solid first four.

O‘Brien, acquired from the Yankees for infielder Martin Prado at the 2014 trade deadline, slashed .284/.332/.551 with 35 doubles, 26 homers and 107 RBIs in his first season in the Arizona organization. He led the Pacific Coast League in RBIs and tied for second in home runs.

Groomed as a catcher this spring, O‘Brien had occasional throwing issues late in spring and was used at first base and in the outfield. He caught sparingly at Reno before making the decision to concentrate on the outfield, where he was used in both corners. Manager Chip Hale said he would try to get O‘Brien a start or two against left-handed pitchers the rest of the way.

“I wouldn’t consider myself major league ready right now,” O‘Brien said. “I haven’t had an ‘AB’ yet. Once I get in there, I‘m just going to do what I do at every level. It’s the same game I’ve been playing since I was two years old. Hopefully I have all the pieces to be successful.”

Asked if O‘Brien projected as a major league hitter, Arizona chief baseball officer Tony La Russa said, “I think that’s to be decided. That’s to be demonstrated. He played in a good park to hit. 100 RBIs, I don’t care where it is, that is hard to get.”

Brito was named the Arizona organization’s top position player by Baseball America after slashing .300/.339/.451 with 17 doubles, 15 triples, nine homers, 57 RBIs and 20 stolen bases in his first at Double-A. Brito, who turned 23 on Sept. 6, was one of the youngest players in the league. He was named to the Futures Game.

“Socrates went from holding his own in the Southern League to becoming one of the league’s best players,” Arizona director of player development Mike Bell said

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-73

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Giants (RHP Chris Heston, 11-9, 3.54 ERA) at Diamondbacks (RHP Zack Godley, 4-1, 3.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--3B/OF Jamie Romak was recalled from Triple-A Reno for his second stint with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Romak slashed .284/.363/.549 with 42 doubles, 27 homers and 100 RBIs at Reno in his first season in the Arizona organization. He lead the Pacific Coast League in homes and was second in doubles and third in RBIs.

--RHP Allen Webster was promoted from Triple-A Reno for the third time this season Tuesday. He is 1-1 with a 5.88 in six appearances with the Diamondbacks, five starts. He is not expected to get another start this season.

--RHP Evan Marshall was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list to make room for OF Peter O‘Brien on the 40-man roster after O‘Brien was purchased Tuesday. Marshall is recovering from a fractured suffered when he was struck by a line drive while pitching for Reno on Aug. 4. Marshall tweeted on Sunday that he has been cleared to begin baseball activity.

--RHP Zack Godley is scheduled to make his sixth start of the season against San Francisco on Wednesday, but that could be his final start, manager Chip Hale said. “The only guy we would shut down from starting would be Godley,” Hale said. “Let him have this start against the Giants, and from there let him finish up in the bullpen.” Godley is 4-1 with a 3.86 ERA in xx appearances, joining the D-backs in late July after starting the season at Class A Visalia. Godley has pitched xxx innings this season, his first as a starter, and Hale said it is possible that Godley could be shut down entirely. “It’s a possibility,” Hale said. “We’ll see how his arm is. We’ll see how he feels after.”

--RHP Archie Bradley gave up two runs on eight hits in six innings in a victory for Triple-A Reno on Monday, the final day of the Pacific Coast League regular season. Bradley struck out seven and walked two. Bradley, who missed two months with a shoulder inflammation, was 1-0 with a 2.45 ERA four starts for Reno after being optioned in late August. He was not added to the major league roster because there would not be enough innings for him, chief baseball officer Tony La Russa said.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our approach was solid. He was sinking the ball, which he always does. He was throwing his slider.” -- Arizona manager Chip Hale, after a loss to the Giants and Tim Hudson on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Arizona Diamondbacks - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Aaron Hill (bruised hand) was hurt Aug. 29, and he did not play Aug. 30-31. He appeared as a pinch hitter Sept. 1, and he did not play Sept. 2-8.

--RHP Jeremy Hellickson (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 19. He threw a bullpen session Aug. 30, and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Reno on Sept. 6. He likely will be activated Sept. 8-13.

--RHP Evan Marshall (fractured skull) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Sept. 8.

--C Tuffy Gosewisch (fully torn left anterior cruciate ligament) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 28, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on July 4. He underwent season-ending surgery June 5.

ROTATION:

RHP Rubby De La Rosa

RHP Chase Anderson

LHP Patrick Corbin

RHP Zack Godley

LHP Robbie Ray

RHP Randall Delgado

BULLPEN:

RHP Brad Ziegler (closer)

RHP Daniel Hudson

RHP David Hernandez

RHP Josh Collmenter

RHP Matt Reynolds

RHP Silvino Bracho

RHP A.J. Schugel

RHP Matt Stites

RHP Enrique Burgos

LHP Keith Hessler

RHP Jhoulys Chacin

LHP Andrew Chafin

RHP Allen Webster

CATCHERS:

Welington Castillo

Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Oscar Hernandez

INFIELDERS:

1B Paul Goldschmidt

2B Chris Owings

SS Nick Ahmed

3B Jake Lamb

INF Aaron Hill

INF Phil Gosselin

INF Brandon Drury

OUTFIELDERS:

LF David Peralta

CF A.J. Pollock

RF Ender Inciarte

OF/INF Yasmany Tomas

OF Peter O‘Brien

OF Socrates Brito

OF/3B Jamie Romak